NFL Mock Draft: Projecting Day 2 picks for the second and third rounds

After a successful Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles enter Day 2 with two more picks. With a ton of talent still on the board, here’s a look at how things could shake out.
Round 2
33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Logan Hall, DL, Houston
34) Minnesota Vikings: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
35) Tennessee Titans: Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State
36) New York Giants: Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty
37) Houston Texans: Christian Harris, Linebacker, Alabama
38) New York Jets: Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor
39) Chicago Bears: George Pickens, Wide Receiver, UGA
40) Seattle Seahawks: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
41) Seattle Seahawks: Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson
42) Indianapolis Colts: Darrian Kinnard, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky
43) Atlanta Falcons: Breece Hall, Running Back, ISU
44) Cleveland Browns: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
45) Baltimore Ravens: Leo Chenal, Linebacker, Wisconsin
46) Detroit Lions: Travis Jones, Defensive Lineman, UConn
47) Washington Commanders: Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington
48) Chicago Bears: Bernhard Raimann, Offensive Tackle, CMU
49) New Orleans Saints: Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky
50) Kansas City Chiefs: Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis
51) Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, UGA
The Eagles made the right choice in round grabbing Jordan Davis, so now they need to draft the other UGA star in Nakobe Dean. Dean’s speed and physicality would be a fresh addition to the Eagles linebacker group. Pairing him with an increasingly athletic group of second level defenders would make the Eagles’ defense menacing and unpredictable.
52) Pittsburgh Steelers: Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
53) Green Bay Packers: Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
54) New England Patriots: Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, NDSU
55) Arizona Cardinals: Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn
56) Dallas Cowboys: Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming
57) Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State
58) Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati
59) Green Bay Packers: Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, WMU
60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma
61) San Francisco 49ers: Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky
62) Kansas City Chiefs: DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M
63) Cincinnati Bengals: Isaiah Likely, Tight End, CCU
64) Denver Broncos: Tre McBride, Tight End, Colorado State
Round 3
65) Jacksonville Jaguars: Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati
66) Minnesota Vikings: Sam Howell, Quarterback, UNC
67) New York Giants: Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati
68) Houston Texans: David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue
69) Tennessee Titans: Daniel Faalele, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota
70) Jacksonville Jaguars: Greg Dulcich, Tight End, UCLA
71) Chicago Bears: James Cook, Running Back, UGA
72) Seattle Seahawks: Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss
73) Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
74) Atlanta Falcons: Rasheed Walker, Offensive Tackle, Penn State
75) Denver Broncos: Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State
76) Baltimore Ravens: Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Lineman, Alabama
77) Minnesota Vikings: Justyn Ross, Wide Receiver, Clemson
78) Cleveland Browns: Channing Tindall, Linebacker, UGA
79) Los Angeles Chargers: Jamaree Salyer, Offensive Lineman, UGA
80) Houston Texans: Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss
81) New York Giants: Cam Thomas, Defensive Lineman, SDSU
82) Atlanta Falcons: Kalia Davis, Defensive Lineman, UCF
83) Philadelphia Eagles: Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, UGA
The Eagles make it a Bulldogs hat trick with Derion Kendrick in the third round. Kendrick is a smart, well rounded cornerback who has the size and physicality to play well on the outside. He makes a ton of sense as a number two cornerback in their defense.
84) Pittsburgh Steelers: Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman, OSU
85) New England Patriots: Chris Paul, Offensive Lineman, Tulsa
86) Las Vegas Raiders: Marcus Jones, Cornerback/Kick Returner, Houston
87) Arizona Cardinals: Zamir White, Running Back, UGA
88) Dallas Cowboys: Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina
89) Buffalo Bills: Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati
90) Tennessee Titans: Jelani Woods, Tight End, UVA
91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M
92) Green Bay Packers: Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State
93) San Francisco 49ers: Max Mitchell, Offensive Lineman, Louisiana
94) New England Patriots: Brandon Smith, Linebacker, Penn State
95) Cincinnati Bengals: Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle, OSU
96) Denver Broncos: Cam Taylor-Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska
97) Detroit Lions: Bryan Cook, Safety, Cincinnati
98) Washington Commanders: Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada
99) Cleveland Browns: John Metchie III, Wide Receiver, Alabama
100) Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, Virginia Tech
101) New York Jets: Alec Lindstrom, Center, Boston College
102) Miami Dolphins: Pierre Strong Junior, Running Back, South Dakota State
103) Kansas City Chiefs: Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon
104) Los Angeles Rams: Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, OSU
105) San Francisco 49ers: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland
