Eagles News: More 3-4 looks from Philadelphia’s defense?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Mailbag: Are the Eagles moving to a base 3-4 defense? - PhillyVoice

Brandon Graham was asked that very question last week. Emphasis mine: “I feel like our run defense has gotten a lot better with a lot of the additions that we have made,” he said. “On top of that, we want to get after the quarterback. You got Haason who came in, you got in the draft you got the big boy up the middle, because in the 34 defense you need someone in the middle that can [take on double teams and triple teams].” That was at the tail end of Graham’s presser, and the last couple of questions did not follow up on his mention of the 3-4 defense. The next time Nick Sirianni spoke, he was asked if the base defense would be a 4-3 or a 3-4, and he declined to answer. I think that additions like Haason Reddick, Nakobe Dean, and most certainly Jordan Davis make sense for a 3-4, as do some of the long-term players already in place, like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Javon Hargrave. We’ll get a better look at the defense in training camp. They won’t be able to hide it then.

Ranking the 10 best players in the NFC East - BGN

6. A.J. Brown - Eagles (WR). The debate in Philly is whether DeVonta Smith is the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver or the newcomer, Brown. And even though Smith’s 2021 numbers were better than Brown’s 2021 season (64/63 receptions, 916/839 yards, and 5 TDs each), Brown’s two Pro Bowl seasons prior give him the slight edge, a player who should dramatically improve the Birds’ offense. In fact, one could argue he is the best wide receiver in the division, although I would still give that recognition to the player ranked just above him on this list...

NFC East Mixtape Vol.56: Power Rankings and QB Advantages - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa run through BLG’s recent NFL Power Rankings and predict how many games each team in the division have the QB advantage.

The 2022 NFL QB Commitment Index, Post-Draft Edition - The Ringer

Hot Girl Summer. Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are with Jalen Hurts right now, but everyone knows they’re not exclusive. In fact, Philly looks hot right now. They traded for former Titans receiver A.J. Brown, drafted former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round, and have two first-round picks in next year’s draft. The Eagles are rounding into form, and they’ll be looking to draw in their next franchise QB soon.

Follow the money: Don’t expect the Cowboys to change how they use Ezekiel Elliott in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

Clearly the ground game is a big part of the plans for this season. While that may be bucking the trend in the pass-centric NFL, it is what Dallas is intent on doing. A healthy Elliott behind an upgraded interior line would be their best bet to do so. If the Cowboys can get the early down rushing average closer to five yards a carry, they could make this all work. There is an advantage in having more flexibility on second down with shorter yardage to go to get another set. Kellen Moore started his coaching career under Jason Garrett, and the former head coach was a big believer in a balanced offense. While that did not fare so well for Garrett’s career, it probably still has an impact on his thinking. We will find out if this comes together for Dallas. Clearly, if the team goes this direction, as they are clearly headed, we want it to succeed.

New York Giants way-too-early 53-man roster projection - Big Blue View

Noteworthy here is that I do not have Darius Slayton making the roster. Considering their cap situation and options at the position, I think the Giants will take the $2.5 million in cap savings and move on from Slayton.

NFL inches toward making schedule release a full-week event - PFT

Here’s a simple proposal. Reveal the first four weeks of the season on a Monday, the next four on a Tuesday, the next four on a Wednesday, and the final six on Thursday. That would definitely piss off the proprietors of basketball, baseball, and hockey, since it would allow news that otherwise dominates one day to commandeer a full week. But it makes sense for the league to consider it. Currently, having most of the season announced in one fell swoop becomes information overload.

Tom Brady’s broadcasting deal will pay him more than his entire NFL career - SB Nation

Tom Brady’s biggest financial windfall is yet to come. On Tuesday it was announced that the NFL legend has a standing agreement with Fox Sports to join their broadcasting team when he decides to retire from playing, and the figure is absolutely staggering. Brady will reportedly sign a 10 year, $375M deal with Fox, the largest in the history of sports broadcasting — and roughly three time more than Joe Buck, who accepted a five year deal from ESPN earlier this year.

Off Day Debrief #87: Tom Brady signs with Fox + Power Rankings return! - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton react to the news that Tom Brady will eventually be Fox’s lead analyst after he retires. Plus, the only 100% accurate power rankings in the entire NFL podcast kingdom return! BREAKING NEWS: Tom Brady signs with Fox and will begin once his career is over (:54) The Power Rankings are back and dominated by the AFC (10:29). Are the Packers asking too much of Aaron Rodgers? (11:03). How much does Russell Wilson boost the Broncos? (14:05). Which team jumped up the most since last season ended? (16:26). The team that was the hardest to rank (20:39). What is the ceiling/floor with Trey Lance as the 49ers’ QB? (26:24). Are there more bad teams that usual? (33:08). This is a make-or-break year for Lamar Jackson (38:58). Why we’re not quite on the Miami Dolphins train just yet (45:55).

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message