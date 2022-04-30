2022 NFL Draft Results: Eagles welcome 5 new rookies (and A.J. Brown) to Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 picks and ended up with five new rookies ... and A.J. Brown! Here’s an overview of this year’s draft class.

RECAP

1 (13) - Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

2 (51) - Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

3 (83) - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

6 (188) - Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas

6 (198) - Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

JORDAN DAVIS

Truly a unicorn as the most athletic defensive prospect of ALL TIME. High-ceiling, high-floor prospect with the potential to be a real difference-maker in the middle of the defensive line. His impact could very well go beyond the box score. Figures to be a rotational interior defender as a rookie.

CAM JURGENS

Undersized and athletic center who figures to be Jason Kelce’s eventual successor. Not necessarily expected to contribute much in Year 1.

NAKOBE DEAN

Exciting linebacker prospect who fell much further than expected. Has the potential to contribute in Year 1, assuming he’s truly healthy.

KYRON JOHNSON

Athletic SAM linebacker who can contribute on special teams and provide depth behind Haason Reddick. Offers some pass rushing juice. Not necessarily a lock to make the roster.

GRANT CALCATERRA

Athletic, undersized tight end who once retired due to concussions. Will compete for a roster spot as TE2 or TE3.

TRADE CONSIDERATIONS

The Eagles’ pre-draft trade with the New Orleans Saints allowed Philly to acquire a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick. Those assets could be critical in acquiring a quarterback next year if Jalen Hurts fails to establish himself.

The Eagles traded No. 15, No. 124, No. 162, and No. 166 for Jordan Davis.

The Eagles traded No. 18 and No. 101 overall in exchange for A.J. Brown. That guy is pretty good! A much-needed upgrade to Philly’s wide receiver group.

The Eagles traded No. 154 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for No. 188 and No. 198. Then they traded No. 188 and No. 237 to the Detroit Lions for No. 181, where they took Kyron Johnson.

UDFA

The Eagles aren’t done adding to their roster; they’ll be signing more players in undrafted free agency. Philadelphia has been able to find some UDFA contributors in recent years such as T.J. Edwards, Nate Herbig, etc. The hope is that Howie Roseman can find more diamonds in the rough, especially with the Birds making a low number of picks.

WORK TO BE DONE

The Eagles didn’t directly address their secondary in the draft. No cornerbacks or safeties. They’ll have to turn back to free agency to fill some holes there this season. Honey Badger might be an option. The Eagles might look to sign a veteran corner ... or just stick with their youth there.

With only five picks, the Eagles should really be looking to attack UDFA.

Running back is a spot the Birds will be looking at in UDFA.

The Eagles should really add a UDFA punter to compete with Arryn Siposs, who struggled late during the 2021 season.

