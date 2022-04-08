Rodney McLeod to sign with the Colts

Safety Rodney McLeod is reportedly making his way to Indianapolis to sign a deal with the Colts. The Eagles’ veteran was an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and at 32 years old, was one of the more experienced players in Philly’s back seven — and one of the few starters from the Super Bowl winning team.

During his six years with the Eagles, McLeod amassed 347 total tackles, 34 pass breakups, 11 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown, and 2 sacks.

He had his share of injuries since then, missing most of the 2018 season due to a torn ACL and MCL which required surgery. McLeod returned for a strong 2019 season, but tore his ACL again late in 2020 forcing him to miss three games, and then three more games at the start of the 2021 season.

Great leader, great dude, beyond his prime as a player.



Applies to both McLeod and Tyrann Matthieu https://t.co/1eM0CAyBGf — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 8, 2022

McLeod was not only a leader in the locker room, he was also a leader in the community, winning the 2021 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award for his work. He’s someone that acknowledged he wasn’t always the loudest guy, but was someone who consistently led by example.

The Eagles re-signed Anthony Harris, who, as of now, will be the most veteran safety on the team as he enters his eighth season. The rest of the position group includes Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace, and Jared Mayden.