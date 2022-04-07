Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Rapoport: Saints atop list of possible Tyrann Mathieu landing spots - NFL.com

Q: What’s the latest on Tyrann Mathieu? ... MIKE GARAFOLO: Seems to have had a good visit with the Saints yesterday. There’s a couple of teams that have remained in communication. I know that one of them is the Philadelphia Eagles. I know that there’s been talk of a visit but nothing set up to this point between Mathieu and the Eagles.

Matt Corral says he had an official pre-draft visit with the Eagles - BGN

Regardless of Philly’s true intentions (#smokescreenSZN), they’re certainly doing their homework on this year’s quarterback class. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson attended Kenny Pickett’s pro day and Sam Howell’s pro day. Howie Roseman traveled to see Pickett and Howell square off in person back in November. Roseman was said to be seen “paying particular attention” to Malik Willis at this year’s Senior Bowl. Albert Breer recently said he “heard [the Eagles] connected to Malik Willis the last couple weeks.” And so Corral is just the latest QB we know to be on the Eagles’ radar. It makes sense that they (and other teams) would want to host Corral. Doing so allows them to gather more information on the ankle injury he suffered during the Sugar Bowl on January 1. That ailment prevented Corral from throwing at the NFL Combine.

At the Podium: Eagles new LB Kyzir White on choosing to play with the team and the type of player he is - BGN Radio

Eagles new LB Kyzir White spoke with the Philly media on Tuesday afternoon about why he chose to join the team, transitioning from safety to linebacker after college and more.

Will More Players Leverage Their Way to Desired Trade Destinations? - SI

So we’ll see what happens. From a value standpoint, I’d agree that it looks like the Eagles won the trade in a walk. But of the two teams involved, the one that’s actually shown the greatest ability to turn picks into productive players of late has been the Saints. Which means there is plenty of reason here to trust Loomis and scouting chief Jeff Ireland, even if the deal itself doesn’t look great when you line things up on the draft value chart.

Reynolds: Opening Win Totals - Establish The Run

Philadelphia went 0-6 (plus a loss to the Chargers) against playoff teams last year, but they are tied with the Giants for the easiest schedule this season while facing the fewest quality (7) and elite teams (3). The Eagles’ roster remains more intact than any other NFC playoff team from last season, and they have three top-20 picks in this April’s draft. If you’re down on Dallas, the Eagles are an interesting consideration to win the NFC East at +350.

NFL free agency rankings for 2023: Lamar Jackson, Quenton Nelson, Deebo Samuel headline our top 30 players - The Athletic

27. Javon Hargrave, DT, Philadelphia Eagles (29). He was a free agent in 2020 and signed a three-year deal worth $39 million with the Eagles. Hargrave had his best season in 2021, producing career highs with 7.5 sacks and 18 QB hits as a 16-game starter. If he can deliver a repeat performance, he’ll have a chance to cash in once again.

Dick Vermeil chooses Carl Peterson to present him at the Pro Football Hall of Fame - PFT

Dick Vermeil has chosen Carl Peterson as his presenter at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Vermeil and Peterson were closely linked for decades: Peterson was an assistant on Vermeil’s staffs at UCLA and the Eagles in the 1970s, and Peterson was the general manager of the Chiefs who persuaded Vermeil to come out of retirement and coach in Kansas City in 2001.

State of the NFC East: The New York Giants are in a prime position to trade down in the draft - Blogging The Boys

Many believe that the New Orleans Saints are interested in trading up and acquired the 16th and 19th overall picks from the Eagles in order to have the resources to do so. It sure would be something if they used some of the capital that they gained from the Eagles in a way that would wind up in the hands of the Giants. Again, what makes the Giants a particularly interesting threat to the Panthers is that they sandwich them in the draft order. New York does not have a reason to worry if they trade out of the five spot seeing as how they will be able to pick shortly after. If they can, like Philadelphia, add more or future first-round picks while in the rebuild that they are currently in that that would be pretty solid maneuvering.

LSU Pro Day: Giants on hand to watch Derek Stingley Jr. - Big Blue View

This is an important workout for Stingley. A Lisfranc injury sidelined him for much of the 2021 season and kept him from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine. Stingley was cleared for full activity about a month ago, and is expected to do all the drills on Wednesday. Stingley had a tremendous 2019 season for LSU, his freshman year. He has not backed that up the past two seasons, with injuries being part of the reason. Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner of Cincinnati is considered the top cornerback in the 2022 draft class. Many believe Stingley has top 10 ability, the issue being that he hasn’t shown it consistently since that 2019 season. Can Stingley separate himself from the group of cornerbacks behind Gardner, a group that includes Trent McDuffie of Washington and Andrew Booth of Clemson?

Christian Watson Is a Dynamic Receiver Washington Should Add to Its Roster - Hogs Haven

Watson is a complete offensive weapon package. Teams are looking for the next multi-faceted offensive weapon, ala Coradelle Patterson, Deebo Samuel, Curtis Samuel, and in the past, Percy Harvin. Washington is in dire need of a #2 receiver. Last season showed when Curtis Samuel was not healthy to be a productive contributor and no one on the roster was able to fill the void. The Commanders are in need of another playmaker to maximize Carson Wentz’s arm talent. Watson is one of the best early second-round wide receiver options for Washington if they choose to use their first-round selection to address another position.

Recapping the Saints offseason moves thus far - Canal Street Chronicles

Positions of need. After the signings and extensions, the Saints are left with clear holes at wide receiver, offensive line, and safety. Running back (due to the inevitable suspension of Alvin Kamara), quarterback (considering Jameis Winston is only under contract for two seasons), and tight end (due to an underwhelming year from Adam Trautman last season) are also positions that could use improvement.

2022 NFL Draft rankings: QB1 Malik Willis - NBC Sports Edge

Willis isn’t as risky as some have depicted due to his ridiculous rushing ability in the NFL. It reminds me of Lamar Jackson’s process. But Willis’ combination of arm strength and athleticism evoke a different player. That player happened to be starring in the Georgia Dome when Willis was a kid, living blocks away, dreaming of playing for the Falcons. Michael Vick. Willis’ upside is generational. His downside is a top-5 scrambler of all-time with top-5 NFL arm strength and accuracy issues... with a modified Ravens-esque system that suits him (with more downfield throwing), that’s still at minimum a top-16 NFL starter, isn’t it? If Jalen Hurts made it, how does Malik Willis miss? In my opinion, Willis should be Detroit’s pick at No. 2 overall. It’s a risk, sure. Passing on a quarterback with tools this shiny is the bigger one. Comp: Right-handed Michael Vick.

The 6 biggest surprises from Todd McShay’s latest NFL Mock Draft - SB Nation

No. 4: Malik Willis lasting this long. McShay has Willis going to the Steelers at No. 20, which was around his landing spot prior to the NFL Combine. I cannot imagine that some of the teams between Carolina and Pittsburgh wouldn’t take a flier here. As it stands you have the Falcons, Seahawks, Eagles and Saints, all of whom either need a QB right now, or are on the verge of needing to evaluate the position. The Eagles have two picks before the Steelers, as do the Saints following their trade. I cannot imagine both these teams passing on Willis’ upside, twice. Pittsburgh would obviously be thrilled, because they get the best QB in this draft with the most future upside, and never needed to move up to get it. I would just be stunned if someone didn’t pull the trigger to grab him.

NFL University #35: Mocking picks 11-20, and former Georgia LB Nakobe Dean - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda gave you picks 1-10 in the upcoming NFL draft last week–and now it’s time for 11-20. With no wide receivers in last week’s top 10 the top pass catchers start moving in the middle of the draft–where the Saints and Eagles have plenty of picks. We finish things up by chatting with former Georgia linebacker, national champion, and projected first-round pick, Nakobe Dean.

A wind energy company has pleaded guilty after killing at least 150 eagles - NPR

A wind energy company was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay more than $8 million in fines and restitution after at least 150 eagles were killed over the past decade at its wind farms in eight states, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

