Eagles have 2 picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Eagles are heading into the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft having already picked up some great players at a great value, and Howie Roseman is finally making up for some of his less than stellar picks the past couple years.

On Friday night, the team added Jason Kelce’s heir, Cam Jurgens, at No. 51 and got a first round talent at No. 83 in Nakobe Dean — that’s right, Roseman actually drafted a high profile linebacker.

The Eagles don’t have any picks in Rounds 4 or 6, but do have a fifth rounder (No. 154) and a seventh rounder (No. 237) on Saturday afternoon.

Here are all the ways to watch:

How to Watch Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, April 30

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC

Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN

EAGLES PICKS

Round 1: DT Jordan Davis (No. 15)

Round 2: C Cam Jurgens (No. 51)

Round 3: LB Nakobe Dean (No. 83)

Round 5: No. 154 overall (From Washington)

No. 154 overall (From Washington) Round 7: No. 237 overall (From New Orleans)

