Eagles trade for Saints’ 2023 first-round pick and more while swapping some selections this year

Remember how the Philadelphia Eagles trading down from No. 6 to No. 12 weeks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft last year kinda came out of nowhere?

Well, trader Howie Roseman has struck again! With 24 days remaining until the 2022 NFL Draft, the following deal with the New Orleans Saints was officially announced on Monday afternoon.

EAGLES RECEIVE

2022 first-round pick (No. 18)

2022 third-round pick (No. 101)

2022 seventh-round pick (No. 237)

2023 first-round pick

2024 second-round pick

SAINTS RECEIVE

2022 first-round pick (No. 16)

2022 first-round pick (No. 19)

2022 sixth-round pick (No. 194)

Much was made about the Eagles owning three first-round picks in this year’s draft. In addition to their own selection at No. 19, they also owned the Miami Dolphins’ pick at No. 15 (thanks to the aforementioned six-spot move down last year) and the Indianapolis Colts’ pick at No. 16 from the Carson Wentz trade.

Now the Eagles only own two first-round picks this year: No. 15 and No. 18. They retained their highest pick, they moved their middle selection, and they improved their lowest by one spot. All this in addition to picking up some potentially valuable assets in the form of a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. Not too shabby!

It has long been said in this space that the Eagles NEEDED to trade away one of their 2022 first-round picks for a selection in 2023. With this year’s draft class not necessarily holding a ton of promise at quarterback, the Eagles now might have a better shot at acquiring a new passer next year. That much not be necessary if Jalen Hurts flourishes ... but the Eagles are clearly preparing for the possibility (read: probability) that he fails to erase all doubt as their long-term starter under center.

For all his faults, Roseman is pretty good when it comes to maneuvering. This trade is another example of him showing off his strengths. The Eagles (and their fans) will happily root against the Saints the next two seasons to hope those picks end up being as favorable as possible.

Though it may be less exciting in the short-term (the idea of three first-round picks is fun!), the Eagles made the right choice to think about the bigger picture.