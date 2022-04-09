2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jets grab help in the secondary

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

TL:DR

The Jets do not have good players. The Jets should draft good players. Kyle Hamilton is a very good player.

Hamilton is a consensus top 5 player in this draft (and some experts are calling him the best player period), which makes him not only a good fit for a Jets team desperate for infusions of talent but also a good value here at the 10th pick. He will immediately help build up a leaky defense and solidify a secondary with newcomers DJ Reed (CB) and Jordan Whitehead (S) turning the unit into one of the best in the league.

Jets Team Building

The last 2 drafts have been mildly successful to date. 2021 saw them add 5 potential 2022 starters headlined by quarterback Zach Wilson (QB) and included Carter (RB), Moore (Slot), Vera-Tucker (G), Nichols (CB). Mekhi Becton (LT) was the featured pick for the Jets in 2020 and they also found a great piece in Bryce Hall (CB) later in that draft.

This offseason, the Jets went a little spending happy signing Whitehead, Reed, Tyler Conklin (TE), CJ Uzomah (TE), Laken Tomlinson (G), and Solomon Thomas (DT). The roster is in turnover and is getting an infusion of new blood.

Speaking of new blood, the Jets just drafted Ickey Ekwonu (T) at 4. That will project 14 new starters for 2022…I feel like I should have just put up a depth chart. The takeaway here is this: The Jets are not shying away from turning over a roster and trying to make big improvements this year.

Drafting Strategy

It should count for something that Joe Douglas has earned high marks from the drafting community over the last 2 drafts. Douglas is a scouting guy who came up in the personnel department of the Ravens. He doesn’t stray too far off the Scout Big Board but also understands value. I wouldn’t expect him to get too crazy with the pick here and go off the board.

Needs

The Jets main needs are seen as DB, LB, WR, and DE. They validated the WR need by swinging for the fences and Tyreek Hill but they also signed 2 TEs and have Moore, Mims and Davis on the roster already. They have also made some strides with the aforementioned DB signings but also let Maye walk. As far as DE and LB, they have a few interesting pieces in CJ Mosely, Quincy Williams, and Carl Lawson.

I think these areas can still all be addressed. Which is why I went with the clear best play on the board…

With the 10th pick in the 2022, BGN Mock Draft, The New York Jets Select- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

To reiterate, Hamilton is the best player in this draft. The only reason he is anywhere down here is because of the perceived value of Safety. The top of the draft has historically been the QB, LT, DE and as you move down the board you get more CB, WR and rare exceptions for extraordinary players. This reflects how NFL teams have largely invested resources too, handing out the biggest contracts to these positions.

Hamilton probably would qualify to go in the top 5 because of his rare talent alone, but the league is becoming ever more pass oriented and stopping the pass is starting to receive the $ value to show the defensive commitment there.

Read: Why Kyle Hamilton should be a top 5 pick

Back to the player:

Hamilton is a Consensus top 5 player in the draft, a Consensus Elite Level graded player who should be a day 1 starter and has the upper ceiling of an All-Pro Player.

Hamilton Can play the Run:

He can play the pass:

And he has range:

Some concerns about Hamilton have risen from less than ideal offseason testing at the Combine and Pro day where he didn’t hit the speed numbers that jump out of draft commentators mouths.

But traditional numbers don’t always tell the whole story.

The most important trait for a Safety is range. Kyle Hamilton’s closing speed of 8.1 yards/second on this play is elite, and should ease concerns about his 40 time. Hamilton remains SAF2 on @RAanalytics’ board. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/uCH3qS6kLo — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) April 2, 2022

Hamilton has an elite on field athlete range that is boosted by his play recognition. He might not be as track fast as a scout would like but the man plays plenty fast in pads.

Hamilton is a beast prospect, plain and simple, and one of the best “pure” prospects in the last decade. When your comps are 3 All-Pro guys, well you get the picture. Hamilton may just be a generational prospect, he is a guy who if you don’t have space for you make a space for. For a team that is rebuilding, there isn’t a better, safer pick than Hamilton.

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm)

12) Vikings (Kephas)

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules)

14) Ravens (ablesser88)

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle)

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard)

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!)

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus)

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle)

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation)

21) Patriots (Domonate)

22) Packers (Leo Bedio)

23) Cardinals (big DUB)

24) Cowboys (joey2arms)

25) Bills (ItownBallers22)

26) Titans (BrianMcE03)

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Jets draft at No. 10 overall? WR Drake London

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Treylon Burks

WR Chris Olave

DE Travon Walker

DE Jermaine Johnson II

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

LB Devin Lloyd vote view results 0% WR Drake London (0 votes)

0% WR Garrett Wilson (0 votes)

0% WR Treylon Burks (0 votes)

0% WR Chris Olave (0 votes)

0% DE Travon Walker (0 votes)

0% DE Jermaine Johnson II (0 votes)

0% CB Derek Stingley Jr. (0 votes)

0% LB Devin Lloyd (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

1) Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3) Texans: OT Evan Neal

4) Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants: OT Charles Cross

6) Panthers: QB Malik Willis

7) Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner

8) Falcons: QB Kenny Pickett

9) Seahawks: S Kyle Hamilton

10) Jets: