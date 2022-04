Best remaining available players entering Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

A fantastic first round is in the books for the Philadelphia Eagles. Between selecting Jordan Davis and trading for AJ Brown, it is hard not to be thrilled about the direction of this football team. But wait, there are six more rounds to go! Here are the best remaining available players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, UGA Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State Logan Hall, Defensive Lineman, Houston David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty Christian Harris, Linebacker, Alabama Darrian Kinnard, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State George Pickens, Wide Receiver, UGA Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming Breece Hall, Running Back, ISU Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn Isaiah Likely, Tight End, CCU Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati Drake Jackson, Edge, USC Bernhard Raiman, Offensive Tackle, CMU Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M Leo Chenal, Linebacker, Wisconsin Travis Jones, Defensive Lineman, UConn Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Daniel Faalele, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota Tre McBride, Tight End, Colorado State Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, NDSU Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Kalia Davis, Defensive Lineman, UCF Jamaree Salyer, Offensive Lineman, UGA Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman, OSU Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle, OSU John Metchie III, Wide Receiver, Alabama Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, WMU Sam Howell, Quarterback, UNC Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss Chris Paul, Offensive Lineman, Tulsa Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Justyn Ross, Wide Receiver, Clemson Rasheed Walker, Offensive Tackle, Penn State Cam Thomas, Defensive Lineman, SDSU Brian Robinson, Running Back, Alabama Marcus Jones, Cornerback/Kick Returner, Houston Derion Kendrick, Cornerback, UGA Channing Tindall, Linebacker, UGA Greg Dulcich, Tight End, UCLA James Cook, Running Back, UGA Zamir White, Running Back, UGA Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon Brandon Smith, Linebacker, Penn State Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati Cam Taylor-Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska Matt Araiza, Punter, SDSU Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, OSU Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland Bryan Cook, Safety, Cincinnati Max Mitchell, Offensive Lineman, Louisiana Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, CCU Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada Isaiah Thomas, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Pierre Strong Junior, Running Back, South Dakota State Thomas Booker, Defensive Lineman, Stanford Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, Virginia Tech Alec Lindstrom, Center, Boston College Jelani Woods, Tight End, UVA Tariq Woolen, Cornerback, UTSA Tyler Allgeier, Running Back, BYU Matthew Butler, Defensive Lineman, Tennessee Martin Emerson, Cornerback, Mississippi State Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Nevada Tyquan Thorton, Wide Receiver, Baylor Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky Tyreke Smith, Edge, OSU Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland Michael Clemons, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M Terrel Bernard, Linebacker, Baylor Kerby Joseph, Safety, Illinois Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, WK Brian Asamoah, Linebacker, Oklahoma Dane Belton, Safety, Iowa Jerome Ford, Running Back, Cincinnati DeAngelo Malone, Edge, WKU Smoke Monday, Safety, Auburn Kyle Philips, Wide Receiver, UCLA Cade Otton, Tight End, Washington Charlie Kolar, Tight End, Iowa State Jack Sanborn, Linebacker, Wisconsin Micah McFadden, Linebacker, Indiana Reed Blankenship, Safety, MTSU Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame Abram Smith, Running Back, Baylor Jalen Wydermyer, Tight End, Texas A&M Jake Ferguson, Tight End, Wisconsin Tariq Castro-Fields, Cornerback, Penn State Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida Jalen Nailor, Wide Receiver, Michigan State Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU Zonovan Knight, Running Back, NC State Max Borghi, Running Back, Washington State JT Woods, Safety, Baylor Charleston Rambo, Wide Receiver, Miami Alontae Taylor, Cornerback, Tennessee Joshua Ross, Linebacker, Michigan Sean Rhyan, Offensive Tackle, UCLA Cameron Goode, Linebacker, Cal Montaric Brown, Cornerback, Arkansas Austin Allen, Tight End, Nebraska James Mitchell, Tight End, Virginia Tech Josh Jobe, Cornerback, Alabama