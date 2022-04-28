 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News THE EAGLES GOT JORDAN DAVIS AND AJ BROWN

Filed under:

Reactions to the Eagles drafting Jordan Davis

Spoiler: It was a really popular move and Davis is game changer for Philly’s defense.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles moved up two spots to No. 13 to snag defensive tackle Jordan Davis out of Georgia. Davis is a ginormous guy at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, and is an absolute freak athlete — he ran a 4.78 second 40-yard dash at the combine and blew the collective minds of NFL scouts everywhere.

Davis is a guy to be excited about and that seems to be the consensus among analysts, fans, and his new teammates.

Here are some reactions about the DT pick.

Player reactions

Davis is being welcomed with open arms by the Eagles’ DTs and his other new defensive teammates.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...