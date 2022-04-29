 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Reactions to Eagles drafting Cam Jurgens

The pick is fine — and looks a lot better with Kelce’s support — but at No. 51 it might have been a reach.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of speculation about what the Eagles might do with their second round pick on Friday night, including potentially trading back, but ultimately they ended up picking center Cam Jurgens at No. 51.

Ahead of free agency, Jason Kelce announced that he would be returning for the 2022 season, but that doesn’t mean that Howie Roseman and Co. aren’t still planning for the day the Eagles’ legend decides to retire. Roseman notoriously likes to build depth at the offensive and defensive lines, and he only emphasizes his strategy with the Jurgens pick.

After the pick, Kelce talked about his involvement in the evaluation process, and why he’s so excited about Jurgens. It also highlights the benefits of Jurgens getting (at least) a year to learn under Kelce before the torch is passed.

It’s not a particularly exciting pick, but it does give the team a bit of an insurance policy. The Eagles have had pretty consistent injury issues along the OL the past few years and bringing in another young player can’t hurt. The consensus seems to be that the pick is fine, makes sense, but that Roseman perhaps reached a bit to get his guy — someone who likely would’ve still been available later in the round.

