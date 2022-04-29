Eagles have 4 picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft

Well, that was fun!

As he often does, Howie Roseman came up with some magic on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up two spots to get freak athlete DT Jordan Davis, and then trading away their other first round pick (No. 18) to the Titans for WR A.J. Brown. Roseman also pretty much immediately signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million contract extension — $57 million guaranteed. .

After all the Day 1 trades, the Eagles went from 10 total draft picks down to five, but they still have two on Friday night, No. 51 in the second round and No. 83 in the third.

Here are all the ways to watch:

How to Watch Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: Friday, April 29

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC

Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN

EAGLES PICKS

Round 1: DT Jordan Davis (No. 15)

DT Jordan Davis (No. 15) Round 2: No. 51 overall

No. 51 overall Round 3: No. 83 overall

No. 83 overall Round 5: No. 154 overall (From Washington)

No. 154 overall (From Washington) Round 7: No. 237 overall (From New Orleans)

BGN Radio Podcasting

Make sure you subscribe to BGN Radio to stay tuned with our audio coverage of this year’s draft! Check your feeds often. Also, check out BGN’s Instagram feed (@bleedinggreeninsta)

2022 Draft Coverage

Best remaining available players entering Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Ranking 15 cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Eagles

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio