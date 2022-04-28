Reactions to the Eagles drafting Jordan Davis

For their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles moved up two spots to No. 13 to snag defensive tackle Jordan Davis out of Georgia. Davis is a ginormous guy at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, and is an absolute freak athlete — he ran a 4.78 second 40-yard dash at the combine and blew the collective minds of NFL scouts everywhere.

Jordan Davis is a dream pick for the Eagles. He singlehandedly makes the entire Gannon defensive structure work. He is a math-changer, a scale-tipper, a force multiplier in the worlds of two deep safeties and light boxes. Home run. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 29, 2022

Davis is a guy to be excited about and that seems to be the consensus among analysts, fans, and his new teammates.

Here are some reactions about the DT pick.

Player reactions

Davis is being welcomed with open arms by the Eagles’ DTs and his other new defensive teammates.

Welcome to Philly @jordanxdavis99 let’s work!!!!! — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) April 29, 2022

Welcome to the gang @jordanxdavis99 oh yea shout out to the 704 — Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) April 29, 2022

— Milton Williams (@miltonw_12) April 29, 2022

Welcome to the city kid. Time to get busy! @jordanxdavis99 — Haason Reddick #7 (@Haason7Reddick) April 29, 2022

Welcome my guy let’s get it!!! @jordanxdavis99 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 29, 2022

The DL stacked up… let’s gooo!!!!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 29, 2022

Da Big Homey @FranBrownuga speaks highly of you @jordanxdavis99 Hass got you come put that work in big things ahead! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 29, 2022

Love it ! Love it ! — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) April 29, 2022

The Eagles took the second most athletic draft prospect EVER who won an award for being the best defender in college football. On the national championship team.



Davis has the potential to be a needle-mover for the Eagles. It’s a good pick.https://t.co/As1FXsHHha — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 29, 2022

BAHAHAHAHA EAGLES WIN THE DRAFT https://t.co/qosVhNkfA7 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 29, 2022

Jordan Davis is a huge defensive tackle who was a run-stuffer at Georgia. But the Eagles see him as much more than that. They see him as a special player/athlete who can also move the pocket. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) April 29, 2022

Jordan Davis it is.



Expect to hear the phrase "tools in his body" from Howie Roseman tonight, who sticks to his guns of drafting along the lines in the first round. Also believe this is part of transitioning to more odd fronts for Jonathan Gannon. — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) April 29, 2022

Jordan Davis told me ever since he was a little kid growing up in North Carolina, his mom was a big Eagles fan



He says he had to go watch the games he wanted to watch up in his bedroom because his mom was watching the Eagles games in their living room pic.twitter.com/PlpOufkIRp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 29, 2022

Jordan Davis will change the Eagles defense. There aren't many people walking this planet who have his athletic profile, and he won the Bednarik Trophy and the national championship. Needs to grow as pass rusher, but smart pick for the Eagles.



From this morning and last week: pic.twitter.com/HcgCo9d1J5 — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 29, 2022

Jordan Davis when he gets to rush the passer…. pic.twitter.com/qBCMdqbonU — Ben Natan (@thebennatan) April 28, 2022

I'm blown away by tonight. The Eagles added a DT with rare potential and then traded for one of the best receivers in the league. And they still have 2nd and 3rd round picks. Wow. Just wow. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 29, 2022

My only draft take was that the Eagles should take Jordan Davis. Still got it bby — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) April 29, 2022

The Eagles entered the offseason with one priority above all else: Improve the pass rush.



They signed Haasan Reddick, drafted Jordan Davis in R1, kept Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett.



For all attention that goes to secondary, organizational philosophy is about line of scrimmage. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 29, 2022

Eagles moved up to draft Georgia DT Jordan Davis, completed a blockbuster trade for former Titans’ WR A.J. Brown…and did it without giving up either or their double first-round picks in the 2023 draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2022