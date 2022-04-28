Eagles News: Jameson Williams AND Jordan Davis landing in Philadelphia?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles, Packers trade up for wide receivers - NFL.com

13) Jameson Williams. PROJECTED TRADE WITH HOUSTON TEXANS. I think the Eagles get aggressive — trading away Pick Nos. 18 and 51 overall to Houston in exchange for No. 13 — to ensure they get the wide receiver they covet. Williams is the burner of this receiver group and, when healthy, would join former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith. [...] 15) Jordan Davis. The Eagles boost their defensive interior with the mauling big man who is a unicorn at defensive tackle.

2022 NFL Draft: The Latest on Player Grades, Trades, Corner Projections - SI

The biggest of Pickens’s Georgia teammates, mammoth defensive tackle Jordan Davis, has come up a lot in my conversations over the past couple days. I could see him going to Philly, Baltimore or New Orleans, which pick 14th, 15th and 16th in the middle of the first round. To take Davis that high, you’d have to be comfortable you can get a little more consistent effort out of him than what showed on tape last year, when even in a heavy rotation with other linemen, his effort could be spotty at times.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis said his mom is an #Eagles fan and she’s hoping he ends up in Philly. He visited the team with his fellow UGA DT Devonte Wyatt early in the pre-draft process. pic.twitter.com/lLIC5cYUeb — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) April 27, 2022

Jameson Williams on the possibility of playing with #Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: “We’d be the most explosive offense in the NFL.”



Williams said he visited the #Eagles earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/b78FVM9f2L — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) April 27, 2022

Ranking Eagles draft targets based on excitement level - BGN

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame: Possibly the best player in the entire class, Hamilton is 6’4 but runs like a smaller safety and has fantastic instincts. He will bring a playmaking element and can fly around the field and the safety position is becoming more and more important in the modern NFL. I would absolutely love to see Hamilton somehow end up on the Eagles.

From the Bleachers #104: Three Players the Eagles Should Trade Up For - BGN Radio

On a new episode of From the Bleachers, PhillyVoice’s Shamus Clancy previews the Birds’ moves at the NFL Draft, discussing players the team should consider trading up for in the first round.

Draft week Eagles mega-mailbag - PhillyVoice

To begin, Davis was the Chuck Bednarik Award winner, which is given to the best defensive player in college football, as voted on by the members of the Maxwell Football Club. He also finished top 10 in Heisman voting. So it’s not like he wasn’t a star player in college. If you watch Georgia’s games from last year, he showed up! As for the “strong but not powerful” comment, that’s coming from Greg Cosell, who I respect quite a bit. I’ll respectfully disagree. When Davis is two-gapping and playing his assignments within Georgia’s scheme, he wasn’t trying to move opposing offensive linemen. He was standing them up, and typically pretty easily shedding their blocks. I think that’s what Greg is talking about when he says that Davis is strong and can own small areas of the field. However, when he wanted to move offensive linemen against their will, there are plenty of examples of him doing that as well, as shown here. He’s plenty powerful.

2022 Eagles First Round Preview - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles have drafted a WR in the first round the past two years. Before that, they spent a second round pick on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Unfortunately, there still is a need at WR. JJAW has changed positions and will try his hand at TE. Jalen Reagor has struggled and could be changing teams. DeVonta Smith is a stud and Quez Watkins is a good #3 receiver. The team still needs someone to take over the #2 WR role. They could go for an explosive player like Jameson Williams, a technician like Chris Olave or a big dude like Drake London. The bottom line is that they need someone good.

In Roob’s draft observations; Can Eagles find a safety after first round? - NBCSP

1. I think we can all agree that if Kyle Hamilton starts to drift down toward a spot where the Eagles can move up, you go grab him. Got to. A truly elite player who would instantly transform the Eagles’ secondary into legit unit. But that’s a longshot, and there are no other safeties that would make sense in the first round. But you can find safeties in the second round (Wes Hopkins, Brian Dawkins, Michael Lewis), and there should be good value where the Eagles pick at No. 51 or in the dozen or so previous picks. Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker is a smart, versatile safety who can blitz and cover. Michigan’s Daxton Hill is a corner-safety hybrid who can really play anywhere in the secondary. Georgia’s Lewis Cine is a tough, physical run stopper and has great size at 6-2, 200. Baylor’s Jalen Pitre is just a big-time playmaker who’s always around the ball. Now, there will likely be an early second-round run on safeties, and the Eagles would likely have to move up in the second round to land Brister or Hill. But there is really good value in that second tier of safeties, and it would make sense for the Eagles to go up and get one of them.

Brandon Graham’s advice to the NFL Draft Class of 2022: ‘Enjoy the moment’ - PE.com

Graham knew after his Senior Bowl performance that he would be a first-round pick, or at worst, a second-round selection. He just wanted to get drafted and didn’t have a preference for a team. And after all of that pre-draft hassle was over – including the Pro Day at Michigan, visits to Atlanta, Tennessee, and the Jets – Graham gathered his family at his home in Michigan instead of attending the draft live in New York City. He wanted his people around him for the biggest moment of his life, and when that moment came, when the Eagles traded up to No. 13 in the first round to call his name, it was time to celebrate. “I thought maybe I would go at 10 to Miami and then that didn’t happen and so it came time for the Eagles’ pick,” Graham said. “I saw that Philly traded up and, man, my phone blew up. Howie (Roseman) was on the phone and he was like, ‘What’s up BG? We’re going to take you here and we’re so happy to draft you at this spot and we can’t wait to have you.’ Joe Banner (former team president) got on the phone and then Coach (Andy) Reid jumped on the phone.

Commanders fans believe that Wide Receiver is the highest draft priority today - Hogs Haven

The NFL draft begins today, and things have changed a lot for the Washington Commanders since early February, when everyone who knew anything about pro football knew that the team’s #1 need was at quarterback. Well, a trade with the Colts that became official in mid-March means that the team has Carson Wentz under contract for the next three years, with last year’s ultimate ‘next man up’ Taylor Heinicke in the final year of his contract as Wentz’s backup. In a recent interview, head coach Ron Rivera talked about helping his new quarterback in two ways — by protecting him (with offensive linemen) and by giving him weapons (receivers, tight ends and running backs).

Cowboys’ pick at 24 could be highly sought after, multiple teams might be interested in trading up - Blogging The Boys

With the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select… Okay, so we don’t know who the Cowboys will select right now with pick No. 24. We don’t even know if that’s where they will end up selecting when all is said and done. There is a very real possibility we could see them trade up for a player they truly covet, however, the more likely scenario is they trade down to pick up extra draft capital. As luck would have it, the teams currently slotted to select behind the Cowboys have the same roster needs for the most part. Buffalo, Tennessee, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Kansas City, and Cincinnati could all be targeting wide receivers or cornerbacks in the first round. And, if you toss in the quarterback needy ones, there are suddenly a plethora of teams who could be vying for the same players, putting Dallas’ pick 24 right in the crosshairs.

7 for 7, final version: Giants and Joe Schoen have their top 7 players, and here are mine - Big Blue View

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame. As many times as I have pounded the table and written about how good a player I believe Hamilton is, you can’t be surprised to find him on my list. I think defensive coordinator Wink Martindale would love coaching this kid, and would find a lot of interesting ways to use him.

Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz is helping create a “vibe that you’re looking for” - PFT

While it’s easy to be optimistic in the spring when there is no weekly opponent, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had some positive remarks when asked about how Wentz has been in the building since the start of the offseason program. “It’s been kind of cool watching him interact with his teammates, interact with the coaches as well,” Rivera said at his pre-draft press conference this week. “He’s got a different skill set. And it’s interesting to watch guys’ reaction. He’s reached out to a lot of them about throwing extra, stuff like that. And those guys have all responded in a positive fashion. So it’s kind of created that vibe that you’re looking for, you’re hoping for. And you feel good about it, you really do. And there is some optimism, obviously, just walking around the building.”

Nakobe Dean Deserves to Be First-Round Pick - Football Outsiders

By the end of the college football season, Nakobe Dean looked like a strong candidate to be drafted in the top 15. A pint-sized missile of a linebacker, Dean was among the most productive and important members of the Georgia defense, a unit that may be the best we have seen in the modern era. The speed, playmaking, and instincts all oozed from his film, and it became clear throughout the season how much of what Georgia did defensively hinged on Dean’s excellence versus the run and his prowess as a blitzer versus the pass. Then the season ended. Games stopped being played. Slowly but surely, teams and media remembered that Dean measures in at just over 5-foot-11 and only 229 pounds. Dean then skipped out on doing drills at the NFL combine and was limited at his pro day, both of which were reportedly related to a pectoral strain. Between his small frame and an incomplete athletic profile, Dean has dropped down boards and is now in danger of missing the first round entirely, as if there is collective amnesia about what Dean did on the field. As always, Football Outsiders’ 2022 NFL draft coverage is presented by Underdog Fantasy! At the core, Dean is a sharp, instinctive player who knows how to find the ball, wherever it may be going. Moreover, Dean has a natural sense for taking the right approach to the ball, be that just to meet the ballcarrier at the right spot on the perimeter or how to manipulate space in tight areas to free himself to make a play. Dean just has a different sense of where he is in relation to other players and how to get from Point A to Point B as efficiently as possible.

The Top 2021 Rookies Took an Unconventional Path to NFL Stardom. Will Anyone Follow Their Lead? - The Ringer

Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons, and Rashawn Slater all opted out of their 2020 college seasons. They were arguably the league’s three best rookies last season. Let’s break down what lessons we can take from their experience—and why the NFL seems so eager to move past them.

7 teams who could make a trade in the first round of the NFL Draft - SB Nation

Packers, Chiefs, Cardinals and other WR-needy teams. Trading up. The draft has settled to the point where there are four really hot wide receivers in the first round, and then a fairly large gap. Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams and Chris Olave are all being viewed as having No. 1 receiver potential, and all will be gone before pick No. 20. If you’re the Packers or the Chiefs (both with two draft picks in the back-end of the first round), or even someone like the Arizona Cardinals, then you’re probably at least watching to see who slides enough that you’re comfortable moving up without giving up too much draft capital. I think this is an easy scenario to imagine for either Green Bay or Kansas City. It would be as simple as packaging their two picks in the 20s to get up to the early teens, or maybe even higher. With the defensive depth in this draft I could absolutely see someone like Seattle or Philadelphia moving back further to get more assets.

Inside the Draft Room with 3x Super Bowl Champion Scott Pioli - The SB Nation NFL Show

What’s it like inside a draft room during the big event? What’s the toughest part of scouting players and getting past the bull? Rob “Stats” Guerrera sits down with former Executive of the Year Scott Pioli to answer that and more in SB Nation’s Inside the Draft Room. What is the toughest part of draft preparation? (1:59). How do you get past the bias of your own staff? (3:32). How battles within a team can lead to errors in prospect evaluation (6:34). Do teams still argue about who to pick during the draft itself? (8:39). One Patriots coach who put the team above all else, even when he disagreed with the pick (9:31). How he overheard his own coaches throwing him under the bus after a draft meeting (10:54). How is the draft room set up? (14:15). What happens when you’re just about to go on the clock? (16:58). Why the draft is a lot like a game of poker (19:17). How changing the format of the draft changed things for GMs (22:59). What do GMs do after a draft is over? (24:41).

