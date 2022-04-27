Eagles 2022 NFL Draft Prediction Game Contest

The annual Bleeding Green Nation draft prediction game is back for yet another year!

The general idea is pretty simple. The Philadelphia Eagles currently have 10 picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, so you can give us 10 names you think they will pick. The person with the most correct names is the winner. For an example of how this game has worked in the past, check out last year’s version.

The strategy is entirely up to you. If you want to load up on possible names early in the draft and try to win by getting two right, that’s fine. If you want to basically do a mock draft of all 10 picks and try to hit on names later, that’s also fine. If you think there will be a trade up and/or down, then pick your names accordingly.

For the sake of expediting the scoring process, we really shouldn’t be commenting on other peoples’ picks. You can include your reasoning in your comment if you like, but let’s generally try to keep this thread as clean as we can so I can more easily find the winner at some point after the draft ends on Saturday. (Results likely to be posted at some point next week.)

You must enter in the comments of THIS post! Not on Twitter or Facebook or TikTok or any other medium). Comments will close when the draft officially begins on Thursday night. Tie-breaker goes to the user that posts the soonest, so get your entries in ASAP!

This year’s prize is ... TBD. Unlike past years, I don’t really have any BGN logo shirts to give away. But we’ll figure something out for the winner. I have some other fun ideas in mind.

May the odds ever be in your favor!