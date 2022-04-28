Play along with our Eagles draft BINGO card!

The Eagles are going into the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 total picks, including two first rounders, but there’s still plenty of time in between picks to play some BINGO!

How much will the league lean into the Vegas atmosphere? Will Howie make good decisions? What positions will the Eagles focus on?

There are a lot of questions heading into the weekend’s event, but there are three days and seven rounds worth of answers awaiting.

If you have some people you want to play with, you can download a set of eight BINGO cards RIGHT HERE to make things interesting, and we’ll be playing along with the card below all weekend.

Happy Draft Weekend! Cheers!