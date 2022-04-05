Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL free agency: Grades for every big signing and trade of 2022, plus draft outlook for each move - ESPN+

Saints grade: B ... Eagles grade: A+. The Eagles, who entered the day with three first-round picks in this draft, have always been seen as the most likely team to trade a first-round pick. They made the playoffs last season, and their lack of immediate needs plus the value of trading a top pick meant that other teams were calling. With this move, they remain in good position to draft an impact prospect now but also have two first-rounders for 2023 should they want to address the quarterback position. At pick Nos. 15 and 18 overall, Philadelphia will be able to address wide receiver (Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave), defensive end (Jermaine Johnson II) or linebacker (Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean) with high-level prospects. Perhaps most importantly, the team is loaded, with two first-rounders in 2023 and two second-rounders in 2024 should Jalen Hurts not establish himself as the long-term quarterback. The Eagles now have the capital to go after a prospect such as Bryce Young (Alabama) or C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) next year — if Hurts struggles.

Eagles trade for Saints’ 2023 first-round pick and more while swapping some selections this year - BGN

It has long been said in this space that the Eagles NEEDED to trade away one of their 2022 first-round picks for a selection in 2023. With this year’s draft class not necessarily holding a ton of promise at quarterback, the Eagles now might have a better shot at acquiring a new passer next year. That much not be necessary if Jalen Hurts flourishes ... but the Eagles are clearly preparing for the possibility (read: probability) that he fails to erase all doubt as their long-term starter under center. For all his faults, Roseman is pretty good when it comes to maneuvering. This trade is another example of him showing off his strengths. The Eagles (and their fans) will happily root against the Saints the next two seasons to hope those picks end up being as favorable as possible.

Philadelphia Eagles’ big draft trade puts Jalen Hurts on the clock - ESPN

That last sentence seemed to cancel the previous one out, or at least amend the thought to committed to Jalen ... for now. Lurie went on to talk about the idea of an “automatic franchise quarterback” and how such a player is “almost nonexistent.” It was strange to hear him talking about a franchise quarterback as being almost mythical after spending so much time and energy chasing after one over the past couple of decades. The search has continued in recent months, with the Eagles taking a serious look at Deshaun Watson and doing their homework on Russell Wilson. Lurie would only acknowledge that they do due diligence on every player who becomes available. But it was more than that.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman Beats His Peers to the Punch With Draft Picks Trade - MAQB

This is not the year to be looking for a quarterback. Next year, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Bama’s Bryce Young loom as high picks, and there are guys like Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke who’ve shown promise that they could grow into high-end prospects. So high picks next year, whether you’re looking for a quarterback then or not, figure to be more valuable. To me, I’d guess this means the Eagles stick with Jalen Hurts in 2022 (though I’d heard them connected to Malik Willis the last couple weeks) and see how Hurts progresses. If he doesn’t show them something, then they get aggressive with those picks to get either a veteran (and who knows who’ll be available then) or a rookie. If he looks great, well, then you have ammo to put more around him.

The clock is ticking on Jalen Hurts after the Eagles’ trade into 2023 - Inquirer

While the adage “watch what they do, not what they say” is a safe one to heed in regards to the Eagles, when it comes to quarterbacks, their words can often forecast their actions, or at the least, reveal their motivations.“That’s why we’re committed to Jalen at age 23,” owner Jeffrey Lurie said last week when asked about the Eagles’ commitment to quarterback Jalen Hurts. “Who knows what the future holds, right? That’s where it goes.” Translation: Hurts gets the 2022 season and then all bets are off.

Howie Goes Howie - Iggles Blitz

The Saints are going to be a very interesting team this year. They will be missing a terrific head coach in Sean Payton, their star LT and a pair of good safeties. That’s a lot of talent, but also key veteran leaders. The Saints could really struggle. If so, that 2023 first round pick might look great. The Saints could also gel and play better than expected if Dennis Allen proves to be a good coach, Jameis Winston plays well and Michael Thomas stays healthy. Maybe the pick ends up in the 20-30 range. Howie was smart to take the chance. If the Saints do struggle and this ends up being a high pick, the Eagles would have a chance to get one of the star QBs next April. That would be huge if Jalen Hurts flat lines this year. If Hurts turns out to be a high level starter, the Eagles can add a key player at some other position. Smart risk.

Saints reportedly agree to blockbuster draft trade before the 2022 NFL Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

Here’s the easy way to think about it: The New Orleans Saints traded a 2022 3rd round pick (of which they had two) and a 2024 2nd round pick to convert next year’s first round pick into a first round pick this year. The Saints went from having 3 picks within the Top 100 selections to having 4 picks in the Top 100, including two picks in the Top 20. The biggest takeaway from this trade is that New Orleans Saints front office must really, really like the first round talent in this year’s draft to make this move now, without knowing how the board falls on draft day. This move also communicates that the front office believes the 2022 New Orleans Saints are going to be a contender and they believe, at least right now, that their first round pick next year will be a low one.

Cowboys free agency 2022 rumors: Dallas was interested in trading for now-Patriots WR DeVante Parker - Blogging The Boys

Having traded away Amari Cooper the Cowboys are obviously now in need of a wide receiver. Many believe that the 2022 NFL Draft is where they will ultimately find an answer, but trades and free agency still exist as options. The Cowboys did add a receiver in free agency by signing James Washington. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they were also in on the DeVante Parker discussions with the Dolphins before New England won out.

Washington’s injury numbers were miserable again in 2021 - Hogs Haven

With the new trainer signing on the horizon, and Washington’s roster continuing to get younger - last year it was the 13th oldest in the league - through the loss of players like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brandon Scherff, the expectation is that they should be able to crawl out from the league cellar injury-wise, but only time will tell if they can finally shake the ignominious distinction of “most injured team in the NFL.”

Giants “don’t want to make” two top-10 picks — Peter King - Big Blue View

Just a “wild guess” on my part, but I would say it’s likely that King’s wild guess has some intel behind it. Maybe the Giants make both of their picks at Nos. 5 and 7, maybe they don’t. Trading out of one of the two picks for added draft capital, especially including a 2023 first-round pick, makes too much sense for the Giants not to believe it is something GM Joe Schoen will consider.

2022 NFL Draft: Six Round 1 trades that would make sense - NFL.com

Seahawks receive: No. 5 overall pick (Round 1). Giants receive: No. 9 overall (Round 1), No. 72 overall (Round 3), No. 145 overall (Round 5, from DET via DEN). If the Seahawks are not interested in acquiring the disgruntled and displaced Baker Mayfield from Cleveland to replace the departed Russell Wilson, they need to come away with one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. Malik Willis (who boasts playmaking ability), Matt Corral (who has a lightning-quick release) or Kenny Pickett or Desmond Ridder (both steady performers) must be on their radar. Seattle could move into the top three to select one of those quarterbacks, given the past proclivity shown by general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll for trading future assets to acquire a valued player; just two years ago, the team coughed up a package for former Jets safety Jamal Adams that featured multiple first-rounders, including the Seahawks’ original first-round choice this year. I’ll conservatively project, however, that they instead give up two mid-to-late round selections (in addition to the ninth overall pick, secured from Denver via the Wilson trade) to jump ahead of two other teams looking for young passers: Carolina (which possess the sixth overall selection) and Atlanta (eighth). These two franchises are aware of this possibility, as well, so don’t be surprised if one of them leaps into the top three to prevent being leapfrogged.

Monday Football Monday #82: Things we forgot happened this year in the NFL - The SB Nation NFL Show

Talk about the power of the news cycle, Pete Sweeney and RJ Ochoa reflect on some of the things we forgot that happened on and off the field this past year.

