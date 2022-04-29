 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Reactions to the Eagles drafting Nakobe Dean

To get a Day 1 talent at No. 83, even with medical concerns, the linebacker is worth the risk.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: NFL Draft-Red Carpet Arrivals Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

THE EAGLES DRAFTED A LINEBACKER! This is not a drill.

Although, there is a bit of a medical concern caveat with their No. 83 overall selection, Nakobe Dean could be an incredible steal if he can get and stay healthy. Dean’s slide into the third round was reportedly due to him declining shoulder surgery, which gave a lot of teams pause. For the Eagles, however, Dean’s availability allowed the team to get a Day 1 talent in the middle of the third round, so it’s worth the gamble.

During their pre-draft press conference, Eagles GM Howie Roseman talked about his experience drafting injured players:

“And then the value has to be right, you know, the value of the player, and how we kind of feel the player fits for us, and what kind of player we think that player was pre-injury — how we base on our performance and our medical staff, who we have a lot of trust in, how they project that player to come back.”

Dean is the second defensive player out of Georgia drafted by Philly this weekend, and he’ll be joining his former teammate, and Eagles first round pick, DT Jordan Davis. Davis and some of their new teammates celebrated the pick.

