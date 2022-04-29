Reactions to the Eagles trading for A.J. Brown

Shortly after the Eagles traded up to No. 13 for DT Jordan Davis, they pulled off a blockbuster move that fans have been waiting for — Howie Roseman not only traded for WR A.J. Brown, but also signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension. Brown instantly impacts the Eagles offense, and is another familiar face for Jalen Hurts. The QB and WR have already been working out together this offseason, so that’s convenient.

It’s a move that was mostly unexpected, but was instantly celebrated. Brown is that big receiver the Eagles offense needed, and alongside DeVonta Smith, will pose a big problem for defenses this season (and probably three more seasons after that).

There is no doubt whatsoever that the A.J. Brown trade was well-received among his new teammates.

It shooooo is https://t.co/BIYFuAtjit — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) April 29, 2022

In Howie we trust! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 29, 2022

Mane I’m soooo excited — Kenneth Gainwell 14 (@KENNETHGAINWEL) April 29, 2022

We got AJ Brown and Jordan Davis. Plus the Sixers won. Today was a great day for Philly sports! — Haason Reddick #7 (@Haason7Reddick) April 29, 2022

ok now! — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) April 29, 2022

Just got a dog — Zach Pascal (@ZachPascal6) April 29, 2022

The move was also celebrated by analysts.

Jon Robinson said trading A.J. Brown was a tough decision that came together over the last 18 hours and really heated up this afternoon. They felt they had gotten to the point where a deal was going to be really hard to agree upon. #Titans. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 29, 2022

AJ Brown was @PFF’s 4th best graded WR in 2021, 4th in 2020, and 13th in 2019.



His rank in yards per route run those years: 5th in 2021, 2nd in 2020, 5th in 2019.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 29, 2022