Eagles draft picks this year and in the future

In the aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles making a big trade with the New Orleans Saints, let’s take stock of the Birds’ picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond. We’ll continue to update this post as necessary over time.

EAGLES 2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 - from Miami Dolphins (No. 15)

1 - from New Orleans Saints (No. 18)

2 - Eagles’ own pick (No. 51)

3 - Eagles’ own pick (No. 83)

3 - from New Orleans Saints (No. 101)

4 - Eagles’ own pick (No. 124)

5 - from Washington Commanders (No. 154)

5 - Eagles’ own pick (No. 162)

5 - from Arizona Cardinals (No. 166)

7 - from New Orleans Saints (No. 237)

EAGLES 2023 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 - Eagles’ own pick

1 - from New Orleans Saints

2 - Eagles’ own pick

3 - Eagles’ own pick

4 - Eagles’ own pick

5 - Eagles’ own pick

7 - Eagles’ own pick

EAGLES 2024 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 - Eagles’ own pick

2 - Eagles’ own pick

2 - from New Orleans Saints

3 - Eagles’ own pick

4 - Eagles’ own pick

5 - Eagles’ own pick

6 - Eagles’ own pick

7 - Eagles’ own pick

2022 NOTES

INCOMING

The Eagles acquired the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 first-round pick by moving down from No. 6 to No. 12 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Eagles acquired the New Orleans Saints’ 2022 first-round pick by swapping multiple selections .

. The Eagles acquired the New Orleans Saints’ 2022 third-round pick by swapping multiple selections .

. The Eagles acquired the Washington Commanders’ 2022 fifth-round pick by trading out of a 2021 sixth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

The Eagles acquired the Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 fifth-round pick (and Tay Gowan) by trading Zach Ertz.

The Eagles acquired the New Orleans Saints’ 2022 seventh-round pick by swapping multiple selections.

OUTGOING

The Eagles sent a 2022 first-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts at No. 16 (via Carson Wentz trade) and their 2022 first-round pick at No. 19 to the New Orleans Saints by swapping multiple selections .

. The Eagles sent their own 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Gardner Minshew.

The Eagles sent the 2022 sixth-round pick originally owned by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Joe Flacco traded to the New York Jets) to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Kary Vincent Jr.

The Eagles sent the 2022 sixth-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts (via Matt Pryor trade) to the New Orleans Saints by swapping multiple selections .

. The Eagle sent their 2022 seventh-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts (via Matt Pryor trade).

2023 NOTES

INCOMING

The Eagles acquired the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 first-round pick by swapping multiple selections.

OUTGOING

The Eagles sent their 2023 sixth-round pick (and Jameson Houston) to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Josiah Scott.

2024 NOTES

INCOMING