2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons find their quarterback

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Hello my fellow Eagles Family! I have the privilege of selecting for the Atlanta Falcons this year at Pick #8, and honestly I could not have been happier with how the board has fallen!

The Atlanta Falcons tried (HARD) and failed to acquire the services of Deshaun Watson. They were able to sign Marcus Mariota as a bridge QB, so having the best QB in the draft fall into their laps at #8 has the Falcons sprinting to the podium.

As I nervously updated the sharesheet that houses our community draft picks, I held my breath hoping not to see malik’s name fill a draft slot. Once the Panthers selected 35 year old Baby Hands Kenny Picket, I knew I was home free!!!

Let me enlighten you as to why selecting Malik Willis to sit a year and learn behind Mariota sets Atlanta up for a future of contending for years to come!!!

Measurables:

6’1”, 219 lbs., Arm 31 ¾”, Hands 9 ½”

The Good

Very good athlete with great burst and quickness. A valid weapon on designed QB runs and when he tucks the ball to run. Consistently makes defenders miss with the ball in his hands. Great arm strength drives into intermediate throws. Can attack all parts of the field with his arm, and throws a catchable deep ball. Good (not great) build for the position. Has the play strength to run out of arm tackles in the pocket and down the field. Thick and powerful frame from top to bottom Amazing athlete and dual threat as a passer and runner Elite arm strength and able to make throws at all 3 levels Able to fit the ball into tight windows Dangerous in the open field as a runner Shows a quick release, yet able to change it based on situation Showed good improvement on blitz recognition Almost always makes the first defender miss when scrambling Very difficult to get to the ground based on his elusiveness and frame Can view the field and make all throws on boots and rollouts Good improvisation when plays break down Shows the ability to go through progressions in a calm pocket Outstanding leadership and character traits as players seem drawn to his personality

The Bad

I am trying to sell you on the fact this kid is Atlanta’s future, so He is perfect for them… This was a simple choice, and is the ONLY CORRECT PATH

Willis is the most physically gifted quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, bar none, and these fools let him fall to me at #8 hahahahahahahahahah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Having Mariota run the show until Malik is ready to take over (be it this year or next) is the best possible outcome for Atlanta in the 2022 Draft.

This should easily get 100% of the YES votes, as the chance of adding Mike Vick 2.0 should be WAY WAY to enticing for the Falcons to pass up.

Thank you BLG for letting me write this for our community!

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington)

10) Jets (tfrank9811)

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm)

12) Vikings (Kephas)

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules)

14) Ravens (ablesser88)

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle)

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard)

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!)

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus)

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle)

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation)

21) Patriots (Domonate)

22) Packers (Leo Bedio)

23) Cardinals (big DUB)

24) Cowboys (joey2arms)

25) Bills (ItownBallers22)

26) Titans (BrianMcE03)

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Falcons draft at No. 8 overall? QB Kenny Pickett

QB Desmond Ridder

QB Matt Corral

DE Travon Walker

DE Jermaine Johnson

S Kyle Hamilton

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Drake London vote view results 0% QB Kenny Pickett (0 votes)

0% QB Desmond Ridder (0 votes)

0% QB Matt Corral (0 votes)

0% DE Travon Walker (0 votes)

0% DE Jermaine Johnson (0 votes)

0% S Kyle Hamilton (0 votes)

0% CB Derek Stingley Jr. (0 votes)

0% WR Garrett Wilson (0 votes)

0% WR Drake London (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

1) Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3) Texans: OT Evan Neal

4) Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants: OT Charles Cross

6) Panthers: QB Malik Willis

7) Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner

8) Falcons: