 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News THE EAGLES GOT JORDAN DAVIS AND AJ BROWN

Filed under:

Reactions to the Eagles trading for A.J. Brown

There was a lot of excitement around this wide receiver addition.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shortly after the Eagles traded up to No. 13 for DT Jordan Davis, they pulled off a blockbuster move that fans have been waiting for — Howie Roseman not only traded for WR A.J. Brown, but also signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension. Brown instantly impacts the Eagles offense, and is another familiar face for Jalen Hurts. The QB and WR have already been working out together this offseason, so that’s convenient.

It’s a move that was mostly unexpected, but was instantly celebrated. Brown is that big receiver the Eagles offense needed, and alongside DeVonta Smith, will pose a big problem for defenses this season (and probably three more seasons after that).

There is no doubt whatsoever that the A.J. Brown trade was well-received among his new teammates.

The move was also celebrated by analysts.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...