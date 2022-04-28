For the first time in two years, NFL teams had a full slate of draft prep, including the Combine, in-person meetings, and workouts. All that work culminates in three days, seven rounds, and lots of nervous energy at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The event kicks off on Thursday Night with the Philadelphia Eagles (currently) holding two first-round picks.

The Eagles are heading into their second season with head coach Nick Sirianni, so there should be a clear vision and plan for how to utilize the team’s 10 picks. General Manager Howie Roseman doesn’t want to prioritize positions of need over best player available — a mistake he said he’s learned from — but he’s also talked about wanting to add talent around Jalen Hurts. Will the Eagles draft a first round wide receiver for the third year in a row?

Initially, the Eagles had three first round picks — draft capital that was the speculation of a lot of trade rumors —, but Roseman ended up making a trade with the Saints to move back a few spots and get a second, first round pick in 2023. Heading into Thursday night, the Eagles have the No. 15 and No. 18 overall picks.

Philadelphia’s roster is very young, and there are a lot of positions that could use some depth, so it’ll be interesting to see what they do over the next few days.

How to Watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: Thursday, April 28

TV: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC

Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN

OTHER ROUNDS

Rounds 2 and 3 — 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 29

— 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 29 Rounds 4 thru 7 — 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, April 30

TIME LIMITS

Round 1 — 10 minutes per pick

10 minutes per pick Round 2 — Seven minutes per pick

Seven minutes per pick Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks — Five minutes per pick

Five minutes per pick Rounds 7, including compensatory picks — Four minutes per pick

EAGLES PICKS

Round 1: No. 15 overall (From Miami)

No. 15 overall (From Miami) Round 1: No. 18 overall (From New Orleans)

No. 18 overall (From New Orleans) Round 2: No. 51 overall

No. 51 overall Round 3: No. 83 overall

No. 83 overall Round 3: No. 101 overall (From New Orleans)

No. 101 overall (From New Orleans) Round 4: No. 124 overall

No. 124 overall Round 5: No. 154 overall (From Washington)

No. 154 overall (From Washington) Round 5: No. 162 overall

No. 162 overall Round 5: No. 164 overall (From Arizona)

No. 164 overall (From Arizona) Round 7: No. 237 overall (From New Orleans)

NFL Draft Order (First Round)

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

BGN Radio Podcasting

Make sure you subscribe to BGN Radio to stay tuned with our audio coverage of this year’s draft! Check your feeds often. Also, check out BGN’s Instagram feed (@bleedinggreeninsta)

2022 NFL Draft Coverage

Howie Roseman explains Eagles-Saints trade, talks NFL Draft prep

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting all 32 picks in the first round

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles pick polarizing prospects

Ranking 15 cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Eagles

Should the Eagles draft Trent McDuffie?

Eagles reportedly hosted UConn defensive tackle on pre-draft visit

Eagles News: Sauce Gardner among potential trade up targets

Ranking the top 155 prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Eagles reportedly hosted Alabama linebacker on pre-draft visit

Should the Eagles draft Nakobe Dean?

Eagles News: Two ideal first-round picks for Philadelphia

Eagles News: ESPN proposes Philadelphia trade down scenario from No. 18

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio