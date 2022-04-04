NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Which wide receiver should the Eagles take?

The 2022 NFL Draft is merely 24 days away! Let’s pass the time together until then by looking at who mock drafts have the Philadelphia Eagles selecting with their three first-round picks.

PICK 15 (VIA MIAMI)

The Eagles go with a havoc-wrecking DT with their first of three 1st round picks. Wyatt had a great Senior Bowl and is a guy that will be a problem in the run game along with adding some solid interior pass rush capability.

I know we talked a lot about his Georgia teammate, Jordan Davis, at the combine, but Wyatt is a darling of Computer Vision metrics, showing explosive traits in pads. While the Eagles did re-sign Fletcher Cox, it’s a one-year deal for a 30-something DT who has shown regression in recent seasons. Adding to this spot creates the most value should Philly not trade out of this pick or the next.

Philadelphia retained Fletcher Cox for the upcoming season but it feels as though the end of his career is quickly coming to an end. The Eagles have the luxury of possessing three first-round picks to create a smooth transition from the past and present to the future. Wyatt tested very well at the NFL Combine.

It would be a miracle if he fell this far.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia — DraftTek

The luxury, when you have multiple RD1 picks, is that you don’t have to focus in on one or two glaring needs. The Eagles need difference makers on offense and defense at all positions. On paper, the defensive line is a position of strength, but Fletcher Cox won’t make it to 2023. If this is Cox’s last year in Philly, he could go out in style alongside Javon Hargrave and Jordan Davis.

The Eagles were believed to have interest in Jaycee Horn and/or Patrick Surtain in last year’s draft, but both came off the board early. If Stingley slides this far, the Eagles would likely jump at the opportunity to land a premier talent at a position of need.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU — CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole)

Who better to help an inconsistent cornerback with immense potential than four-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay? Stingley has all the tools, and with the right environment could wind up as the class’ best cover man.

April 28 would be a fun night to be the Eagles’ GM. Three picks inside the top 20, starting here! Philadelphia hasn’t taken a first-round linebacker in almost a decade, but Lloyd can be a do-it-all player in the middle of the Eagles’ defense. He’s a three-down defender who plays faster than his 4.66-second time in the 40-yard dash suggests.

Armed with three picks in the middle of the first round, the Eagles seem like a solid candidate to move back if they can find the right bidder. But Philadelphia should stand pat here, especially if in position to select Lloyd. A rangy defender comfortable chasing down ball carriers in space, shedding blocks in tight quarters or bringing heat as a blitzer, the 6-3, 237-pounder could be utilized in assortment of ways by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Drake London, WR, USC — The Score

Wide receiver remains an area of focus for Philly after recent draft misses, so it’s fair to assume the Eagles will use one of their three first-round picks on the position. London’s size and contested-catch prowess could make him an outstanding complement to DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles have drafted and signed bigger receivers in the past without much success. But Drake London is different. While London led the NCAA in contested catches, he also caught 88 passes total in his first season focusing solely on football after starting out as a two-sport athlete at USC. The 6-foot-3 receiver elevates and secures passes like a rebound, but he is also an underappreciated route runner. He snaps off routes with efficiency and would be a nice complement to DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins.

The Eagles have Williams fall into their lap, and with Devonta Smith already on the roster, they’re fine waiting on Williams’ recovery.

Possessing multiple first-round picks, the Eagles could use one to upgrade their receiver corps with a polished route runner who boasts big-play potential.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State — The Draft Network (Joe Marino)

If the Eagles are going to build on their somewhat surprising success in 2021, the passing offense has to become more prolific. While growth from Jalen Hurts is the key to that, surrounding him with more receiving talent will give him the best opportunity to take a step forward. Garrett Wilson is a crafty route-runner with superb ball skills and run-after-catch ability that can complement DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles only had 29 sacks last season — second-least in the NFL. Signing Haason Reddick and re-signing Derek Barnett helps, but addressing the pass rush will be of utmost importance for a team with three first-round picks this spring. Enter Johnson, a former Georgia Bulldog who transferred to Florida State and promptly racked up 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in his lone season as a Seminole. He possesses a prototypical blend of speed, size, and strength for an edge rusher at the next level. Johnson is able to play on the line with his hand on the turf or as a linebacker attacking from the second level. He should provide an immediate boost to an aging defensive line in Philly.

The Eagles need a lot of help in the secondary opposite Darius Slay, and they have two strong choices in McDuffie and Gordon. Both have been well-coached and are excellent technicians, although the 5-foot-11, 193-pound McDuffie lacks the length of Gardner and Stingley. He’s exceptionally quick and is a good tackler. The Coaching Intel: “I was very impressed with both Washington corners. They compete. They’re consistent. Sometimes you have a real cover cornerback but he isn’t a really physical player. (McDuffie) is.” “He’s so technically sound. It’s hard to get anything big on him.”

What a three-pick stretch for the Eagles. If they can hit on some homers here it completely flips the franchise. Dean isn’t Roquan Smith but he’s a three-down linebacker with a lot of power to his blitz game.

Boring is for losers. You’ve seen Pickett mocked to the same 2-3 teams over and over. But the Eagles quietly have done a lot of work on him, and while we would not say the odds are wildly high on this happening, neither are they remote. Why the heck not? The team has made inquiries to trade for better quarterbacks in the past year, so it wouldn’t be stunning to see a big name added to push Jalen Hurts.

PICK 16 (VIA INDIANAPOLIS)

The Eagles haven’t had an impact off the ball LB in years, but Devin Lloyd can eventually be that guy for them. He ran a slower 40 time, but on tape he flies around the field and is always one of the first to the ball.

It is time for the Eagles to address the linebacker position with significant resources. When fans look back at the off-season, Philadelphia will have added Haason Reddick, Devonte Wyatt and Lloyd to the front seven. It is a noteworthy infusion of talent to Nick Sirianni’s defense.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah — The Score

Lloyd’s talent could lead him to emerge as one of the best players in this draft. The 6-foot-3, 237-pounder is one of the best cover linebackers in this class, frequently demonstrating his ball skills and ability to shut down tight ends across the field.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — Bleeding Green Nation (Ben Natan)

For my money, Chris Olave is the best receiver in the class and exactly the type of player the Eagles need in their offense. Chris Olave’s speed and route running savvy would give the Eagles a dangerous deep threat to open up the field for DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — For The Win (Christian D’Andrea)

This pick was Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd last time around, but adding Kyzir White in free agency reduces the need at LB (doesn’t fix, just reduces it). With extra focus being placed on wideouts due to the value of their rookie contracts compared to the mega-deals signed by Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill this offseason, Philadelphia can use this pick to select someone who may not be there by the time the 19th selection comes due. Olave looks like that guy. The Ohio State stud is fast, precise, and experienced, which will give him the chance to step immediately into the starting lineup as a rookie and reduce the team’s dependence on Jalen Reagor. Olave’s 4.3s straight line speed allows him to be a deep threat. His crisp routes and solid hands give him the chops to play close to the line of scrimmage and let Philly’s other burners like DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins extra room to operate. It would be the third straight year in which the Eagles select a wideout in the first round, but Olave could pay off that persistence in a big way.

The Eagles’ receiving corps benefits most from adding a consistent vertical threat. Watching all 11 of Burks’ receiving touchdowns last season — and using Computer Vision to characterize them — I saw his ability to dominate from the line of scrimmage quite clearly.

Drake London, WR, USC — DraftTek

The Eagles are in the market for another receiver. Rumors would have you believe that Philly could trade for a veteran, but the WR talent in the draft would suggest they should wait. USC’s Drake London is a big-bodied slot receiver who would provide an excellent complement to DeVonta Smith and a great underneath option for Jalen Hurts. London could be the first receiver off the board, but this seems like a perfect match in the middle of the round.

Drafting a first-round wide receiver for a third consecutive year wouldn’t be an ideal use of resources, but there’s little reason to think 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor has anything meaningful to contribute. If they want the pure speed Reagor was supposed to provide this offseason, Jameson Williams would be a great fit. Treylon Burks, who’s built like a running back and has extensive experience in the slot, could also be an ideal complement to undersized, outside receiver DeVonta Smith.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State — CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole)

There’s a chance Johnson goes higher than this if three defensive lineman come off the board within the first four picks, like in this mock draft. But if he falls, the Eagles would be happy to pounce on the explosive and productive Johnson to beef up the all-important defensive front in Philadelphia.

George Karlaftis jumped 38 inches at 266 pounds and ran a 4.71 at Purdue’s Pro Day. It was reportedly 28 degrees during said workout. While Karlaftis’ production hasn’t matched his freshman season, he also was carrying the burden of being the good player on the Boilermakers’ defense. He never found many clean looks in 2021. Brandon Graham is 33, and Karlaftis would be a nice Yin to Haason Reddick’s Yang.

We might have the city of Philadelphia at our doorstep later today. Yes, we realize this is a very un-Eagles-like pick, and sure, their interior D-line is a relative strength. But Davis is a true Halley’s Comet prospect, and he can change the way teams attack the Eagles and likely clear lanes for the outside rush. It’s just a thought, anyway, and we don’t believe Davis would last too much longer than this anyway.

Fletcher Cox is likely in his final year in Philadelphia and the Eagles would be wise to prioritize finding his replacement. Devonte Wyatt is the perfect candidate with his size, athleticism, motor, and technique. He is explosive and slippery around the edges of blocks with tremendous range.

Dean is a winner and was the cerebral leader of the national champions. A mechanical engineering major with a 3.5 GPA, he really impressed NFL coaches in their meetings at the combine. He’s a little undersized at 5-foot-11, 229 pounds with 31 7/8-inch arms, but he runs very well and plays faster than he’ll time. The 2021 Butkus Award winner led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with 10.5 and was second on the team in sacks with six. He also had 31 quarterback hurries, six pass breakups and two interceptions. The Coaching Intel: “He’s an absolute monster, man. His closing speed is tremendous. We put our running back in fast motion and threw him a swing screen. (Dean) ran with him stride for stride and then makes the tackle in open space. Our back is really fast, and that play should’ve gone for at least 20. Instead, it was like a 1-yard gain.” “I think there’s some pass coverage concerns with him maybe at the next level, but he’s just so instinctual. He made a play on a screen where the guy should’ve walked into the end zone but he just beat all of the O-linemen and slipped through. You could see his leadership and communication skills on the film and tell his extreme passion for the game.” “He’s a real field general. The guy is just so smart. He plays more proactively than reactively. I thought he got away with some things because he’s just so instinctive. Sometimes he doesn’t take the right steps, but he could get away with it. At the next level, he might not.”

Safety presents the greater problem for Philadelphia’s secondary, but with no player at the position able to provide proper value at this slot, the Eagles shouldn’t force the issue. Measuring in a mere 5-11 and 193 pounds with limited ball production, McDuffie is by no means flashy, but he gives receivers no quarter and is a persistent pest to anyone he lines up against.

The Eagles need more speed and athleticism in the defensive backfield to handle some of the explosive offenses and receivers around the league. Gordon is a technician with the athleticism, footwork and ball skills to thrive in a man- or zone-based scheme.

Cine played a lot of free safety at Georgia but hits like a linebacker and is an asset in coverage. He tested outstandingly, too.

Jason Kelce just re-upped, so center isn’t a “need” for the Eagles. But imagine giving Linderbaum a year’s worth of tutelage under Kelce.

I love this guy’s versatility. He has at least 100 snaps at four different positions along the offensive line, and he’s capable of playing the fifth (center). Center Jason Kelce re-signed but for only a year, and guard Brandon Brooks just retired, so the Eagles could use a player like Green.

PICK 19

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson — CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

Philadelphia rounds out its defensive overhaul with the addition of Booth, who has significant exposure to a zone heavy scheme. Combined with Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox, the Eagles would have one of the better cornerback rooms in the league with an eventual plan for Booth to take over.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson — The Draft Network (Joe Marino)

Andrew Booth Jr. has worked through some injuries that will keep him from testing before the draft, but go back to the tape and you will see a silky-smooth corner with tremendous instincts, ball skills, and physicality. He’s ultra-competitive and would help Philadelphia get younger at corner with a gifted prospect who was dominant at Clemson.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson — Pro Football Network (Dalton Miller)

Andrew Booth Jr. still must become more technically proficient on the outside, but he has everything a CB1 needs. The Eagles use their three selections in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft on three of the more premium positions on the field. In a division devoid of talent and led by a Cowboys team that appears worse than they were last season, these picks could significantly close the gap.

So I already got the Eagles a linebacker in Lloyd and a lineman in Green. Now I’m focusing on cornerback, where Philly needs a starter opposite Darius Slay. The Eagles tied for the worst completion percentage against in 2021, allowing opponents to connect on nearly 70% of their attempts. But McDuffie is shutdown material. He allowed just 3.8 yards per pass attempt thrown his way last season, which tied for the third-best number in college football, and he can play in man or zone schemes.

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington — DraftTek

The Eagles have lucked out having three RD1 picks in a year where the CB class is so strong. Pick 19 is probably too low for Stingley or Gardner, but there are still plenty of top prospects available. Philly could prefer to select a Corner with more experience playing on the outside, but Trent McDuffie could excel in any role. McDuffie was a major part or the Huskies outstanding pass defense in 2021.

Linebackers are some of the hardest players to forecast in terms of fit and win share, but Lloyd stands out from the pack, especially with his ability to blitz and cover. The Eagles could definitely win the NFC East, but upgrading the defense is a big key to making that happen.

Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd would provide some much-needed range at linebacker, pairing nicely with T.J. Edwards. The Eagles typically don’t invest heavily in the linebacker position, however. So if they do address this need, Lloyd may be the more likely target, as he brings more versatility with the potential to also line up on the edge.

Realistically, the preference would be to trade into next year with this pick. But in drafting a QB, the Eagles might be derailing that plan. And no, we’re still not going to mock them a linebacker. Burks would give them a different type of receiver and another weapon for ... whoever the QB is. We personally wouldn’t take Burks this high, as much as we like him, but we could see some team maximizing his skill set.

Having not added any free agent receivers so far, it would make sense for the Eagles to use one of their three first-round picks on the position. Burks provides another dangerous pass-catcher for Jalen Hurts to go along with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles need a fast and physical corner on the outside of their defense to pair with Darius Slay. Kaiir Elam fits the mold perfectly.

Passing up a linebacker at No. 16 ensured the Eagles got Olave (who would fit in nicely at No. 18 with New Orleans) but also forced them to miss out on Lloyd. That boils this pick down to Dean, his teammate DT Devonte Wyatt, and cornerbacks like Andrew Booth or Kyler Gordon. We’ll roll with the uber-productive off-ball linebacker here. Philadelphia showed improvements after promoting TJ Edwards to the starting lineup, but he may not be a long term solution. Dean certainly looks like one. Though he’s a bit undersized at 5’11 and 229 pounds, he’s a powerful tackler with an explosive burst that propels him through running lanes and pass-blocking gaps like a missile. He’s also a cerebral player able to sniff out plays while the quarterback is under center and the speed to get from sideline to sideline and snuff out runners before they can gain any upfield traction. While covering bigger tight ends could be a problem, he’s tenacious when tracking receivers upfield and serves as the kind of rising tide that lifts an entire defense when he’s on.

Unless the Eagles trade down multiple times, it’s hard to imagine Philly fans coming out of this first round upset with three picks in the mid-round wheelhouse of this draft for pretty good players. This would constitute a major talent haul for the Eagles.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia — The Score

Davis isn’t just a run-stuffing defensive tackle - he might be one of the best interior run-defending prospects we’ve ever seen. That alone warrants the Eagles spending this pick to solidify the future of the defensive front - and his freak athleticism means there’s a chance he’ll bring something to the table as a pass-rusher, too.

Could the Eagles take a wideout in the first round for the third consecutive year? I went back and forth on whether they’d snag Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, but I think they keep loading up on defense. I see three good candidates here that include Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey and Georgia linebacker Quay Walker, but I think it will be Wyatt. He’s a freaky big athlete at 304 pounds and ran the 40 in the mid-4.7s at 4.77. He has elite lateral quickness and good change of direction. You’d probably like him to have more length — his arms measured 32 5/8 inches, but many think there’s still a lot of untapped potential and that he didn’t quite get the hype he merited because he played on a loaded front seven in Athens. The Coaching Intel: “He’s an incredible athlete at that size. He’s not the talent 88 (Jalen Carter) is — that guy is a monster — but Wyatt’s really impressive. He’s still pretty raw but is very violent and disruptive, and he’s faster than a lot of linebackers.” “I thought he was OK. You were so worried about 99 (Jordan Davis) and 88, you didn’t worry about him. But he’s very solid.”

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State — Hogs Haven (Tyler Roman)

The Eagles picked up Hasson Reddick and re-signed Derek Barnett in free agency but could still use some juice on the edge. Johnson II, a Georgia transfer, had 12 sacks last year and was the ACC defensive player of the year. He can become a double digit sack guy relatively quickly in his career.

Philadelphia still should be very much in the defensive end market after making a minimal investment in bringing back Derek Barnett. Pairing Josh Sweat with Karlaftis, a powerful presence who could help any line collapse the pocket, would give the Eagles potential cornerstones up front for the foreseeable future.

The question of how much longer four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce will play could prompt the Eagles to add an insurance policy this season. Linderbaum is a technician with the footwork and hand skills to shine at the pivot as a pro.

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College — CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Howie Roseman loves building the trenches, and he sees the consensus top guard available here and grabs him.

SUMMARY

PICK 15

DT Devonte Wyatt - 3

DT Jordan Davis - 2

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 2

LB Devin Lloyd - 2

WR Drake London - 2

WR Jameson Williams - 1

WR Chris Olave - 1

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

DE Jermaine Johnson II - 1

CB Trent McDuffie - 1

LB Nakobe Dean - 1

QB Kenny Pickett - 1

PICK 16

LB Devin Lloyd - 3

WR Chris Olave - 2

WR Treylon Burks - 1

WR Drake London - 1

WR Jameson Williams - 1

DE Jermaine Johnson II - 1

DE George Karlaftis - 1

DT Jordan Davis - 1

DT Devonte Wyatt - 1

LB Nakobe Dean - 1

CB Trent McDuffie - 1

CB Kyler Gordon - 1

S Lewis Cine - 1

C Tyler Linderbaum - 1

OG Kenyon Green - 1

PICK 19

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 3

CB Trent McDuffie - 2

LB Devin Lloyd - 2

WR Treylon Burks - 2

CB Kaiir Elam - 1

LB Nakobe Dean - 1

WR Jameson Williams - 1

DT Jordan Davis - 1

DT Devonte Wyatt - 1

DE Jermaine Johnson II - 1

DE George Karlaftis - 1

C Tyler Linderbaum - 1

OG Zion Johnson - 1

OVERALL

LB Devin Lloyd - 7

DT Devonte Wyatt - 5

DT Jordan Davis - 4

CB Trent McDuffie - 4

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 3

WR Drake London - 3

WR Jameson Williams - 3

WR Chris Olave - 3

WR Treylon Burks - 3

DE Jermaine Johnson II - 3

LB Nakobe Dean - 3

DE George Karlaftis - 2

C Tyler Linderbaum - 2

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 2

CB Kaiir Elam - 1

CB Kyler Gordon - 1

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

OG Kenyon Green - 1

OG Zion Johnson - 1

S Lewis Cine - 1

QB Kenny Pickett - 1

WR - 13

CB - 11

LB - 10

DT - 9

DE - 5

C - 2

OG - 2

S - 1

QB - 1

Offense - 18

Defense - 36

