Eagles News: Titans fans describe A.J. Brown trade as “awful value for one of the NFL’s best receivers”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Titans trade A.J. Brown to the Eagles - Music City Miracles

Let’s be real here — this is awful value for one of the NFL’s best receivers at age 24. Brown had some injury issues, but when he’s healthy, he’s one of the best in the league. To only get 18 and 101 for him in what’s viewed as a weak draft class is pretty rough. Burks is a favorite among Titans fans, but it’s unrealistic to expect him to come in and legitimately replace Brown. Tennessee’s passing attack needed help tonight, and it ended up taking a huge hit instead.

Eagles trade for A.J. Brown, sign him to massive contract extension - BGN

Well, you can’t say the Eagles aren’t having a very exciting first night of the 2022 NFL Draft! After trading up to select Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall, the Birds blindsided everybody by dealing picks No. 18 and No. 101 to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for A.J. Brown. A.J. Brown! Wow. This rules. The Eagles really, really needed more help at wide receiver. It seemed like they had interest in taking Jameson Williams but he went off the board with the Detroit Lions trading up to No. 12. And that was hardly the first time they missed out on their guy this offseason. The Eagles previously had interest in acquiring the following players but successfully landed none of them: Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Allen Robinson, Robert Woods. Now they finally got their guy. A guy who Jalen Hurts was recently seen working out with! We should’ve seen it coming!

Draft Edition BGN Instant Reaction Show: A perfect night for Howie Roseman - BGN Radio

Day one of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books! Jessica Towne Taylor and Ben Natan are joined by John Stolnis to share their raw reaction to the Eagles Day One moves: the Eagles traded up to No.13 to get Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and then dealt picks No. 18 and No. 101 to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for A.J. Brown. They also grade Howie Roseman’s decisions and discuss what the newest editions mean for the Birds roster.

Getting Drafty: Jordan Davis - Dawg Sports

Those who don’t understand Davis’s role will look at his 32 total tackles (less than 3 per game) and 2.0 total sacks on the season and assume he’s just another big body who happens to be on a football field, rather than a true football player. That’s just silly. It’s the equivalent of plopping an iceberg in the middle of the Mississippi River and saying it had no effect because of all the boats that steered straight into the bank to get around it. For every one of these plays where a major college offensive lineman (or two) was rendered helpless to stop Davis’s charge into the backfield to make a tackle there are four more where two such future professional football players barely held onto him and Nakobe Dean or Nolan Smith or Channing Tindall arrived virtually unimpeded at the ball carrier. Davis was the giant, swirling black hole from which space ships escape only to be zapped by the Klingons. The frying pan from which one escapes on the way into the fire.

15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft - PhillyVoice

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: Willis is sort of a wildcard player in this draft, in that it’s not expected that the Eagles will take a quarterback early, and yet there’s a decent argument to take Willis, specifically. He’s a dual-threat quarterback whose running style is reminiscent of Jalen Hurts, in that they’re both strong runners who can shake tacklers. He also shares some of Hurts’ passing traits, in that his decision-making and accuracy need to improve. What sets Willis apart from Hurts, however, is his pure arm talent, which gives him more upside.

Impact Players - Iggles Blitz

We’ll start with Brown since that is the more notable move. Brown is one of the top receivers in the NFL. Any time you can add a talent like that, you want to try to make it happen. The Titans didn’t want to lose him, but realized they probably weren’t going to get a long term deal done. Their loss became the Eagles gain. Brown is an ideal fit for the Eagles. He has averaged 62 catches a year since coming to the NFL so he’s not a volume receiver. Most star receivers expect to catch 100 passes. Brown played for a team that ran the ball a lot so he had to impact the game without a ton of touches. Brown has 24 TD catches in the past three years and has averaged 16 yards per reception. Playmaker. Brown also is a good fit because of his style of play. He is 226 pounds. He is a tough, physical receiver. You can throw the ball downfield to him or you can hit him with a slant and let him add RAC yards. DeVonta Smith is a technician. Quez Watkins is an explosive receiver. Brown is a good complement to them. Suddenly the Eagles have a good set of receivers.

Ideal target for all 32 teams on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles: S Nick Cross, Maryland. The Eagles came out of the first round with Jordan Davis and A.J. Brown — a strong contender for the best haul of Round 1. Their focus should shift toward adding talent in the secondary on Day 2. Cross’ 4.35-second 40-yard dash at 215 pounds is an elite number and speaks to the range he could bring to the back end of Philadelphia’s defense. He could be available at the Eagles’ second pick on Day 2 (83rd overall).

Why did A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown get traded? How the Titans, Eagles, Cardinals and Ravens got what they wanted - ESPN+

5. There are no excuses in evaluating Hurts. By trading for a star wide receiver, the Eagles have everything a young quarterback could want. Few teams have a more exciting offensive infrastructure, at least on paper, when you consider the quality of the receivers and Philadelphia’s offensive line. As the Eagles decide whether Hurts is their quarterback of the future, there shouldn’t be anything missing to make the former Alabama and Oklahoma star’s life easier. If Hurts excels, the Eagles have their man. If not, they know to move on.

The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft - NFL.com

2) A.J. Brown: There was plenty of discussion about the trade that San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel badly wants; Brown, meanwhile, wound up getting exactly what he coveted in a deal that sent him from Tennessee to Philadelphia. The Eagles gave up the 18th and 101st overall picks in this draft in the swap for Brown, who also received a four-year, $100 million deal in the process. Brown was a great fit in the Titans’ offense, logging 61.7 catches, 998.3 receiving yards and eight receiving TDs per year over his first three pro seasons. He’ll be just as dangerous in Philadelphia, where he’ll team with other talented targets like DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles have spent most of this offseason talking about how much they believe in third-year pro Jalen Hurts at quarterback. They just gave him a nice, supersized target in the 6-foot-1, 226-pound Brown.

Grading the Eagles’ big night: A.J. Brown and Jordan Davis are here for the long haul - The Athletic

The contract is large, yes, but that’s also the going rate. At this point in their team-building process, they’re not hamstrung by other burdensome deals. It’s reasonable to question why the Titans would trade him, wonder if there will be nagging injuries (six games missed in his career) or suggest the problems with the Philadelphia passing game go beyond the pass catchers. But the Eagles are a far better offense on Friday morning than they were on Thursday morning, and there weren’t many players available at this time of year who could help you improve that much overnight. If the reason he changed teams was because of his contract demands, add him to the list of players who would fit in that category. That’s why the Eagles made sure to preserve cap flexibility and accumulate resources. They didn’t want to spend on just anyone. Brown is worth the investment, and the Eagles are paying for his prime years. There’s still work to do. They have only four picks left, and my guess is they’ll try to build up their inventory so they have more lottery tickets. The secondary needs upgrades. And the Hamilton versus Davis debate won’t go away. But this was an impressive night for the Eagles — better than I could have reasonably expected. It makes them more promising in 2022 and beyond.

Eagles land 2 blue-chip talents in Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown, DT Jordan Davis - PE.com

Davis made sure to show NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just how happy he was by emphatically hugging him with a little extra love. “It was a bear hug, man,” Davis said. “I had to squeeze him. I felt his backbones pop a little bit so I think I did good.” Davis will fit right into the defense working with Cox, Javon Hargrave, and second-year lineman Milton Williams. He’s a versatile player who Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Weidl said can win one-on-one battles and provide an anchor in the middle of the defense. Strength up the middle, for sure. “I think when you see a guy with that type of size, athleticism, explosion, that loves to play the game, he did what they asked him to do in their defense, he fit the bill,” Weidl said of Davis. “He made them strong in the middle of the defense. I mean you saw the lateral quickness. You saw the range. You saw the ability to get down the line of scrimmage and run down running backs and hop on quarterbacks. We think he has it in his body, explosion in his body. We’re excited to get him in here and in our program.”

WATCH: Kelce’s live reaction to Brown trade was hilarious - NBCSP

“Dude, Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic. That’s what’s going on. He’s swindling. He’s moving up in the draft to get Jordan Davis, and now he’s moving to get an unbelievable receiver. I’m like - I’m like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus.” I love the way Kelce’s instant thoughts are basically just “Howie Roseman you genius!!!” Just perfect stuff. Kelce has to be so happy he decided to return for another go-round. Roseman is re-tooling this team on the fly and making it significantly better heading into 2022.

Cowboys 2022 Draft: Jerry Jones says Tyler Smith was higher on Dallas board than Green and Johnson - Blogging The Boys

In the most unbelievable coincidence of all time every single team in the National Football League got exactly what they wanted throughout the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Thursday night feels prosperous for every team as mentioned, after all, only time will be able to tell us who is truly right and who is truly wrong. The Dallas Cowboys, of course, feel as if they are the former and that rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is going to be exactly what other first-round linemen have been for them in the past. The selection of Smith was met with some, we’ll call it disagreement, throughout the confines of Cowboys Nation. While the offensive line is in sore need of some reinforcements many had their sights set on Kenyon Green (who went to the Houston Texans) and Zion Johnson (the Los Angeles Chargers) but they were both unavailable to the Cowboys when they were on the clock. What if they had been available, though? If we play out the hypothetical then it is difficult to imagine Dallas passing on either one of them in favor of Tyler Smith, right? Not according to Jerry Jones.

‘Things I think’ after Round 1 of Giants’ draft: Joe Schoen did this right, and much more - Big Blue View

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen worked the first round of his first NFL draft like a chess Grandmaster on Thursday night. No one had to leak the Giants’ intentions. Everyone who pays attention to such things knew that the Giants NEEDED to come out of Round 1, where they had the fifth and seventh overall picks, with a right tackle. They also knew that the Giants, if they didn’t trade down, wanted a premier cornerback or edge defender. Schoen came away with an impressive package of edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and tackle Evan Neal, transforming both the Giants’ defensive front seven and offensive line in a matter of minutes. “It worked out great,” Schoen said. “We are happy with both of the players that we were able to procure tonight.” As impressive as the haul Schoen came away with was the manner in which he did it. Giants’ fans are used to watching drafts get bungled.

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about the trade, Jahan Dotson, and the rest of the draft - Hogs Haven

Jahan Dotson was a player that Washington barely interacted with during the pre-draft process. They sent WRs Coach Drew Terrell to meet him, but didn’t have many questions about his character. They love him as a player, and see a lot of Terry McLaurin in him. Washington loved his speed, his playmaking ability, and his competitiveness when the ball is in the air. He was highly rated on their board, and plays bigger than his size like DeSean Jackson and Steve Smith.

The best available players after Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft - SB Nation

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was full of surprises. The Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Georgia defensive lineman Trevon Walker at No. 1 overall after a phenomenal combine performance. Cornerbacks went No. 3 and No. 4 overall when the Texans took Derek Stingley Jr. and New York Jets took Sauce Gardner, respectively. There were also multiple trades, including the Philadelphia Eagles swooping in to grab superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans, and the Arizona Cardinals acquiring Hollywood Brown from the Ravens. There were several early winners from round one. The Giants got a pass rusher with sky-high upside in Kayvon Thibodeaux and then added arguably the draft’s top offensive tackle in Evan Neal. The Eagles traded up two spots to get a monster defensive tackle in Georgia’s Jordan Davis. There was also a major run on wide receivers, with six WRs going in the first round. Five players from Georgia’s national championship defense were also picked in the first round.

2022 NFL Draft Livestream - Round 1 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Stephen Serda go LIVE to react to the 2022 NFL Draft as it happens with guests Kyle Posey, Brandon Lee Gowton, RJ Ochoa, Justis Mosqueda, Kate Magdziuk, Pete Sweeney & Michael Peterson!

