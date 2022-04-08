NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Post Eagles-Saints trade edition

The Eagles shook up the 2022 NFL Draft order this week when they traded one of their three first-round picks to New Orleans for a 2023 first and additional selections. The Eagles’ outlook in the 2022 class looks a bit different now and will mean a new approach. (Note: The mock series is now using the FanSpeak “On The Clock” simulator!)

Round One, Pick 15: Derek Stingley Junior, CB, LSU

Stranger things have happened Derek Stingley is the best cornerback in the class and it would be a classic NFL faux pas to let him fall into the teens. Stingley would immediately change the outlook of the entire defense with his ballhawking ability and shut down potential.

Round One, Pick 18: Chris Olave, WR, OSU

Speed, route running and soft hands. Combine Chris Olave with DeVonta Smith and watch NFL defenses struggle to stay on either. Olave and Smith could line up anywhere and give the Eagles flexibility on offense.

Round Two, Pick 19: Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma

The Eagles still need firepower on their defensive line. Nik Bonitto is a pass rushing specialist with great burst and bend. He would be a great role player and could develop into a full time threat from the edges of the defense.

Round Three, Pick 19: Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

The Eagles can double dip with Sooners and walk away thrilled with a rebuilt defensive line. Perrion Winfrey is a phenomenal athlete who was always in the backfield at Oklahoma. He is a disruptive, high upside lineman who can learn from Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

Round Three, Pick 37: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Quay Walker is everything the Eagles need at linebacker. He is fast, physical and has a great feel for the game. Coming from that Georgia defense, Walker will be an instant boost to a linebacking group that needs it.

Round Four, Pick 19: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Calvin Austin III is speed incarnate, but he is anything but a one trick pony. While his size might have NFL teams scared, he was the primary playmaker at Memphis for two years. Austin has great ball skills, deadly route running and can make magic happen with the ball in his hands. Get him in Philadelphia.

Round 5, Pick 11: Pierre Strong Junior, RB, South Dakota State

The Eagles could still juice up their backfield. Pierre Strong is a home run hitting running back with upside to be a full time workhorse. He makes a ton of sense to rotate in with Miles Sanders during Sanders’ contract year and, maybe, eventually take over as the top back.

Round 5, Pick 19: Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky

The OL factory keeps churning. Dare Rosenthal is an athletic tackle with good size and room to grow into a solid starter. He would be a great, young addition to the roster and is exactly the type of athlete that thrives under coach stoutland.

Round 5, Pick 23: Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky

The picture in the Eagles defensive backfield could change, but safety help is still needed at the moment. Yusuf Corker has the physicality and instincts to contribute as a box safety and could develop into a solid defender down the line.

Round 7, Pick 16: Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska

Austin Allen never got a chance to put up huge numbers at Nebraska until 2021 where he caught 38 passes for over 600 yards. His nearly 16 yards per catch can be attributed to his excellent athletic ability that made him a mismatch for many Big Ten defenders. Allen has serious upside as a pass catching tight end and fits into what the Eagles need behind Dallas Goedert.

PREVIOUS EAGLES DRAFT SIMULATIONS

VERSION 11.0

VERSION 10.0

VERSION 9.0

VERSION 8.0

VERSION 7.0

VERSION 6.0

VERSION 5.0

VERSION 4.0

VERSION 3.0

VERSION 2.0

VERSION 1.0