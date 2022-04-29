Jordan Davis reveals his Eagles jersey number

After being selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, Jordan Davis arrived at the NovaCare Complex on Friday evening. Upon meeting with the Philadelphia media, the Eagles’ latest first-round pick revealed which jersey number he’ll be wearing for the Birds.

Davis previously wore No. 99 at Georgia. That number was unavailable to him in Philly, of course, since it was retired for the late, great Jerome Brown.

Davis could’ve went with No. 98. That number is currently occupied by Renell Wren, who signed with the team in February and is hardly a lock to make the roster. The official #JerseyNumberAnalytics stance is that he should’ve went in that direction. The biggest possible number for the biggest defender on the Eagles’ roster.

But, alas, 90 it is.

It’s been some time since the Eagles have had a good No. 90. The last seven players to sport that look:

Ryan Kerrigan (woof)

Bruce Hector

Treyvon Hester

Justin Hamilton

Marcus Smith

Clifton Geathers

Antonio Dixon

Prior to them, it was Darren Howard and Corey Simon. The latter was easily the best No. 90 in Eagles history.

The Eagles will be hoping that Davis brings No. 90 back in fashion.

On a different #JerseyNumbersAnalytics note, it’s currently unclear what A.J. Brown is going to wear in Philly. He was No. 11 with the Titans and posted a photoshop of him in an Eagles jersey with that number on Instagram. But the Eagles recently gave out No. 11 to Zach Pascal, so, the two new teammates might need to work out a deal.