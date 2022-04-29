Eagles have 4 picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft

Well, that was fun!
As he often does, Howie Roseman came up with some magic on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up two spots to get freak athlete DT Jordan Davis, and then trading away their other first round pick (No. 18) to the Titans for WR A.J. Brown. Roseman also pretty much immediately signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million contract extension — $57 million guaranteed. .
After all the Day 1 trades, the Eagles went from 10 total draft picks down to five, but they still have two on Friday night, No. 51 in the second round and No. 83 in the third.
Here are all the ways to watch:
How to Watch Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Date: Friday, April 29
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC
Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN
EAGLES PICKS
- Round 1: DT Jordan Davis (No. 15)
- Round 2: No. 51 overall
- Round 3: No. 83 overall
- Round 5: No. 154 overall (From Washington)
- Round 7: No. 237 overall (From New Orleans)
