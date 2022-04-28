Eagles trade for A.J. Brown, sign him to massive contract extension

Well, you can’t say the Eagles aren’t having a very exciting first night of the 2022 NFL Draft!

After trading up to select Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall, the Birds blindsided everybody by dealing picks No. 18 and No. 101 to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for A.J. Brown.

A.J. Brown!

Wow.

This rules.

The Eagles really, really needed more help at wide receiver. It seemed like they had interest in taking Jameson Williams but he went off the board with the Detroit Lions trading up to No. 12.

And that was hardly the first time they missed out on their guy this offseason. The Eagles previously had interest in acquiring the following players but successfully landed none of them: Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Allen Robinson, Robert Woods.

Now they finally got their guy.

A guy who Jalen Hurts was recently seen working out with! We should’ve seen it coming!

Brown, the No. 51 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been pretty productive since entering the league. In three seasons with Tennessee, he was targeted 295 times for 185 receptions, 2,995 yards (16.2 average), and 24 touchdowns. Brown also had five carries for 70 yards and one score.

Measuring in at just over 6’0”, 226 pounds, Brown brings some much-needed physicality to the Eagles’ receiving corps. In addition to being capable of making plays on the ball in the air, he’s a big run after the catch threat. It’s going to be fun to watch him in Philly.

With this trade, the Eagles now have the following top four options at wide receiver: DeVonta Smith (WR1), Brown, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal. Jalen Reagor is relegated to WR5 at best; there are rumors the 2020 first-round pick might be traded.

The Eagles acquiring Brown improves their offense and gives Hurts more of a chance to prove himself as Philly’s franchise quarterback. We’ll see if he can take advantage.

Oh, and in addition to trading for Brown, the Eagles signed the 24-year-old to a big contract extension: $100 million over four years with $57 million guaranteed. The Titans preferred not to become the latest team to pay out a huge WR contract, electing to go the inexpensive route by selecting Treylon Burks with the pick they received from Philly.

At $25 million annually, Brown is now the fourth-highest paid receiver in the NFL. There will be pressure on him to perform in Philly.

Gotta say: Howie Roseman is having a pretty big night. It’s too bad you all doubted him and never trusted him like I did.

Highlights:

Spider graph via Mockdraftable:

Remaining Eagles 2022 NFL Draft picks

1 (13) - DT Jordan Davis

2 (51)

3 (83)

5 (154)

7 (237)