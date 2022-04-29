Reactions to Eagles drafting Cam Jurgens

There was a lot of speculation about what the Eagles might do with their second round pick on Friday night, including potentially trading back, but ultimately they ended up picking center Cam Jurgens at No. 51.

Ahead of free agency, Jason Kelce announced that he would be returning for the 2022 season, but that doesn’t mean that Howie Roseman and Co. aren’t still planning for the day the Eagles’ legend decides to retire. Roseman notoriously likes to build depth at the offensive and defensive lines, and he only emphasizes his strategy with the Jurgens pick.

After the pick, Kelce talked about his involvement in the evaluation process, and why he’s so excited about Jurgens. It also highlights the benefits of Jurgens getting (at least) a year to learn under Kelce before the torch is passed.

“Out of all the guys that compare the most to myself, this guy is him.” @JasonKelce sees a lot of his qualities in Eagles pick Cam Jurgens



Tune in HERE: https://t.co/1OiRSmAoru pic.twitter.com/RIfXJsQIzL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 30, 2022

It’s not a particularly exciting pick, but it does give the team a bit of an insurance policy. The Eagles have had pretty consistent injury issues along the OL the past few years and bringing in another young player can’t hurt. The consensus seems to be that the pick is fine, makes sense, but that Roseman perhaps reached a bit to get his guy — someone who likely would’ve still been available later in the round.

Cam Jurgens might be a good center. Just feels like the Eagles go overkill at OL. Not the worst position to do that with … but why draft Jurgens and also give Herbig over $2M and also keep a bunch of interior OL projects on the roster. With an OL coach who does more with less. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 30, 2022

Cam Jurgens is a terrific player and terrific prospect. That said, I don't think this is a good use of resources. He's going to sit for a year on a team that wants to make the playoffs and compete. Not ideal to me. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 30, 2022

The #Eagles believe in the power of Jeff Stoutland but they also believe in the power top OL talent. They are paying $14m this year for their All-Pro center who considers retiring annually. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 30, 2022

The Eagles have other options but Seumalo, Herbig and Dickerson are all better suited at guard. Jurgens will presumably be the backup center from Day 1. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) April 30, 2022

Not sure they needed to get him at this spot, maybe could have traded down? Or gone after a center next draft. Don’t hate it, don’t love it. — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) April 30, 2022

People hate (smart) OL picks over (shaky) skill position picks because they need to talk about how much pressure their (bad) QB was under when they're bad. — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) April 30, 2022

Jason Kelce started his college career as a linebacker. Cam Jurgens started his as a tight end. Athleticism. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) April 30, 2022

As for value of drafting a center in the 2d rd, especially one that is unlikely to be needed for at least another year, you could argue against the #Eagles drafting Cam Jurgens.#Eagles have greater needs in their defensive back seven, but they also don't want to press a need. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 30, 2022

Of the 12 first- or second-round picks the Eagles have made since 2017, nine have been drafted to be backups in year one. pic.twitter.com/hN4F67Sjyr — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) April 30, 2022

Cam Jurgens (6-foot-3, 303 pounds) is an athletic center in the mold of Jason Kelce, and could be his heir apparent. Played running back/tight end/linebacker in high school.

I'm told he visited Philly pre-draft and met Kelce at that time. Apparently a good rapport. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 30, 2022

Cam Jurgens is a terrific player and terrific prospect. That said, I don't think this is a good use of resources. He's going to sit for a year on a team that wants to make the playoffs and compete. Not ideal to me. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 30, 2022

No, I wasn't "forgetting" to mention Nakobe Dean when I listed Nebraska C Cam Jurgens among several prospects to watch for the Eagles at 51.



Positional value, folks. Eventual replacement for Jason Kelce, and a sign that Landon Dickerson will stay at OG. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) April 30, 2022

The player is fine. It just doesn't make any sense to take a center Rd. 2 and have him sit for a year. What's the rush? — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) April 30, 2022

Cam Jurgens going to Philly is an absolutely perfect fit for him. No rush to play, elite developer of talent at line coach + a stylistic fit behind Kelce with similar traits https://t.co/J0JECDyYUz — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 30, 2022

Eagles second-round pick Cam Jurgens ran a 4.92 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. That’s the fastest time for a center at the combine since … Jason Kelce (4.89) in 2011, per @Stathead



Jurgens weighed 23 pounds more than Kelce when he ran it. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) April 30, 2022

Get to know new Eagles center Cam Jurgens with help from @CornNation:https://t.co/tIzGzSHdnS — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) April 30, 2022