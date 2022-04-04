Eagles News: Philadelphia is “in on” Trent McDuffie

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

.@UW_Football CB Trent McDuffie is a rising star. #Eagles, #Cardinals, #Ravens, #Saints and #Bills all in on him.



I spoke w/an assistant GM about him: “Super smart, shutdown corner. Does everything well. Plays big, covers size and speed. Love how he flys around and tackles.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2022

Trent McDuffie Scouting Report - UW Dawg Pound

Floor Grade: 8.0 (Average Starter). McDuffie is one of the higher floor players in the class just due to how fantastic his tape was last season. There should really be little doubt that he can become a starter early on in his career due to his high-IQ play and ability to process what is going on in front of him very quickly. Coaches will appreciate that he is a high-level tackler whose motor is always running at its highest level. Round Grade: 2nd Round Summary: Even with the talent at cornerback that teams may select in front of McDuffie at the end of April he could stand out as a steal when we look back on this class in the coming years. There is a consistency and intelligence that stands out when you turn on McDuffie’s tape, these traits alone will make him worth a high selection for teams. For a contender, knowing they can draft someone who can come and in contribute right away rather than spending the next year and a half in and out of the lineup will be extremely valuable and will make Trent McDuffie an extremely attractive prospect.

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington - Big Blue View

McDuffie would likely grade out much better as a pure zone coverage player than if the questions about his man coverage are taken into consideration. He is undersized but stoutly built at 5-foot 10 ¾ inches, 193 pounds. Some teams could look at him as a slot corner based on his size and quickness, though his tape shows the ability to start on the outside in the right scheme. McDuffie is a smart, disciplined cornerback who understands offensive concepts and does a good job of watching the quarterback for clues. That helps him to patrol his zones of responsibility without being overly vulnerable to zone-beater concepts. He lets the quarterback lead him to the play and rarely guesses wrong. Teams will definitely want to work with McDuffie on his tackling. He is smart in his angles and willing to be physical when taking on blocks and delivering hits, but his tackling just isn’t reliable yet. He needs to become more of a form tackler to reliably bring down ball carriers at the NFL level.

Eagles rumored to be among many teams interested in signing Honey Badger - BGN

The sense here is the Eagles will not be landing Mathieu, who turns 30 in May. The Birds certainly have a need for another starter at the position. Current safeties under contract include: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace, and Jared Mayden. The Eagles could pair Mathieu with Harris and drop Epps to a third safety role, which he might be more ideally suited for. But are the Eagles really looking to invest significant resources on a short-term, aging defensive back? And even if they were interested in doing so, does the Honey Badger really want to come to Philly over other options?

Eagles Draft Talk - Iggles Blitz

What can we take away from this? The Eagles will take a DT at some point. They are interested in big dudes and athletic dudes. Maybe they take one of each. The Eagles are definitely interested in drafting a RB early. The Eagles would like to find a good backup TE for Goedert. The team is looking at a lot of RS types. That was a major weakness last year. They are looking at OCs and OTs. This might be the final year for Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson is getting up there. The Eagles have checked out LBs and safeties. They know both positions still need upgrades.

Eagles mailbag: Which positions will be better or worse in 2022? - NBCSP

The area that’s concerning right now is the secondary. The Eagles tried to take a couple swings at free agent safeties and came up empty so they re-signed Anthony Harris. But even after bringing Harris back, there are some questions in that secondary. What about the other starting safety spot? What about CB2? Rodney McLeod and Steven Nelson are still on the market but bringing them back won’t improve anything; it’ll just be keeping the level they got last year. On top of that, it’s hard to imagine Darius Slay, now 31, playing any better than he did in 2021. And Avonte Maddox was so good last year but there’s no guarantee he’ll be as consistent every season. There are still several months before games but the Eagles need help in their defensive backfield.

Celebrate Autism Acceptance Month with Eagles Autism Foundation - PE.com

Help make a transformational impact in the autism community by supporting Eagles Autism Foundation during Autism Acceptance Month! 100% of every donation is reinvested in groundbreaking research and community programs. Donate by visiting EaglesAutismFoundation.org.

Evidence showing how the Cowboys are one of the best drafting teams and why another star pick awaits - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are a good drafting football team. That’s not a statement that everyone agrees with, but when you lay everything out on the table, the evidence is pretty overwhelming. And we’re not just talking about collecting Pro Bowl players, which they do, but also about getting some players who significantly outperform their draft position. For example, did you know that from the years 2010 to 2019, the Cowboys had the eighth-best draft return in terms of Pro Football Reference Approximate Value (AV)? Big deal, right? But did you know they accomplished that by having the fourth-lowest amount of total draft capital in that same span? That’s an important piece to the puzzle because we can’t honestly describe a team’s ability to draft solely based on their total draft haul. How much draft capital they have plays a part in all that (bad teams have more draft capital).

Could Devin Lloyd be another first round LB choice for Washington? - Hogs Haven

Washington has two young, top end, athletes at linebacker in Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis, but as each of them continue to mature and develop, there remains skepticism among some that either possess the ability to man the middle of the defense at a high level. In any case, after those two, Washington’s linebacking talent drops off pretty dramatically. This combination of factors has led many Commanders’ fans to believe that linebacker - particularly middle linebacker - should be top priority for the team either in free agency or the draft. Lloyd seems to be one of the few linebacking prospects in the draft where there’s a general consensus that he possesses the skills to eventually be a high end MLB. Many of the other options, Nakobe Dean, Leo Chenal, or Chad Muma, for instance, are seen as eventual WILL or SAM LBs in the pros. I’d question the wisdom of using another first round draft pick on a linebacker, but if Washington is committed to doing so, Lloyd would surely help upgrade the position for the Commanders.

2022 NFL Draft Top 10 Buzz, Including A Trade And Two QB Picks - FMIA

7) Los Angeles Chargers (trade with New York Giants)Charles Cross, T, Mississippi. Chargers deal the 17th pick in this draft, plus 2023 first- and sixth-round picks, for this choice. Wild guess on my part. Giants don’t want to make this pick—they want an extra first-rounder in 2023 in case they need ammo to go get a quarterback, or simply for depth in a draft likely to be stronger in the first round. The Chargers want a long-term starter opposite young Rashawn Slater. Works for both teams—except the Giants certainly would prefer dealing for a worse team’s top pick in 2023. The Chargers’ pick could be in the mid-twenties or lower. The Giants could also try to engage Pittsburgh (20th overall this year) if the Steelers are quarterback-smitten … because Pittsburgh would likely have a better first-round pick in 2023 than the Chargers would.

