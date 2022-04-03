Eagles News: Zech McPhearson set to start in 2022?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles player review: Zech McPhearson edition

As noted above, if the season began today, McPhearson would likely be the starting CB2 opposite Darius Slay, with Avonte Maddox in the slot. Of course, that could change if the Eagles select a cornerback high in the draft. The Eagles may not be able to turn a cornerback down if an exceptional value on one presents itself, but the bet here is that they aren’t likely to reach for one, given the extreme overabundance of young cornerbacks they have acquired since last April. In other words, I believe Sirianni when he says he wants to see what the young guys can do, and of the corners on the roster, McPhearson is the most likely to crack the starting lineup. He’ll need a strong offseason to convince the team not to sign a one-year Band-Aid type during the summer, like they did a year ago with Nelson.

Malcolm Jenkins goes down as one of the greatest leaders in Eagles history

Privately, he would laugh about it. Malcolm Jenkins knew the score. He knew in 2014 that Eagles fans were clamoring for the “other guy.” Jenkins, who signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal, with $8.5 million guaranteed, with the Eagles under Chip Kelly then was considered the “consolation prize,” because the Eagles fanbase was clamoring for free agent safety Jairus Byrd, who agreed to a six-year, $56 million contract, including $28 million guaranteed, with Jenkins’ former team, the New Orleans Saints. Jenkins wound up playing six seasons with the Eagles, never missing a game, and wound up being a foundational piece for the 2017 Eagles Super Bowl championship team. Byrd played 33 games in three years for the Saints, suffering a torn lateral meniscus knee ligament four games into his Saints career and was out of the NFL after the 2017 season. History, for once, worked out for the Eagles, because without Jenkins on the field and in the locker room, the 2017 Eagles wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl.

NFL owners meetings takeaways from Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, and Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ top decision-makers spoke earlier this week and now Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski are here to break it down. The guys parse through what was said about Jalen Hurts, Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox, Deshaun Watson, and others. BLG and Jimmy also question if the Eagles are in purgatory in addition to handing out their overall Eagles free agency grades.

In Roob's Observations, the critical role Jenkins played in 2017

2. Interesting note about Jenkins: He had 21 interceptions in his career and returned seven of them for touchdowns. That’s the highest percentage of INTs turned into pick-6’s in NFL history by any player with at least 15 interceptions. Next-highest is Karlos Dansby, who returned six of his 20 INTs for touchdowns. Jenkins ranks 429th in NFL history in interceptions but 12th in INT touchdown returns.

NFL draft 2022 wide receiver projections: Rankings, historical comps for Treylon Burks, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, more

According to Playmaker, Burks tops the group of “good but not great” wide receivers in this draft. The Razorbacks only passed 294 times this season, which means that Burks’ 1,123 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions are more impressive than his raw numbers suggest. Arkansas also used Burks successfully in the running game, recording 112 yards on only 14 carries. Historically, star college wideouts with more college rushing attempts per game tend to have less impressive stats in the passing game than their talent would otherwise produce. Burks, however, edges the other top four prospects in all receiving rate stats despite also having more rushing attempts.

2022 NFL Draft rankings: QB2 Matt Corral

There’s work to be done to become an upper-tier NFL passer, and Corral needs to protect his body better as a runner to give himself a chance of getting there. But Corral is the only quarterback outside of Malik Willis in this class that has a top-10 NFL starter ceiling, with a juiced-up arm, a dual-threat element to his game, and moxie for days. I would roll the dice on him starting anywhere outside of the top-10 if I needed a long-term quarterback and my OC ran a system that suited him.

Patriots reportedly acquire Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker via trade

After not making any significant moves to bolster their wide receiver depth chart in free agency, the New England Patriots have added to the position group via trade. As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team has acquired DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England is sending a 2023 third-round selection to the Dolphins for Parker and a 2022 fifth-rounder. [BLG Note: Did you want the Eagles to do this deal?]

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

The league’s third all-time leading rusher is close to hanging up his cleats for good. Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It’s only a matter of time. “We still trying to figure out when I’m going through my one-day contract, to sign, do my retirement,” Gore said. “I told (owner) Jed York I always want to be a Niner. So we working on that right now.” [BLG Note: Should’ve signed a one-day deal with the Eagles! Smh.]

The enigma that is Derek Stingley Jr. and why he could be the Cowboys' "Lamb/Parsons" pick this year

It feels a little thin the LSU star corner could fall to pick 24, but we should always be open to the possibility of crazy stuff happening. Stingley is one of the enigmas in the NFL draft as he was a shining star after his freshman season, but hasn’t shined as bright over the past two years. Injuries have certainly played a part in that and for that reason, his stock continues to fall. But would he really fall that far? Well, Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN must think so as he mocked Stingley to the Cowboys a couple of days ago.

Report: Washington kept ticket sales revenue that was supposed to go to visiting teams

It was reported this week that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform was investigating the Washington Commanders for alleged financial improprieties. They were given information about the team having two sets of books for their finances. This allegation has now been expanded, and a new report from last night has given us some information on what that might mean. A.J. Perez from From Office Sports broke the news that the House Oversight Committee has received information that Washington has allegedly been keeping ticket revenue that is supposed to be sent to the league to be disbursed to visiting teams. NFL bylaws say that 40% of sales from each home game must be shared with the other team, and this new allegation says Washington wasn’t sending the full amount.

Ed's mock draft 5.0: Taking a different approach

Round 1 (No. 5) — Trade! I accepted picks 20, 52 and a first-round pick in 2023 from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for picks 5 and 147. Georgia edge Travon Walker, cornerback Sauce Gardner and offensive tackles Ickey Ekwonu and Charles Cross are all still on the board. I would guess quarterbacks go at picks 5 and 6, and even if they don’t I will have two of those four players to select from at No. 7. No reason not to do this, net a 2022 second-round pick and set myself up with an extra 2023 first rounder.

