NFL Draft Results: Live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

Welcome to Bleeding Green Nation’s 2022 NFL Draft live blog! The draft itself begins at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Click here for info on how to watch the broadcast.

This post will have constant updates regarding draft rumors, picks, trades, hot takes, and more, while also serving as an open thread for discussion in the comments. The Philadelphia Eagles have two picks Thursday night, first at No. 15 and then No. 18, but it wouldn’t be surprising for Howie Roseman and Co. to make a move (or two). It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens.

Let’s have some fun!

UPDATES

[9:04 PM]: The first wide receiver came off the board at No. 8, with the Atlanta Falcons drafting Drake London out of USC.

[8:57 PM]: The Giants had another Top 10 pick and added some much needed help along their offensive line, selecting OT Evan Neal out of Alabama at No. 7. Two good picks for New York to start the weekend... a good reminder that Dave Gettleman isn’t the GM anymore.

[8:52 PM]: The first offensive player finally gets picked at No. 6. NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu is headed to Carolina.

[8:41 PM]: Ugh, I hate when the Giants make good decisions. At No. 5, they didn’t overthink it, and took EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon. Five defensive players to open the draft for the first time in over 30 years.

[8:37 PM]: The Jets took about eight minutes to make their pick at No. 4, selecting CB Sauce Gardner out of Cincinnati.

[8:29 pm]: The first cornerback comes off the board at No. 3, with the Houston Texans drafting Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU.

[8:24 PM]: As expected, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan was the next man up as the Detroit Lions’ pick at No. 2.

[8:20 PM]: Georgia EDGE Travon Walker goes No. 1 overall and is headed to Jacksonville.

[8:10 PM]: HERE WE GOOOOOOOO! The Jaguars, Doug Pederson’s new team, are officially on the clock.

