NFL Draft Results: Live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more for Day 2

Day 2 of Bleeding Green Nation's 2022 NFL Draft live blog! Friday night's festivities begin at 7:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

This post will have updates throughout the night with any big surprises, rumors, trade updates, and more. It’s also an open thread for discussion in the comments.

The Philadelphia Eagles are entering the night set to pick at No. 51 in Round 2 and No. 83 in Round 3. Considering all the draft capital they spent on their Day 1 trades, still having two picks on Friday night is a nice place to be. Eagles GM Howie Roseman had a good first round, and one that didn’t draw much criticism — he traded up two spots to get DT Jordan Davis and then traded their No. 18 pick (and No. 101) to the Titans for WR A.J. Brown.

