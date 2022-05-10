Eagles News: Cam Jurgens makes a good first impression

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Monday Night Football Doubleheaders: Not Really Doubleheaders - MAQB

You don’t often hear about linemen coming out of these camps, but the Eagles’ second-round pick, ex-Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, showed his athleticism, and how well he moves in space over the weekend in Philly. Of course, linemen get judged when the pads go on. But the Eagles seem pretty excited about Jurgens, who gives them another nice young piece to pair with 2021 rookie Landon Dickerson on the interior of the line. Both guys have center/guard flexibility, and loom as important in Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni’s continued effort to get younger up front.

Should the Eagles sign James Bradberry? - BGN

It’s no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster has a gaping hole at one of the two outside starting cornerback positions. With Steven Nelson leaving to sign with the Houston Texans, the current starter across Darius Slay is ... Zech McPhearson, maybe? While the 2021 fourth-round pick showed promise last offseason, he’s hardly a sure bet. The Eagles might want to add a more proven option. And they just so happen to be in luck with a new name on the market. The New York Giants officially released James Bradberry on Monday. This after trying to trade him but failing to find a team that wanted to take on his hefty contract ($13.4 million base salary).

Finding Talent Finders - Iggles Blitz

Will the Eagles have interest? He would certainly make sense. Bradberry has good size and experience. He has at least 3 INTs in each of the past three seasons. We know Gannon really focuses on creating turnovers so that would definitely appeal to him. At the same time, the Eagles weren’t in a rush to find CB help a year ago when things were more wide open. They have now had a year to work with Zech McPhearson and may want to see him on the field. They also have Tay Gowan and Kary Vincent in the mix. I don’t anticipate the Eagles getting into a bidding war for Bradberry. If other teams are hot on his trail, he’ll probably end up elsewhere.

Key intel on all 32 teams after the 2022 NFL draft: Buzz and exec reactions on depth chart fits, remaining needs, what comes next - ESPN+

Talk about best player available. The Eagles took that approach in the third round at No. 83 with Nakobe Dean, Georgia’s All-American linebacker. Yes, the pectoral injury was a concern for teams and might have caused him to fall down draft boards. Some teams believe he could need surgery, which compromises his 2022 season. But I’m told all 32 teams were sent letters from Dean’s independent doctors clearing him for football activities and classifying the injury as a pectoral strain. The other major concerns with Dean were his size (5-foot-11, 229 pounds) and lack of speed (he didn’t run at the combine or a pro day), leading some to wonder if this is a case of a great college player not translating to the pros. But other scouts scoff at that, insisting his instincts will make him a Day 1 starter for Philly.

Which Teams Will Be the Most Fun in 2022? - Football Outsiders

18. Philadelphia Eagles. Fun Index: 22.5. Jalen Hurts is often entertaining and sometimes effective. Nick Sirianni uses not one but several hinky, unpredictable schemes, so if you don’t like this week’s House of a Million Screens game plan, stay tuned for next week’s tribute to the 1966 Army-Navy Game. And the Eagles are generally competitive. Everything about the Eagles is good-not-great or fun-not-breathtaking, however, so their best games will feel more like Belk Bowls than New Year’s Day matchups, and their worst games may be 13-10 losses to the Giants.

NFL Power Rankings: Post-draft Super Bowl favorites? Rams, Bills fight for No. 1 - The Athletic

16. Philadelphia Eagles. Our takeaway from the Eagles’ offseason is that this is a make-or-break season for quarterback Jalen Hurts. There should be no questions about the receiving weapons — hello, A.J. Brown — and the defense should be better equipped to play complementary football, which always helps a young quarterback. The Eagles snuck into the playoffs last season. Now the expectation should be to get back and be competitive.

Eagles rookie wants to be a ‘menace’ on special teams - NBCSP

If Eagles sixth-round pick Kyron Johnson wants to see the field during his rookie season, he knows what he’ll need to do. He’ll need to prove himself on special teams. “Special teams is the main thing because that’s my goal,” Johnson said last week, ‘to be this No. 1 special teamer, the dude that you see flying down like a bullet. I want to be that dude everybody knows. When it comes to special teams, just say Kyron Johnson.” Johnson, 23, said his love for special teams goes back to his freshman football season in Arlington, Texas. It was a way for him to get on the field in high school and it became a way for him to get on the field at Kansas. In his freshman season in 2017, Johnson played in 12 games without a start and was a key special teams contributor, even forcing a fumble at Texas. So now, as a sixth-round pick, he knows special teams is going to be a major part of his job duties as a rookie. He expects to be on every special teams unit, Johnson said last week at Eagles rookie camp.

Why Has the NFL Become Obsessed With Reuniting QBs and Their College Receivers? - The Ringer

The Eagles drafted DeVonta Smith, who developed a close friendship with Jalen Hurts at Alabama after Hurts hosted Smith on his official recruiting visit. (Instead of partying, they worked out.) [...] Hurts told GQ’s Tyler Tynes that he once cooked pigs’ feet for Smith; Smith told the NFL Network that they still cook for each other. “We bond together outside of football,” Smith said, “and when you have a connection like that, when you get on the field, it makes things a whole lot easier.” How many NFL teams have fallen apart simply because the quarterback and top wide receiver didn’t like each other?

Report: Colts’ Director of Scouting Morocco Brown to Interview for ‘High-ranking Position’ With Eagles - Stampede Blue

Brown is one of the many respected voices within the Colts’ organization and has been a highly sought-after candidate for various positions around the league, including multiple general manager vacancies. In his five years as the Colts’ Director of Scouting, Brown has played a significant role in helping orchestrate one of the league’s most talented rosters. Some of the players which Brown has had his hand in drafting include All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and star wideout Michael Pittman Jr.

2022 NFL Schedule: Vikings to travel to Philadelphia in Week 2 - Daily Norseman

The Vikings will travel east in Week 2 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Well, it’s not really a traditional “doubleheader,” as both games will overlap one another. The “early” game on Monday Night Football in Week 2 will be a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills. That game will kick off at 6:15 PM Central time and be aired on ESPN. The Vikings/Eagles game will then kick off at 7:30 PM Central and be shown on ABC. It seems a bit weird that the league would schedule these two Monday Night games to overlap in this manner. Will the league be doing two games every Monday Night going forward? It seems a bit unlikely, but we’ll know more for sure when the schedule comes out on Thursday.

Do the 2022 Commanders Have the Most Talented Offense of the Snyder Era? - Hogs Haven

The 2022 roster will have a TON of playmakers surrounding new quarterback Carson Wentz - who is undoubtedly the most important piece of the puzzle.

The Cowboys RB conundrum: Stick with Ezekiel Elliott? Extend Tony Pollard? Hit the reset button? - Blogging The Boys

A third option could be to just let the 2022 season play out, move on from both Zeke and Pollard, and then look to next year’s draft to replenish the running back position. Rookie running backs hit the ground running, and don’t always require premium draft capital, so this could be the cheap way to go. The Cowboys have options. It feels like a foregone conclusion that the team won’t be able to justify allocating that much cap space for Elliott if the production is not there. At least, that’s the message they’ve conveyed after parting ways with the contracts of Amari Cooper and La’el Collins. It’s also puzzling why they are so reluctant to use Pollard more. If Pollard goes out and has another year being used like he has been only to walk away in free agency, it would be one of the more squandered uses of a player’s ability in recent history. The Cowboys may have had missteps in how they’ve handled the running back situation thus far, but what matters now is what they do going forward. Is it continue to roll with Zeke and hope for better health? Is it time to make the switch to Pollard and get him extended before his price goes up? Or should the Cowboy just cut their losses and try it all over again with a brand new rookie running back in 2023? Let us know which route you would take if you were in charge of the Cowboys.

James Bradberry released by Giants to create cap space - Big Blue View

With Bradberry gone, the Giants have a hole to fill. Adoree’ Jackson is a returning starter at one outside spot. Aaron Robinson, a second-year player drafted primarily to play in the slot is one potential candidate to fill Bradberry’s spot. Rodarius Williams, a sixth-round pick who spent last season on IR, is another. Jarren Williams, who was working at safety during voluntary mini-camp, could also be a candidate. Darnay Holmes and rookie third-round pick CorDale Flott are likely options to play in the slot should the Giants move Robinson outside.

Report: Raiders have interest in James Bradberry - PFT

The lack of a trade isn’t likely a reflection of outside interest in Bradberry, however. Teams knew the Giants were up against the wall on the salary cap front, which made it easier to wait things out in hopes of being able to sign him without sending any compensation in return. The Raiders are reportedly in that category. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders have interest in Bradberry. [BLG Note: The Eagles are hardly the only team in the mix for Bradberry, assuming they even are interested in him.]

Monday Football Monday #87: 2022 NFL games to look forward to - The SB Nation NFL Show

Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season schedule release on Thursday, RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney run through their list of games that they’re most looking forward to and matchups that are low-hanging fruit.

