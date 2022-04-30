Eagles add two UDFA QBs to The Quarterback Factory

Howie Roseman was able to hold off on having the Eagles select a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft. But Philadelphia’s general manager decided to add not just one but TWO quarterbacks in undrafted rookie free agency.

The Birds are reportedly signing both Carson Strong and EJ Perry. Let’s take a closer look at both guys given the importance of the position.

CARSON STRONG

Many expected Strong to be drafted. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him as Round 4 or Round 5 pick. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Strong in that same range. Pro Football Focus had Strong ranked as their sixth best quarterback and No. 68 overall prospect.

So, why did Strong fall beyond the 262 picks made in this year’s draft?

Injury concerns.

Strong had multiple procedures on his right knee during the offseason, the same knee he had surgery on to repair an osteochondritis dissecans lesion before his senior season at Wood High School in California (eight biodegradable nails were inserted to affix his knee to the leg bone). [...] After the 2020 season, however, he underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in the same knee with which he had issues in high school. Strong had an arthroscopic procedure to clear scar tissue in August and had the knee drained multiple times after that. Strong opted out of the team’s 2021 bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.

The book on Strong is that he has intriguing throwing ability but his mobility is limited in part due to his knee issues. Zierlein shared what an NFC scouting director (perhaps from the Eagles) had to say about him:

“The medicals are what they are but it also depends on how each team’s doctors see it. He’s going to move around like an old Philip Rivers but he’s got special arm talent.”

In 31 games over the last three years at Nevada, Strong completed 68.1% of his attempts for 9368 yards (7.5 average), 74 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

Assuming injuries haven’t totally derailed his potential and he can stay healthy in Philly, Strong figures to compete for the starting job with Jalen Hurts.

OK, not really. Just seeing if you were paying attention. Strong will actually be competing with Reid Sinnett for the QB3 spot behind Hurts and Gardner Minshew. And maybe the QB2 role if Minshew gets moved at some point.

It’s at least a little interesting that Strong chose to sign with Philly over other teams (such as Seattle) that might be able to offer him a clearer path to playing time.

Highlights:

EJ PERRY

Perry played his college football (and basketball!) at Brown after transferring away from Boston College.

Perry is a lesser prospect than Strong. He was projected in the Round 6 to priority free agent range.

Productive quarterback who became a dual-threat playmaker against Ivy League competition. Perry has average size and arm strength but below-average mechanics and consistency as a passer. He doesn’t value the football enough as a decision-maker and lacks a desired level of ball placement. His toughness and talent as a runner create attention, as teams might ask Perry to add a few more pounds in order to see if he can become a valuable Swiss Army Knife who’s able to help at a variety of positions, including special teams.

Perry is a long shot to make the roster, especially with four quarterbacks seemingly ahead of him. But he’ll compete to try to earn a spot.