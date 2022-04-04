Eagles OTA practice dates announced

The NFL recently announced offseason workout dates for all 32 teams, including your Philadelphia Eagles. The key dates for the Birds are as follows.

First Day: April 25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 31, June 2-3, June 6-8

Teams with new head coach hirings are permitted to begin their offseason workout programs as early as today, April 4. All other teams have to wait until April 18.

As you can see, the Eagles aren’t beginning their workouts as early as they possibly can. They are also one of just two teams deciding not to host a mandatory minicamp. The other club is the Cincinnati Bengals, who’ve cited their deep run to the Super Bowl as reason not to overexert their players.

The Eagles’ conservative approach to practice time is hardly shocking in the aftermath of their 2021 training camp, which was very light in comparison to previous years. The strategy seemingly paid off for them in terms of minimizing injury risk; Philly stayed relatively healthy last season.

The Eagles haven’t held normal OTA practices since 2019. Their 2020 workouts were cancelled due to COVID. The 2021 workouts were being boycotted by players until they reached a scaled-back agreement with Nick Sirianni.

And so while this year’s spring practice time might be limited, it’ll still be nice to get an early look at the team ahead of training camp. We plan to provide practice notes here at Bleeding Green Nation if/when applicable. And who doesn’t love practice notes?