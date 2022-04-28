For the first time in two years, NFL teams had a full slate of draft prep, including the Combine, in-person meetings, and workouts. All that work culminates in three days, seven rounds, and lots of nervous energy at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The event kicks off on Thursday Night with the Philadelphia Eagles (currently) holding two first-round picks.
The Eagles are heading into their second season with head coach Nick Sirianni, so there should be a clear vision and plan for how to utilize the team’s 10 picks. General Manager Howie Roseman doesn’t want to prioritize positions of need over best player available — a mistake he said he’s learned from — but he’s also talked about wanting to add talent around Jalen Hurts. Will the Eagles draft a first round wide receiver for the third year in a row?
Initially, the Eagles had three first round picks — draft capital that was the speculation of a lot of trade rumors —, but Roseman ended up making a trade with the Saints to move back a few spots and get a second, first round pick in 2023. Heading into Thursday night, the Eagles have the No. 15 and No. 18 overall picks.
Philadelphia’s roster is very young, and there are a lot of positions that could use some depth, so it’ll be interesting to see what they do over the next few days.
How to Watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Date: Thursday, April 28
TV: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC
Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN
OTHER ROUNDS
- Rounds 2 and 3 — 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 29
- Rounds 4 thru 7 — 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, April 30
TIME LIMITS
- Round 1 — 10 minutes per pick
- Round 2 — Seven minutes per pick
- Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks — Five minutes per pick
- Rounds 7, including compensatory picks — Four minutes per pick
EAGLES PICKS
- Round 1: No. 15 overall (From Miami)
- Round 1: No. 18 overall (From New Orleans)
- Round 2: No. 51 overall
- Round 3: No. 83 overall
- Round 3: No. 101 overall (From New Orleans)
- Round 4: No. 124 overall
- Round 5: No. 154 overall (From Washington)
- Round 5: No. 162 overall
- Round 5: No. 164 overall (From Arizona)
- Round 7: No. 237 overall (From New Orleans)
NFL Draft Order (First Round)
7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
11) Washington Commanders
13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
14) Baltimore Ravens
15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Buffalo Bills
26) Tennessee Titans
28) Green Bay Packers
29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
30) Kansas City Chiefs
32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
