Eagles addressed fans’ biggest pre-draft concerns

A week before we learned what Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles would do with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, fans wanted the team to address the defensive line. Mission accomplished.

It’s no secret that the Eagles prioritize OL and DL players when building their rosters, and with the possibility of losing Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham sooner rather than later, adding depth on the defensive side makes sense. Roseman didn’t pick just any lineman, he traded up two spots to take one of the biggest and most athletic defensive tackles in this year’s draft class: Jordan Davis.

He’s exactly the kind of player that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has said he wants on his roster. He’s a big guy, but he’s also athletic enough to be versatile. Gannon doesn’t utilize one specific scheme, but rather likes to move guys around and tailor the defense each week for their specific opponent. Adding Davis up front next to Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, and then with Milton Williams and Brandon Graham, gives the Eagles a lot of options on game day.

For the fans who wanted the Eagles to address the wide receiver position, while they didn’t do that with their first pick, they did trade their second first-round pick for A.J. Brown. He, obviously, fills a gigantic need for the Philadelphia offense, and his existing friendship with Jalen Hurts only makes it more likely that Brown is a big contributor right away.

There are still plenty of needs for the Eagles, particularly in the secondary and at linebacker, but they have two picks on Friday night and two picks on Saturday to make some more moves. And, we all know Howie will probably do something magical and either end up with more picks or pull off another trade.

Are you happy the Eagles took a defensive tackle with their first pick of the draft?