2022 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants get saucy in the secondary

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

If the Giants had any guts at all they’d throw this pick at Malik Willis and let it ride. They are generally risk averse though, in their own sort of, take a running back at No. 2 overall instead of Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, type of way. And while there’s a lot to unpack there it’s still fun to say out loud.

But honestly, as evidenced by years of inexcusable loyalty to the bumbling mediocrity of Eli Manning, the Giants will likely not be taking a quarterback here. If the top offensive tackles were still on the board I’d call that the smartest pick as their o-line has been complete and total clown shoes for far too long. For this exercise though, they’re gone. I think it’s very likely the Giants would like to trade down with a QB-needy team who wants to leapfrog the Carolina Panthers or even to flip a pick for a first next year. However, I have been informed that there are no trade shenanigans in this exercise.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is intriguing here but I have high hopes for Azeez Ojulari’s development. And with James Bradberry’s name currently being mentioned in serious trade talks, not to mention this quote from Giants new defensive coordinator Don Martindale, “my philosophy is - personally - I’d rather have a corner that could cover, than a guy that could rush. I’ll get guys to hit quarterbacks; that’s our job as a staff.”, it seems more likely that the Giants would take Ahmad Gardner who could turn out to be one of the best players of this class.

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 62% Yes (299 votes)

37% No (183 votes) 482 votes total Vote Now

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees)

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen)

8) Falcons (Philly21)

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington)

10) Jets (tfrank9811)

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm)

12) Vikings (Kephas)

13) Texans (thebartender01)

14) Ravens (ablesser88)

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle)

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard)

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!)

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus)

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle)

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation)

21) Patriots (Domonate)

22) Packers (Leo Bedio)

23) Cardinals (big DUB)

24) Cowboys (joey2arms)

25) Bills (ItownBallers22)

26) Titans (BrianMcE03)

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Giants draft at No. 5 overall? CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

OT Charles Cross

DE Travon Walker

S Kyle Hamilton

QB Malik Willis vote view results 24% CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (105 votes)

31% OT Charles Cross (134 votes)

15% DE Travon Walker (65 votes)

11% S Kyle Hamilton (51 votes)

17% QB Malik Willis (73 votes) 428 votes total Vote Now

1) Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3) Texans: OT Evan Neal

4) Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants: