NFL Draft Results: Eagles trade down from pick No. 154 with help from Doug Pederson

After selecting Nakobe Dean at No. 83 overall, the Philadelphia Eagles were next set to pick at No. 154 in the fifth round. With about a minute left on the clock, however, they traded out of the selection. Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars moved up to their previous spot. Terms of the deal below.

EAGLES RECEIVE: No. 188 and No. 198

JAGUARS RECEIVE: No. 154

If you go by the Rich Hill draft pick value chart, the Eagles gave up 12 points and received 11 points combined.

It’s perhaps worth noting that the Seattle Seahawks took UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen at No. 153, which was right before Philly’s pick. The Birds may have hoped to get him.

Then again, they may have wanted to trade down from No. 154 anyway since they only had one more pick in the draft after that one.

REMAINING EAGLES DRAFT PICKS

1 (13) - DT Jordan Davis

2 (51) - C Cam Jurgens

3 (83) - LB Nakobe Dean

6 (188)

6 (198)

7 (237)

