Eagles draft picks this year and in the future

Welcome to the Philadelphia Eagles future draft picks tracker! We’ll update this post as necessary over the course of time. Howie Roseman’s penchant for making trades will naturally bring us back here.

EAGLES 2023 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 - Eagles’ own pick

1 - from New Orleans Saints

2 - Eagles’ own pick

3 - Eagles’ own pick

4 - Eagles’ own pick

5 - Eagles’ own pick

7 - Eagles’ own pick

EAGLES 2024 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 - Eagles’ own pick

2 - Eagles’ own pick

2 - from New Orleans Saints

3 - Eagles’ own pick

4 - Eagles’ own pick

5 - Eagles’ own pick

6 - from Tennessee Titans

6 - Eagles’ own pick

EAGLES 2025 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 - Eagles’ own pick

2 - Eagles’ own pick

3 - Eagles’ own pick

4 - Eagles’ own pick

5 - Eagles’ own pick

6 - Eagles’ own pick

7 - Eagles’ own pick

2023 NOTES

INCOMING

The Eagles acquired the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 first-round pick by swapping multiple selections.

OUTGOING

The Eagles sent their 2023 sixth-round pick (and Jameson Houston) to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Josiah Scott.

2024 NOTES

INCOMING