NFL Mock Draft: Projecting Day 2 picks for the second and third rounds

After a successful Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles enter Day 2 with two more picks. With a ton of talent still on the board, here’s a look at how things could shake out.

Round 2

33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Logan Hall, DL, Houston

34) Minnesota Vikings: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State

35) Tennessee Titans: Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State

36) New York Giants: Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty

37) Houston Texans: Christian Harris, Linebacker, Alabama

38) New York Jets: Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor

39) Chicago Bears: George Pickens, Wide Receiver, UGA

40) Seattle Seahawks: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

41) Seattle Seahawks: Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson

42) Indianapolis Colts: Darrian Kinnard, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky

43) Atlanta Falcons: Breece Hall, Running Back, ISU

44) Cleveland Browns: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

45) Baltimore Ravens: Leo Chenal, Linebacker, Wisconsin

46) Detroit Lions: Travis Jones, Defensive Lineman, UConn

47) Washington Commanders: Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington

48) Chicago Bears: Bernhard Raimann, Offensive Tackle, CMU

49) New Orleans Saints: Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky

50) Kansas City Chiefs: Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis

51) Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, UGA

The Eagles made the right choice in round grabbing Jordan Davis, so now they need to draft the other UGA star in Nakobe Dean. Dean’s speed and physicality would be a fresh addition to the Eagles linebacker group. Pairing him with an increasingly athletic group of second level defenders would make the Eagles’ defense menacing and unpredictable.

Related Bet on the rest of the NFL Draft at DraftKings Sportsbook

52) Pittsburgh Steelers: Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota

53) Green Bay Packers: Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma

54) New England Patriots: Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, NDSU

55) Arizona Cardinals: Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn

56) Dallas Cowboys: Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming

57) Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State

58) Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati

59) Green Bay Packers: Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, WMU

60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma

61) San Francisco 49ers: Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky

62) Kansas City Chiefs: DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M

63) Cincinnati Bengals: Isaiah Likely, Tight End, CCU

64) Denver Broncos: Tre McBride, Tight End, Colorado State

Round 3

65) Jacksonville Jaguars: Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

66) Minnesota Vikings: Sam Howell, Quarterback, UNC

67) New York Giants: Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati

68) Houston Texans: David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue

69) Tennessee Titans: Daniel Faalele, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota

70) Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Dulcich, Tight End, UCLA

71) Chicago Bears: James Cook, Running Back, UGA

72) Seattle Seahawks: Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss

73) Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

74) Atlanta Falcons: Rasheed Walker, Offensive Tackle, Penn State

75) Denver Broncos: Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State

76) Baltimore Ravens: Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Lineman, Alabama

77) Minnesota Vikings: Justyn Ross, Wide Receiver, Clemson

78) Cleveland Browns: Channing Tindall, Linebacker, UGA

79) Los Angeles Chargers: Jamaree Salyer, Offensive Lineman, UGA

80) Houston Texans: Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss

81) New York Giants: Cam Thomas, Defensive Lineman, SDSU

82) Atlanta Falcons: Kalia Davis, Defensive Lineman, UCF

83) Philadelphia Eagles: Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, UGA

The Eagles make it a Bulldogs hat trick with Derion Kendrick in the third round. Kendrick is a smart, well rounded cornerback who has the size and physicality to play well on the outside. He makes a ton of sense as a number two cornerback in their defense.

84) Pittsburgh Steelers: Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman, OSU

85) New England Patriots: Chris Paul, Offensive Lineman, Tulsa

86) Las Vegas Raiders: Marcus Jones, Cornerback/Kick Returner, Houston

87) Arizona Cardinals: Zamir White, Running Back, UGA

88) Dallas Cowboys: Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

89) Buffalo Bills: Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati

90) Tennessee Titans: Jelani Woods, Tight End, UVA

91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M

92) Green Bay Packers: Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State

93) San Francisco 49ers: Max Mitchell, Offensive Lineman, Louisiana

94) New England Patriots: Brandon Smith, Linebacker, Penn State

95) Cincinnati Bengals: Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle, OSU

96) Denver Broncos: Cam Taylor-Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska

97) Detroit Lions: Bryan Cook, Safety, Cincinnati

98) Washington Commanders: Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada

99) Cleveland Browns: John Metchie III, Wide Receiver, Alabama

100) Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, Virginia Tech

101) New York Jets: Alec Lindstrom, Center, Boston College

102) Miami Dolphins: Pierre Strong Junior, Running Back, South Dakota State

103) Kansas City Chiefs: Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon

104) Los Angeles Rams: Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, OSU

105) San Francisco 49ers: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland