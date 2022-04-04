 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Eagles draft picks this year and in the future

Taking stock of the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL Draft Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to the Philadelphia Eagles future draft picks tracker! We’ll update this post as necessary over the course of time. Howie Roseman’s penchant for making trades will naturally bring us back here.

EAGLES 2023 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 - Eagles’ own pick
1 - from New Orleans Saints
2 - Eagles’ own pick
3 - Eagles’ own pick
4 - Eagles’ own pick
5 - Eagles’ own pick
7 - Eagles’ own pick

EAGLES 2024 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 - Eagles’ own pick
2 - Eagles’ own pick
2 - from New Orleans Saints
3 - Eagles’ own pick
4 - Eagles’ own pick
5 - Eagles’ own pick
6 - from Tennessee Titans
6 - Eagles’ own pick

EAGLES 2025 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 - Eagles’ own pick
2 - Eagles’ own pick
3 - Eagles’ own pick
4 - Eagles’ own pick
5 - Eagles’ own pick
6 - Eagles’ own pick
7 - Eagles’ own pick

2023 NOTES

INCOMING

OUTGOING

  • The Eagles sent their 2023 sixth-round pick (and Jameson Houston) to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Josiah Scott.

2024 NOTES

INCOMING

