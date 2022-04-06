2022 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers pick Pickett

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

If it wasn’t common knowledge by now, the Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of not only a new head coach, but a quarterback. This time last year they amazingly sent a 2nd round pick to the New York Jets for reclamation project Sam Darnold and well…we all know how that turned out. The consensus is that the crop of young college quarterbacks this year are far inferior to 2023, but don’t let overpaid analysts and sports pundits do your thinking for you. It wasn’t long ago that the quarterback class of 2018 was considered one of the weakest in a decade, and it gave us Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Baker Mayfield. So while there’s no clear cut top quarterback prospect in this year’s draft, such as the Kyler Murrays, Joe Burrows, and Trevor Lawrences of the world, it doesn’t mean there isn’t talent to be had.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

As a full-time armchair analyst with a lot of downtime at work, much of my day is spent watching tape on prospects during draft season, to fall in love with players that ultimately Howie Roseman will pass on *cough* Justin Jefferson *cough*. What this means though, is that I’ve had time to review every quarterback in the draft, and I’ve come to the conclusion that Kenny Pickett is the best of the bunch.

Wow, what a senior season Kenny Pickett had for Pittsburgh, as he saw a meteoric rise in his draft stock, leading the Panthers to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Peach Bowl versus Michigan State. Mostly an afterthought in the draft to start the season, Pickett threw for 4319 yards, 42 TDs, and 7 INTs, on a 67.2% completion, and a 8.7 YPA. Pickett brings good size, mobility, accuracy, poise, toughness, and leadership to the table. He’s a terrific vertical passer that can work off-script, and has great command and confidence running the offense.

Passing Grade: A-

Demonstrates good accuracy, placing the ball in favorable positions for his receivers to make plays.

More than enough functional arm strength, but wouldn’t be considered a “gunslinger” by any means.

Has a fluid, smooth release, without too many moving parts. Isn’t without an occasional misfire, with a few high throws to his ledger, but it generally isn’t an area of concern.

Progressions Grade: A

Pitt tasked Pickett with being a progression-style passer and he certainly answered the call.

Demonstrates the ability to survey the field, progress through reads, and fire off the ball in a timely manner.

Not afraid to take what’s in front of him instead of forcing a larger play.

Mechanics Grade: B+

Does a good job getting himself aligned to make throws, which leads to consistent results.

Understands the nuances of using hip and shoulder leverage to make throws.

Habitually synced process can be forced off-balance if said process is sped up via pressure.

Mobility Grade: B

A sneaky good athlete that can work off-script and pick up chunks of yardage with his legs. Ran a 4.73 40 yard dash at the combine.

Fluid footwork within the pocket, with good movement and the ability to bail out and away from pressure.

Forced the NCAA to implement a rule change after his “fake slide” for a touchdown.

Leadership Grade: A

Notable command and confidence when running the offense.

Most accomplished quarterback in Pitt history, which includes Dan Marino and Alex Van Pelt.

Fiery competitor that isn’t afraid to hang in the pocket and take a big hit in return for a big play.

NFL COMPARISON: Joe Burrow

Now it's time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

