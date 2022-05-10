Eagles reportedly hire John Elway’s former “right-hand guy” on the Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring former Denver Broncos vice president of player personnel Matt Russell, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bo Wulf.

Russell is “expected to serve in a senior personnel role akin to the senior football adviser position Tom Donahoe” held before recently leaving the team. Donahoe was quietly a pretty influential member of the organization, so this seems to be a significant addition.

Russell spent three years in the NFL before transitioning to a scouting career. He got his start with the New England Patriots before joining Philly. He worked as a region scout for the Eagles for two years before being promoted to their national scout. The Broncos hired Russell to be their director of college scouting in 2009 before promoting him to their director of player personnel. Russell held that role until he was promoted to vice president of football operations in 2020. Russell then decided to retire early in 2021 despite only being 47 years old at the time.

Described by John Elway as his “right-hand guy” in Denver, Russell was clearly an influential member of the Broncos’ organization. Elway officially held the general manager title but Russell contributed to their Super Bowl 50 victory in a meaningful way.

Russell is the latest example of Howie Roseman adding former-ranking members to the Eagles’ operation. The team has consulted with former NFL general manager Scot McCloughan and leaned on former NFL general manager John Dorsey. The Eagles currently employ former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell under the title “personnel executive.”

Russell is the second external front office hire we’ve recently heard about. The Birds reportedly hired Cleveland Browns national scout Charles Walls as their new director of player personnel.

The Eagles’ hiring search is not yet done. They reportedly interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy so far. They also reportedly plan to host Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown in Philly this week.

