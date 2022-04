Best remaining available players entering Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Eagles had another great night on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Cam Jurgens and Nakobe Dean to add talent to both sides of the ball. With only two picks remaining for Philly (as it currently stands), here are the best players still available.

Darrian Kinnard, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky Isaiah Likely, Tight End, CCU Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Daniel Faalele, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M Kalia Davis, Defensive Lineman, UCF Jamaree Salyer, Offensive Lineman, UGA Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman, OSU Sam Howell, Quarterback, UNC Chris Paul, Offensive Lineman, Tulsa Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada Justyn Ross, Wide Receiver, Clemson Rasheed Walker, Offensive Tackle, Penn State Marcus Jones, Cornerback/Kick Returner, Houston Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, UGA Zamir White, Running Back, UGA Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon Brandon Smith, Linebacker, Penn State Matt Araiza, Punter, SDSU Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland Max Mitchell, Offensive Lineman, Louisiana Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, CCU Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada Isaiah Thomas, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Pierre Strong Junior, Running Back, South Dakota State Thomas Booker, Defensive Lineman, Stanford Alec Lindstrom, Center, Boston College Tariq Woolen, Cornerback, UTSA Tyler Allgeier, Running Back, BYU Matthew Butler, Defensive Lineman, Tennessee Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Nevada Tyreke Smith, Edge, OSU Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor Michael Clemons, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, WK Dane Belton, Safety, Iowa Jerome Ford, Running Back, Cincinnati Smoke Monday, Safety, Auburn Kyle Philips, Wide Receiver, UCLA Cade Otton, Tight End, Washington Charlie Kolar, Tight End, Iowa State Jack Sanborn, Linebacker, Wisconsin Micah McFadden, Linebacker, Indiana Reed Blankenship, Safety, MTSU Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame Abram Smith, Running Back, Baylor Jalen Wydermyer, Tight End, Texas A&M Jake Ferguson, Tight End, Wisconsin Tariq Castro-Fields, Cornerback, Penn State Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida Jalen Nailor, Wide Receiver, Michigan State Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU Zonovan Knight, Running Back, NC State Max Borghi, Running Back, Washington State Charleston Rambo, Wide Receiver, Miami Joshua Ross, Linebacker, Michigan Cameron Goode, Linebacker, Cal Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Arkansas Austin Allen, Tight End, Nebraska James Mitchell, Tight End, Virginia Tech Josh Jobe, Cornerback, Alabama