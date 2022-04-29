NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 picks

The first day of the 2022 NFL Draft has Philadelphia buzzing. The Eagles landing both Jordan Davis AND A.J. Brown is, well, kinda awesome!

But the action is hardly over. The Birds still have four picks to work with, including two selections entering Day 2. It’s possible they add even more to their arsenal by trading down and/or moving a veteran player or two or three (Jalen Reagor? Andre Dillard? Gardner Minshew).

For now, let’s take a look at who might be available to the Eagles when they’re picking tonight. There’s undoubtedly some intriguing talent remaining on the board.

51) Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, UGA The Eagles made the right choice in round grabbing Jordan Davis, so now they need to draft the other UGA star in Nakobe Dean. Dean’s speed and physicality would be a fresh addition to the Eagles linebacker group. Pairing him with an increasingly athletic group of second level defenders would make the Eagles’ defense menacing and unpredictable. 83) Philadelphia Eagles: Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, UGA The Eagles make it a Bulldogs hat trick with Derion Kendrick in the third round. Kendrick is a smart, well rounded cornerback who has the size and physicality to play well on the outside. He makes a ton of sense as a number two cornerback in their defense.

Round 2, Pick 51: Philadelphia Eagles — Christian Harris (Alabama LB) Philadelphia basically refuses to take LBs in the first round, but they get value in the ‘Bama backer here. Round 3, Pick 83: Philadelphia Eagles — Marcus Jones (Houston CB) Although small, Jones contributes immediately on special teams and will try to work in on defense.

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Logan Hall, EDGE, Houston The Eagles brought back disappointing first-round Derek Barnett but still need to address pass-rush depth with a good potential starting stash. At this spot, it’s difficult to ignore Hall athletic upside. 83. Philadelphia Eagles: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin The Eagles need some inside consideration after moving on from Alex Singleton with Kyzir White serving as a limited veteran option. Chenal is an active upfield player against the run and in the pass rush who can grow quickly as a cover man.

51. Philadelphia Eagles - David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan After the season Ojabo was challenging to be a top-10 selection until fate intervened when he tore an Achilles during his pro day drills. With the talented Michigan Edge who posted an 87.3 pass-rush grade on the shelf for the year, Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman smartly scoops him up to stash away and unleash on the NFC East. 83. Philadelphia Eagles - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

51) Philadelphia Eagles: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA After landing the gargantuan heart of their defensive line in Jordan Davis and trading for A.J. Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles fill a need in the secondary with the selection of Tariq Woolen. A long, tall cornerback with elite athletic traits, Woolen is a former wide receiver who showcases prowess at the catch point and is on an upward trajectory. 83) Philadelphia Eagles: Sean Rhyan, G, UCLA

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama An above-average athlete, Harris has speed and coverage ability that will appeal to the Eagles. 83. Philadelphia Eagles: Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State The transfer from Temple would return to Philly in this scenario, and the Eagles would benefit from the depth of a strong edge-rusher class, as Ebiketie is my 34th-ranked prospect. While he isn’t as effective against the run, his length (34 ⅛” arms), bend and active hands should allow him to become a productive pass rusher early in his career. 83. Eagles: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama LB Christian Harris 83. Philadelphia Eagles | Auburn CB Roger McCreary

51. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, OG 83. Nick Cross, Maryland, S

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State The Eagles love keeping a deep backfield with diverse runners, and that should especially be a priority with Miles Sanders’s injury history and expiring contract. Walker is a mighty back who is excellent at creating for himself and fighting through contact. He could very well supplant Sanders as the starter by year’s end.

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming You have to give it to Howie Roseman. Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles add a perfect interior defensive lineman for their defense, in the imposing Jordan Davis, but they used their other pick in the first round as part of a deal for A.J. Brown, giving them a great weapon in the passing game. Now they address the linebacker position, a move that many Eagles fans have been clamoring for over the past few years. Chad Muma is an experienced linebacker who can play sideline-to-sideline, but has the awareness to get into throwing lanes and punish quarterbacks for mistakes in the passing game.

51) Eagles: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan Ojabo tore an Achilles at his pro day, dropping him from a potential top 15 pick into (likely) the second round. The Eagles love them some players recovering from serious injuries in Round 2.

51) Eagles: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn The Eagles will address a need at cornerback with McCreary, who provides great value. He is capable of competing for the starting spot opposite Darius Slay in training camp.

Philadelphia Eagles: S Nick Cross, Maryland The Eagles came out of the first round with Jordan Davis and A.J. Brown — a strong contender for the best haul of Round 1. Their focus should shift toward adding talent in the secondary on Day 2. Cross’ 4.35-second 40-yard dash at 215 pounds is an elite number and speaks to the range he could bring to the back end of Philadelphia’s defense. He could be available at the Eagles’ second pick on Day 2 (83rd overall).

Some quick bullet points: