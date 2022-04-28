NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Final edition has Kyle Hamilton potentially falling to No. 15

The 2022 NFL Draft is HOURS AWAY! Let’s pass the time until the Philadelphia Eagles are on the clock by looking at who the experts have them taking.

TRADE UP

WR JAMESON WILLIAMS

NFL.com - Peter Schrager

I think the Eagles get aggressive — trading away Pick Nos. 18 and 51 overall to Houston in exchange for No. 13 — to ensure they get the wide receiver they covet. Williams is the burner of this receiver group and, when healthy, would join former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith.

CBS Sports - Jason La Canfora

Another team trading down, with an eye on taking a QB lower. Sure, the Falcons could stay here and grab a WR themselves, and they love several. But who is throwing him the ball? The buzz about WRs, and possibly three going in the top 10, has been persistent this week. Few GMs are as aggressive as Philly’s Howie Roseman and few hold as much draft capital over the next few years. He wants a track team around Jalen Hurts in a fairly wide-open NFC and won’t worry about not getting this kid on the field until November.

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

Loaded with draft ammo, the Eagles make a move to get Williams as they see him slip within striking distance. Philadelphia moves No. 83 in this trade.

DT JORDAN DAVIS

Inquirer - Jeff McLane

Howie Roseman’s best first-round moments have come when he’s moved up into the top 13. And he’s not afraid to trade within the division, as last year showed.

PICK 15

WR JAMESON WILLIAMS

Bleeding Green Nation - Brandon Lee Gowton

There’s a lot of buzz connecting Williams to Philly. It makes sense. With a 19.9 yards per reception mark at Alabama last year, Williams is an explosive field-stretcher. The Eagles struck out multiple times while trying to upgrade their wide receiver corps this offseason. Their best bet to improve that group now is to add Williams to the mix. Concerns about Williams’ ACL recovery are overblown. Video clips of him jogging around and moving well have recently circulated. He might be back on the field sooner than people think, not totally dissimilar to Landon Dickerson’s track last year. Jamo would be a sure-fire top 10 pick if he didn’t get hurt. Heck, he still could go in the top 10 with Atlanta (No. 8) and NYJ (No. 10) threats to take him. If he falls to No. 15, it’s a no-brainer selection.

Underdog Network - Josh Norris

Just like DeCosta, I could totally see Howie Roseman admiring Jordan Davis. He sees the same prospect year after year. Davis is simply different, so a slide trade up from 15 and back from 18 makes sense. But in this case, the Eagles add pure juice to the WR room with an eye on 2023 if it doesn’t fully work with Jalen Hurts.

PFF (Trevor Sikkema)

One of the easiest prospect-team connections in this draft is the Eagles and Jameson Williams. Whether it’s at No. 15 or earlier via a trade-up, I think there’s a strong chance it happens.

ESPN - Mel Kiper

Williams would likely be the No. 1 receiver off the board if he didn’t tear the ACL in his left knee in the national title game in January. He’s explosive but might miss some time early in the season. This would mean back-to-back-to-back first-round receivers for the Eagles, who might just move on from Jalen Reagor.

ESPN - Todd McShay

Another year, another first-round wideout for the Eagles. And while Williams is still recovering from a torn left ACL, he is a burner who can beat you over the top in the vertical game or after the catch. Having Williams and DeVonta Smith running routes would ease some pressure on quarterback Jalen Hurts, even though we won’t see both wideouts on the field right away.

ESPN - Tim McManus

Davis would have been the pick if Baltimore didn’t snatch him. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for general manager Howie Roseman to make a small trade up for the 6-foot-6, 341-pound line wrecker. While picking a receiver in the first round for a third consecutive year is less than ideal, Williams is the best player available. His game-changing speed will be worth the wait as he recovers from ACL surgery on his left knee. Paired with fellow Alabama standouts Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles’ offense will be extra explosive with the addition of Williams, who averaged 19.9 yards per reception and racked up 15 touchdowns last season

PFT - Mike Florio

Don’t be surprised if he goes higher — or if the Eagles trade up to take him at a higher spot.

Eagles Today - Ed Kracz

The thinking is that Garrett Wilson will go to the New York Jets at 10, Kyle Hamilton goes to Washington at 11, Derek Stingley goes 12 to the Vikings, and Jordan Davis goes to the Ravens at 14. That would leave Williams to the Eagles, who can certainly wait a month or so of the regular season while Williams finishes off rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in mid-January. He’s the best WR in this class, which is solid but doesn’t have anybody with draft grades higher than the three receivers who went in the first round last year: Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith.

DT JORDAN DAVIS

Bleeding Green Nation - Ben Natan

This would be a slam dunk pick for Philadelphia. Defense changing talent in their front seven.

PhillyVoice - Jimmy Kempski

As a pass rusher, Davis has extreme size, strength, and quickness. He’s going to make plays, but even if he never becomes a guy who puts up big sack numbers, he can still be very effective. He is a player that centers will not be able to single block, so he’ll at least provide one-on-one matchups across the board against the pass when he’s doubled. Against the run, if you plop this dude down in the middle of the line, thus allowing Jonathan Gannon to commit fewer resources toward stopping the run, he would make a lot of sense in the Eagles’ defense. But at a more basic analytical level, Davis is a “unicorn.” There may not be anyone on Earth his size who can do what he can do athletically, and in my opinion, he would be way too hard to pass up. Don’t overthink it. Just take the freak of nature. The Eagles already have a strong defensive tackle rotation in Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, and Milton Williams, but it’s a position they place a high priority on, and Cox’s time with the team could soon be coming to an end.

NFL.com - Peter Schrager

The Eagles boost their defensive interior with the mauling big man who is a unicorn at defensive tackle.

FMIA - Peter King

Flip a coin here. Davis or Trent McDuffie. (And won’t WIP have a good laugh at my expense when the pick is neither guy.) But I’ll go with Davis because of his freakish athleticism at 335, his ability to impact the game all over the defensive front, and the prospect that he can succeed Fletcher Cox (32 in December) as the toughest guy to block on the Philadelphia defensive front. The best thing I heard about Davis after his 4.78-second dash at the combine (at 341 pounds) was from one coach who thought Davis could play nose on first down and three-technique (the interior rush player) on second and third downs. That’s not common. He didn’t have great college production—19.5 tackles behind the line in 47 games at Georgia—and that would be a big concern to me. But someone will take him in the middle of the round, because he’s got such great potential.

The Athletic - Zach Berman

My guess is the Eagles will be active in trying to trade into the bottom of the top 10 and should try to make Kyle Hamilton a target. Davis might even require a short trade up to jump Minnesota or Baltimore, although I could see him falling to No. 15 and being a sensible pick for the Eagles. Look at Davis similarly to the DeVonta Smith pick last season — an elite performer from the national champions who can be a foundational player on defense. Davis still must show he can affect the passer, but the Eagles will gamble on almost impossible-to-find size and traits to make that happen.

94WIP - Eliot Shorr-Parks

I went back-and-forth between Davis and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton for the Eagles first pick. I do believe Hamilton will fall outside of the top 10, and if he does, I think the Eagles will try to make a move up the board to get him. They know they need a difference-making safety for Jonathan Gannon’s defense, they have close to nothing at the position right now and tried to give big money to a safety this offseason. So why Davis? Because when trying to decide what the Eagles will do the safe bet is to always lean towards the lines. Davis plays a position the Eagles really value and is viewed as a generational athlete at the position. Hamilton is a special prospect but Davis has physical qualities you aren’t going to find in the draft every year. Davis is also likely to make it to No. 15, with the only road block being Baltimore at No. 14. The Eagles might have to move up to get him, but when you add in the position, the likelihood he will be available and the special physical qualities, Davis seem like the player most likely to end up on the Eagles at the end of the first round.

S KYLE HAMILTON

NFL.com - Daniel Jeremiah

Hamilton is my No. 5 player in the 2022 draft class. This would be an absolute steal for Howie Roseman and the Eagles.

NFL.com - Lance Zierlein

This is quite a fall from where I first mocked Hamilton, but the talented defender’s slide down the board ends up being the Eagles’ good fortune.

The Athletic - Bo Wulf

The Eagles send their second third-round pick, No. 101 overall, to the Vikings to move up three spots. I’m convinced Howie Roseman wants to come out of this draft with a difference-maker at the top and that he’ll trade up to do so. If Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker, Derek Stingley or Ahmad Gardner falls to the back end of the top 10, I think Roseman will be interested in moving up for one of those premium players at premium positions. If those four are off the board, I think he’ll explore a smaller jump to move up for Jordan Davis or Hamilton. In this scenario, Davis is off the board in the top 10 as well. Hamilton might not seem like an ideal fit for Jonathan Gannon’s scheme given the passiveness with which the Eagles safeties played last season, but the draft is about acquiring premium long-term talent, not filling short-term holes. The Eagles have not trusted themselves in evaluating college safeties over the past several years, which is why it makes some sense to draft the consensus top-rated player at the position. There is also a lot of smoke about the Eagles’ interest in Jameson Williams. I’m sure they’d love to add a player with his level of juice, and we know they’ve explored adding high-end talent to the position this offseason. But the hit rate on first-round wide receivers is so low that even a player of Williams or Garrett Wilson’s caliber is a worse bet than Hamilton.

DelawareOnline - Martin Frank

The Eagles will have to move up to get Hamilton, easily the best safety in the draft. They could have to go as high as No. 9 to get ahead of the Jets. So they’ll package the No. 15 pick, which they got from Miami, their second-round pick and Dillard to do it. They might even throw in a Day 2 pick next year as well.

WR CHRIS OLAVE

The Athletic - Sheil Kapadia

The Eagles try to move up to No. 10 for Kyle Hamilton, but Jets GM Joe Douglas decides he wants Hamilton for himself. Then the Eagles try to swap picks with the Ravens at No. 14 for Jordan Davis, but the two sides can’t agree on fair compensation, and Baltimore just takes Davis. Ultimately, the Eagles stay put. The choice comes down to Olave and Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis, and they settle on Olave. Afterward, Roseman calls Olave the best route runner in this year’s class and points to the recent monster contracts signed by veteran wide receivers as a reason to target a rookie at the position. Nick Sirianni raves about Olave’s intangibles. “This guy knows ball,” Sirianni says. The Eagles hope that Olave and DeVonta Smith finally offer them stability at wide receiver.

NJ.com - Les Bowen

AGAIN? Yes, again. Needed to get a quality wideout in free agency, weren’t able to do it. So, here we are.

WR GARRETT WILSON

Eagles Today - John McMullen

Some of the names being bandied about in the NovaCare Complex in a serious way are Jermaine Johnson, Jameson Williams, Jordan Davis, Derek Stingley, Jr., DeVonte Wyatt, Trent McDuffie, and Chris Olave. Wilson was presumed to be gone at this spot for most of the process so it should be an easy pivot.

WR DRAKE LONDON

Football Outsiders - Benjamin Robinson

Not one to buy too much into the sunk cost fallacy, the Eagles return to the Round 1 wide receiver well after drafting Jalen Reagor out of TCU in 2020 and DeVonta Smith from Alabama in 2021. An injury that cost Drake London five games was the only thing stopping him from being a Biletnikoff Award finalist, but it didn’t stop him from being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. Jalen Hurts and Eagles fans will both love having a big-bodied target like London running routes downfield, and DeVonta Smith will finally have a legitimate threat alongside him.

S DAXTON HILL

Yahoo! Sports - Eric Edholm

Hill is a multi-dimensional defender and a pretty darned good athlete who could factor in at either safety or as a slot defender. He’s smart, tough and competitive — enough so to grab a starting role opposite Anthony Harris right away. If the Eagles pass on Hill, he might not last too much longer.

CB DEREK STINGLEY JR.

PhillyVoice - Shamus Clancy

Stingley would’ve went top 10 at minimum and likely even higher had he not suffered a Lisfranc injury (tear in his left foot) back in September, missing the majority of the 2021 season. Due to the injury and the pandemic, Stingley has only played 10 games over the last two seasons, but was electric in 2019 as a true freshman on the Tigers’ national championship team. He record six interceptions and a bonkers 15 pass break-ups. I’m not buying the injury concerns here. Talent is talent and Stingley went up against the best of the best in the SEC and came up a champion. The Birds haven’t selected a corner in the first Lito Sheppard in 2003. Stingley is more than worthy of being the first one taken in nearly two decades.

CB ANDREW BOOTH JR.

TouchdownWire - Mark Schofield

Andrew Booth’s recent injuries might be scaring some teams away from him in the first round, but every time I watch him, and how he was used at Clemson, I come back to the idea of the Philadelphia defense a season ago. With their off-man and zone coverage schemes, the Eagles are an ideal landing spot for Booth.

DE JERMAINE JOHNSON II

TouchdownWire - Laurie Fitzpatrick

The Philadelphia Eagles ended last season second to last in sacks (29). With Brandon Graham coming back from a torn achilles that he sustained in week 2 of last season, the Eagles need to make a statement. Jermaine Johnson II is the answer. Johnson is a 6-foot-5, 254-pound rusher who ran a 4.58 at the NFL Combine. He is a dominant run stopper and has a high motor when rushing the passer. Johnson last year for the Seminoles totaled 11.5 sacks, 17.5 TFL, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

DE GEORGE KARLAFTIS

SB Nation - James Dator

The Eagles manage to get a top 4-3 defensive end at a great value spot. Karlaftis could reasonably go anywhere from 10-15, so nabbing him here is great value. Philadelphia’s defense needs major work to take the next step, and getting the pass rusher here is the key to get that going. Karlaftis has great size, and natural pass rush traits. He’s not an A++ athlete, so his future could be on the strong side — but he’ll need to become a better run stopper to make that his home in the NFL. Either way, he’ll be a long-term pass rush force, even if he’s perhaps better served being in a tandem.

PICK 18

CB TRENT MCDUFFIE

Underdog Network - Josh Norris

I tried to give the Eagles five other players. Everyone told me McDuffie. I’m blaming you if this is Karlaftis or Ebiketie. Yes, you!

NFL.com - Daniel Jeremiah

McDuffie is one of my favorite players in the draft class. He’s smart, tough and instinctive. He’d fit in beautifully across from Darius Slay.

ESPN - Mel Kiper

This could be a defensive end, but the No. 2 corner spot on the other side of Darius Slay is a huge hole. McDuffie is a tough and physical corner with versatility.

ESPN - Todd McShay

We just projected a game-breaker on offense opposite DeVonta Smith, so how about one on defense opposite Darius Slay? McDuffie is an outstanding tackler with great burst and instincts.

ESPN - Tim McManus

It would be a mild upset if the Eagles don’t walk away with a defensive lineman with one of their two first-round picks. Both George Karlaftis and Devonte Wyatt make sense in this spot. And who knows, maybe they’ll even have a discussion about quarterback Kenny Pickett at this pick. But defensive back is screaming for help. The Eagles are still without a starting corner opposite Darius Slay. They’ve seemingly kept the spot open should they land a CB early. McDuffie didn’t fill up the stat sheet at Washington but has traits to be successful in man or zone coverage and played with a physicality that will speak to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Eagles Today - John McMullen

I think the Eagles would rather go defensive line and it comes down to Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt vs. Washington CB Trent McDuffie. With trepidation, you have to lean McDuffie, who is a cleaner prospect and a better fit.

DT JORDAN DAVIS

SB Nation - James Dator

The reformation of the defensive line continues with a player who garnered similar combine buzz as his teammate Travon Walker. Davis is lightning fast for a man his size, and gifted at eating space in the middle. While he’s never going to be an Aaron Donald-style penetrator, he’s also 341 pounds — so that’s an unreasonable expectation. He will, however, collapse the pocket and push a lineman back in a QB’s face while edge rushers get to eat, and in this role he will thrive.

NJ.com - Les Bowen

Freaky athlete, little bit of a question mark as a pass rusher, but should be a fit for Jonathan Gannon’s system. Fletcher Cox replacement plan.

PFT - Mike Florio

Fletcher Cox is getting closer to the end. They need someone who’s just getting started.

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

The Eagles are thrilled Davis was still available with their second pick and run the selection to the podium.

WR CHRIS OLAVE

The Athletic - Zach Berman

The Eagles could look to move down from this pick — especially if they move up from No. 15. It would be ideal if Jameson Williams or Garrett Wilson fell here, but Olave is an easy player to see the Eagles getting behind in this range if there’s an early run on wide receivers. Nick Sirianni appreciates receivers who are in the right place at the right time, and that’s what Olave would give the Eagles. He runs precise routes, makes tough catches and can also help the Eagles with explosive plays. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky compared Olave to Keenan Allen, who’s a Sirianni favorite.

TouchdownWire - Mark Schofield

Linebacker remains a need for the Philadelphia Eagles, and if I were in the room, I would be making a strong case for Devin Lloyd in this spot. Instead, the Eagles again address the wide receiver room, adding the silky-smooth Chris Olave into the fold. While this might seem like a luxury selection, given the pick of DeVonta Smith in the first round last year and Jalen Reagor the year before that, the reporting that Reagor might be on the trading block has me thinking the Eagles indeed add another receiver early in this draft. If Olave is on the board, it would be a perfect fit.

WR TREYLON BURKS

PhillyVoice - Jimmy Kempski

Burks is a big-bodied WR, at 6’2, 225, with versatility to line up in the slot, out wide, and out of the backfield. As you might expect of a player his size, Burks is able to run through tackle attempts by much smaller defensive backs, and is a yards-after-catch beast. He was also a deep threat down the field, both running away from defenders on go routes, and making contested catches on fades. Most importantly, he can, you know, actually catch the football. [...] In other words, the notion that Burks isn’t fast is nonsense, in my opinion. The bigger concern areas for me would be his bad 7.28 3-cone time, and his route running, which isn’t bad, but isn’t a plus attribute. But ultimately, what Burks does well outweighs some of the areas of concern. As for his fit in Philly’s offense, he fills an immediate need in the slot and would give Jalen Hurts a target for easy throws who can make plays with the ball in his hands.

PhillyVoice - Shamus Clancy

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I do not care that the Eagles drafted wide receivers in the first round the last two years. One of those guys is very good. The other dude might not even be an NFL player. The team has 1.5 good receivers on the roster depending on how you feel about Quez Watkins. They need receiver talent and need to surround Jalen Hurts with an adequate skill position group, preventing the team-building mistakes that doomed Wentz, Donovan McNabb and Randall Cunningham. Burks is a big receiver, standing 6’2” and weighing 225 pounds, who is a yards-after-the-catch machine. He was fourth in the country in YAC in 2021, averaging 9.3 yards after the catch per reception, according to Sportsline. Could he be A.J. Brown? Dez Bryant? I love his deep ball tracking. Big plays aplenty!

DE GEORGE KARLAFTIS

Bleeding Green Nation - Brandon Lee Gowton

Let me start by saying I think the Eagles prefer to trade down from this pick. And so would I. But it’s possible that Philly can’t find a partner to deal with. Opinions on Karlaftis vary to the point where there’s talk about him potentially falling out of the first round. He doesn’t have the sexiest pass rusher profile in terms of being super twitchy and/or extremely productive in terms of sack numbers. But pressure metrics indicate Karlaftis is very disruptive as a power rusher, not totally dissimilar to Brandon Graham. Karlaftis only turned 21 earlier this month so I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him just yet. There’s some untapped potential here. With Graham headed out the door in the near future and Derek Barnett gone after this season, the Eagles could afford to add more edge talent. Karlaftis will be part of the rotation in Year 1 before taking on a bigger role in Year 2 and beyond.

Yahoo! Sports - Eric Edholm

There’s talk of Karlaftis sliding in this draft, which wouldn’t be shocking, but he fits an immediate and long-term need and seemingly matches the Eagles’ typical profile at the position. We could also see an interior rusher here (Devonte Wyatt?), but we’ll go with the other Greek Freak, whose power-rushing style could be a hit on this defense.

DT DEVONTE WYATT

PFF (Trevor Sikkema)

The Eagles almost lost interior defender Fletcher Cox this past offseason, and though they brought him back on a cheaper deal, Cox is 31 years old and fellow interior defensive lineman Javon Hargrave is 29. Philadelphia will need another guy in that rotation.

DelawareOnline - Martin Frank

The Eagles will trade back with this pick acquired from the Saints in order to recoup the pick needed to move up with their other first-round pick (see below). The trade partner could be Green Bay at No. 22 if the Packers are looking to get ahead of New Orleans and New England for a wide receiver. Wyatt will form a dynamic rotation at defensive tackle with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams.

CB KAIIR ELAM

NFL.com - Lance Zierlein

Philadelphia has an obvious void at one cornerback spot. Elam has been a riser in the draft process, thanks to strong interviews and a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

TouchdownWire - Laurie Fitzpatrick

Since the Philadelphia Eagles addressed their pass-rush issue, their next position of need is, Cornerback. Elam is a 6-foot-2 corner who runs a 4.39 forty-yard dash, therefore, he can match with the fastest guy on the field. Elam is a very handsy cornerback as he was flagged seven times in the 2021 season alone. He can be effective in the slot and on the outside; but expect him to line up on the other side of Darius Slay. Elam finished his college career with 79 tackles, 26 passes defended, and six interceptions.

DE ARNOLD EBIKETIE

Football Outsiders - Benjamin Robinson

The types of players the Eagles have recently targetted in Round 1 include WR, OL, and DL. Here they return to the defensive line by drafting Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, their first Round 1 defensive lineman since drafting Derek Barnett out of Tennesee in 2017. Ebiketie started at Temple before transferring to Penn State and was another big winner at this year’s Senior Bowl.

WR JAMESON WILLIAMS

94WIP - Eliot Shorr-Parks

Williams wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the torn ACL he suffered in January. He still might not make it to No. 18. But when projecting who the Eagles will end up with at the end of the first round, Williams is on the short list. It is possible they might have to move up to get him a few spots from No. 18 (or No. 15), but I think Williams is a player the Eagles are willing to maneuver for. In a draft class that doesn’t have very many special players, Williams checks the box as a prospect that would be viewed as a top prospect in any draft class, not just this one. Williams has elite speed on the outside, something the Eagles have spent years looking for. The team can say they believe in Quez Watkins but they tried to trade for Calvin Ridley and they tried to sign Allen Robinson. Williams checks the same important box that Davis does — he is a special physical talent.

TRADE DOWN

S LEWIS CINE

Bleeding Green Nation - Ben Natan

TRADE: Buffalo sends Pick 25 and 57 for Philadelphia’s 18th and 124th Pick. The Eagles have a massive hole on defense at safety. With Rodney McLeod out of the picture, the team needs new leadership in their secondary. Lewis Cine is a smart, physical and athletic safety that could play anywhere the Eagles ask him to line up.

Eagles Today - Ed Kracz

**TRADE** The Eagles swing a deal with old friend Andy Reid, sending pick 18 to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ pick at 30 and one of their two second-round selections, this one pick 62 overall. Yes, it finally happens - the Eagles take a safety for the first time in the first round. Cine is just one in a long line of gifted defenders who led the Bulldogs to the national championship in January.

DT TRAVIS JONES

The Athletic - Sheil Kapadia

The Eagles swap picks with the Kansas City Chiefs, who target Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks. The Eagles get a second-rounder (No. 62) this year and a conditional third in 2023 in return. With Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave both entering the final years of their contracts, Jones (6-foot-4, 325) gives the Eagles a versatile, athletic defensive tackle with upside.

The Athletic - Bo Wulf

The Eagles trade No. 18 overall to the Packers in exchange for No. 28, No. 92 overall and a 2023 third-round pick. The Eagles have famously followed Sheil’s lead before, so why stop now? We know the Eagles would love to add help to the defensive line, and the well at defensive tackle will dry up quicker this year than it will on the edge, where there are plenty of enticing Day 2 options. This has also historically been a sweet spot for productive defensive tackles. At 6-4, 325 pounds, Jones gives the Eagles a body type they don’t really have in the defensive tackle room and could pair with Milton Williams to form an exciting tandem moving forward. Jordan Davis’ otherworldly combine performance also overshadowed how good of an athlete Jones is for his size. He also has more sacks than Davis despite playing one fewer season of college ball.

LB DEVIN LLOYD

FMIA - Peter King

*Projected Trade: Eagles trade the 18th pick to the Packers for the 22nd pick and a late third-round pick, 92nd overall. Dart throw. Howie Roseman could trade down again here. The receiver and corner markets, both of which he needs to hit before the end of day two, don’t align with what’s left on the board in this mock. Lloyd had experience doing everything in 32 starts over three Utah seasons. His 43 career tackles for loss show he’s a play-wrecker in the run game too. One other point about Lloyd, wherever he goes: NFL Network will have an emotional feature story Thursday night about the two Utah players lost to gun violence in 2021. I’m told Lloyd’s words will be emotional and heavy in the piece—he was the Utah captain who had a huge burden on his shoulders helping his teammates get through the double-ordeal.

PICKS

Inquirer - Jeff McLane

[BLG Note: McLane has the Eagles trading down from No. 18 to No. 29 via KC and then down from No. 29 to out of the first round entirely to load up on Day 2 selections. He didn’t include specifics.]

RECAP

TRADE UP

WR Jameson Williams - 3

DT Jordan Davis - 1

PICK 15

WR Jameson Williams - 7

DT Jordan Davis - 6

S Kyle Hamilton - 4

WR Chris Olave - 2

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

WR Drake London - 1

S Daxton Hill - 1

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 1

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 1

DE Jermaine Johnson II - 1

DE George Karlaftis - 1

PICK 18

CB Trent McDuffie - 5

DT Jordan Davis - 4

WR Chris Olave - 2

WR Treylon Burks - 2

DE George Karlaftis - 2

DT Devonte Wyatt - 2

CB Kaiir Elam - 2

DE Arnold Ebiketie - 1

WR Jameson Williams - 1

TRADE DOWN

S Lewis Cine - 2

DT Travis Jones - 2

LB Devin Lloyd - 1

PLAYER COUNTS

WR Jameson Williams - 12

DT Jordan Davis - 11

CB Trent McDuffie - 6

S Kyle Hamilton - 4

WR Chris Olave - 4

DE George Karlaftis - 3

WR Treylon Burks - 2

DT Devonte Wyatt - 2

CB Kaiir Elam - 2

S Lewis Cine - 2

DT Travis Jones - 2

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

WR Drake London - 1

S Daxton Hill - 1

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 1

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 1

DE Jermaine Johnson II - 1

DE Arnold Ebiketie - 1

LB Devin Lloyd - 1

WR - 20

DT - 15

CB - 10

S - 5

DE - 5

LB - 1

Offense - 20

Defense - 36

