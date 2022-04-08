Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL draft best team fits for wide receivers: Landing spots for Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks - ESPN+

John Metchie III, Philadelphia Eagles. Height: 5-11 | Weight: 187. College: Alabama. The Eagles have field-stretchers with DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins in addition to the top-five tight end skill set of Dallas Goedert. What they lack, though, is a true slot target when you look at what coach Nick Sirianni wants to do in the pass game. That’s why I like Metchie here as a late Day 2 pick; he has the route-running chops and toughness to work inside the numbers. Metchie caught 96 passes as a volume target in Alabama’s offense last season, lining up at all three wide receiver spots. He’s a technician with the short-area speed to separate, and his explosiveness is underrated. Like Jameson Williams, Metchie is recovering from a torn ACL, which will factor into where he goes in the draft. But with his play speed — plus a well-schooled and dedicated plan to set up coverage — he could produce in a Philadelphia offense that needs an inside target for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Eagles “had a virtual visit” with the Honey Badger [UPDATES] - BGN

More details on the Eagles’ interest in Tyrann Mathieu. No in-person visit (yet, at least) unlike his time with the Saints but the Birds spoke with him. Does the Honey Badger really want to come to Philly or are the Eagles being used as leverage?

Eagles-Saints trade analysis, pre-draft visits updates, QB talk, and more - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski may have wrongfully robbed you of an emergency podcast for the Eagles-Saints trade but, hey, better late than never. The guys unpack what the deal means for Philly now and moving forward, including implications for Jalen Hurts. BLG and Jimmy also discuss the latest Eagles pre-draft visits and the team’s apparent interest in quarterback prospects (smokescreen or nah?). Finally, they wrap up with some Eagles potpourri and Phillies talk.

Redrafting the 2012 NFL Draft: Colts select Russell Wilson No. 1 overall - NFL.com

Original No. 12 pick: Fletcher Cox Having just missed out on the guy who actually landed with them in 2012, the Eagles (who traded up with Seattle for this choice) turn to a player I feel is vastly underrated. And yes, I’m saying that as a biased fan of the Bears, with whom Akiem Hicks spent the past six seasons. But I truly believe Hicks would have been a fan favorite in Philadelphia. I can nearly guarantee it.

How Will the Giants Answer Their Daniel Jones Question? - The Ringer

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is currently stuck somewhere in the middle of that dichotomy: He hasn’t shown nearly enough in his first three seasons to convince New York to give him a big second contract, yet he’s also done just enough to prevent the team from giving up on him. Having drafted Jones 35 months ago, the Giants’ evaluation period is just about up. They have until May 2, the first Monday after the draft, to pick up Jones’s fifth-year option, which would lock him in for a fully guaranteed salary of about $22.4 million for 2023. That’s a lot of money to commit to a quarterback who might be bad. And as the Panthers and Browns have found this offseason, it’s a difficult mistake to rectify if you make the wrong move. After picking up Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option last year, Carolina will likely have to eat his $18.9 million cap hit for 2022 while actively looking for his replacement. Cleveland has already found Baker Mayfield’s replacement but hasn’t had any luck finding a trade partner willing to pay Mayfield’s fully guaranteed salary for 2022.

Daniel Jones and Other Giants Dilemmas - Football Outsiders

The fifth-year option would cost the Giants a little over $22 million guaranteed in 2023. Failure to exercise the option makes Jones a free agent at the end of the 2022 season. If Jones enjoys a breakout year under Daboll and his staff, the Giants will probably be forced to franchise tag him at a salary of around $35 million. But if Jones cements his status among the bottom quartile of NFL starters and/or suffers through another injury-marred season, the Giants can move on for free. The Giants have until May 2 to decide. As of now, it sure appears that they are hedging in the direction of not anticipating that breakout season. Schoen and Daboll might simply have been waiting to see Jones in the building for a few days, healthy and bushy-tailed, before making their contract decision. Perhaps they are waiting until they process more contracts for players like Adoree’ Jackson before they commit any 2023 money to Jones (and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, whose fifth-year option will cost the Giants around $11 million to exercise). They possibly have one eye on Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo if one becomes available for a third-day draft pick.

NFL expects Giants to address right tackle in Round 1 - Big Blue View

Well, duh. The Giants have two picks (5 and 7) in the top 10. There are three tackles — Evan Neal of Alabama, Ickey Ekwonu of NC State, Charles Cross of Mississippi State — who could be selected in those first seven picks. The Giants have focused on their offensive line this offseason, adding guards Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia and Jamil Douglas, along with center Jon Feliciano. The only tackle they have added, though, is Matt Gono and he is considered a swing tackle more than a player you want to be a 16-game starter.

3 wide receivers the Cowboys should explore trading for in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves having an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, much like how the Cowboys felt about their room heading into the 2021 season. However times have changed, and much like the Cowboys realization that there may not be enough pie to go around, the Bengals soon may be finding themselves in a similar position when it comes time to pay Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The idea that the Bengals may be interested in trading Tyler Boyd has much more do with that simple money fact than anything else. Boyd has been productive and available over the last three seasons. He has only missed one game and has had 2,715 yards on 236 receptions and 14 touchdowns. Although Boyd has been consistent through out his career, the fact remains there is only one football to go around and every year since 2019 his targets and receptions have gone down. With Boyd due north of eight million dollars this year and next year, the Bengals may be in the market to shop Boyd around prior to the draft and take a wide receiver in this year’s class that would cost a fraction of that to be the teams number three option.

With DeAndre Carter signing with the Chargers, will Washington bring back any more Football Teamers? - Hogs Haven

Carter became a fan favorite in Week 4 when he went 101 yards for a touchdown on a kickoff return, but even without this play, he was a competent return man who made good decisions and helped set up the offense in “plus” positions with most of his returns. He was slightly less effective as a punt returner, but did have a decisive style of north-south returns that fans appreciated. With the loss of Carter to the Chargers, the seemingly annual search for reliable punt / kick returners will resume in Washington. [BLG Note: Former Eagles WR left the NFC East.]

Texans Sign Brandin Cooks to Two Year Extension - Battle Red Blog

Speaking personally, I would have been fine with him either being traded and getting the additional draft picks or staying around as the focal point of a rebuilding offense that has a long way to go toward getting back to respectability. So there you have it, Brandin Cooks is back and his talents as a well-above-average receiver will be most welcome this year.

NFL mock draft 2022: Latest first round project after Eagles-Saints trade - SB Nation

No. 15: Philadelphia Eagles: Drake London, WR — USC. The Eagles moved out of some of their draft capital to secure assets. I think this was a good move considering their needs and where this team is drafting. Instead of reaching for a need, I have this team taking London. A big-bodied receiver that solidifies their attack with DeVonte Smith, it will allow the Eagles to get a complete look at Jalen Hurts before deciding if they need to go in a different direction. This isn’t an immediate need, but the value is too good to pass up.

The Look Ahead #84: Are there more crazy WR trades to come? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa react to the rumors swirling around DK Metcalf and other receivers around the league. Plus, Tom Brady had a grand plan for his future, and nearly pulled it off. RJ’s pick to win the Masters (2:48). Could DK Metcalf get traded? (6:29). Possible destinations for Metcalf (9:03). Would you want to stay in the NFC if you were a WR? (12:20). Is Keenan Allen going to get moved by the Chargers? (15:54). Which WR from 2019 is most likely to get moved (22:24). Tom Brady wanted to go to the Dolphins and be part owner (25:38). Does Brady deserve criticism for trying to manipulate his future so much? (29:55).

