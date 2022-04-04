Eagles rumored to be among many teams interested in signing Honey Badger

The Philadelphia Eagles are interested in signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

They are hardly alone, however.

Schultz says the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins are also in the market for the Honey Badger. Schultz also indicates there are even more unnamed teams who could want to sign him.

So, that really narrows it down.

The sense here is the Eagles will not be landing Mathieu, who turns 30 in May.

The Birds certainly have a need for another starter at the position. Current safeties under contract include: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace, and Jared Mayden. The Eagles could pair Mathieu with Harris and drop Epps to a third safety role, which he might be more ideally suited for.

But are the Eagles really looking to invest significant resources on a short-term, aging defensive back? And even if they were interested in doing so, does the Honey Badger really want to come to Philly over other options?

Again, I wouldn’t hold my breath on this one.