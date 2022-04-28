NFL Mock Draft: Eagles go heavy on defense in final simulation

Today is the day! Here is a last draft simulation before we actually find out who the Eagles take tonight. (The mock series is using the FanSpeak “On The Clock” simulator.)

Round One, Pick 15: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

This would be a slam dunk pick for Philadelphia. Defense changing talent in their front seven.

TRADE: Buffalo sends Pick 25 and 57 for Philadelphia’s 18th and 124th Pick

Round One, Pick 25: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

The Eagles have a massive hole on defense at safety. With Rodney McLeod out of the picture, the team needs new leadership in their secondary. Lewis Cine is a smart, physical and athletic safety that could play anywhere the Eagles ask him to line up.

Round Two, Pick 19: Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky

The Eagles add another talent to their defensive line in Josh Paschal. Paschal’s motor, strength and physicality would be an asset on the edges of the Eagles defense.

Round Two, Pick 25: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Leo Chenal would be the perfect fit in the Eagles defense next to Kyzir White. His physicality and ability to attack downhill would immediately make him the best linebacker on the team. His athleticism means he has room to grow as a coverage linebacker.

Round Three, Pick 19: David Bell, WR, Purdue

While receiver could be a higher priority this year, David Bell would be an excellent pick in the mid rounds. His good size, strong hands and route running savvy would make him a threat in the slot for the Eagles offense. The Eagles really lack a big bodied, physical receiver and Bell could bring that on day one.

Round Three, Pick 37: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pitt

The Eagles get great value at cornerback with Damarri Mathis in the third round. Mathis has great speed and route recognition while playing unafraid to make a big play on the ball or as a tackler. Mathis could compete to start as an outside cornerback early in his career.

Round 5, Pick 11: Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State

The Eagles struck gold with Kenny Gainwell last year on day three and could do something similar with Pierre Strong this draft. Strong has starter upside at running back and would be a great addition to a backfield going through some transitions. With Miles Sanders in a contract year, Strong could eventually take the reins as the Eagles lead back.

Round 5, Pick 19: Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

If the Eagles do not draft a cornerback high, swinging twice at the position in the mid rounds would make a lot of sense. Joshua Williams has NFL size at 6’2” and almost 200 pounds and dominated at the FCS level with great ball skills and physicality. Being a small school player could mean a bigger learning curve, but he has the talent and traits of an NFL cornerback.

Round 5, Pick 23: Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa

While teammate Tyler Smith gets first round hype, people are overlooking that Chris Paul is a very promising prospect as well. Paul might be an NFL guard, but he has excellent athleticism and a mean streak that will translate very quickly. Get him in the room with Coach Stoutland for two years and watch him become a starter in Philly.

Round 7, Pick 16: Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska

The Eagles grabbing an athletic, pass catching tight end this late in the draft would be good news for their offense.