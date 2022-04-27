 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Mock Draft: BGN Community Recap and Consensus Results

Let’s see how you did!

By Brandon Lee Gowton
MLB: APR 24 Brewers at Phillies Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2021 Bleeding Green Nation Community Mock Draft is officially in the books! All 32 first-round picks have been posted.

A big thanks goes out to everyone who participated. I truly appreciate your contributions to our community here at BGN.

The champion of the 2022 BGN Community Mock Draft is ... Philly21! They received an 83.89% approval rating for taking Malik Willis with the Atlanta Falcons’ pick at No. 8 overall. Philly21 was the only user to have an approval rating in the 80s; the selections this year were not highly agreeable. That probably speaks to the unpredictability of the 2022 draft class.

With the Eagles potentially set to have multiple first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, let’s also recognize second-place finisher ablesser88. As it currently stands, the Eagles own their pick and the New Orleans Saints’ first-round pick next year. If the Eagles only end up with one first-round selection in 2023, Philly21 will make that pick. If they keep two, Philly21 and ablesser88 will make the two picks. We’ll make adjustments as necessary if/when the Eagles trade any/all of those selections.

Check out the full BGN Community Mock Draft recap below. You can sort the rating scores to see how you finished out of 32 spots.

2022 BGN Community Mock Draft

Pick Team User Selection Approval
Pick Team User Selection Approval
1 Jacksonville Jaguars HellBentOnHurts DE Aidan Hutchinson 77.17%
2 Detroit Lions Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan DE Travon Walker 58.31%
3 Houston Texans herbalonius OT Evan Neal 72.84%
4 New York Jets RideHighTide OT Ikem Ekwonu 71.80%
5 New York Giants Brendanekstrom CB Sauce Gardner 61.73%
6 Carolina Panthers Philliesandthebees QB Kenny Pickett 68.32%
7 New York Giants Dr.MidnightGreen DE Kayvon Thibodeaux 68.33%
8 Atlanta Falcons Philly21 QB Malik Willis 83.89%
9 Seattle Seahawks chewy wellington QB Matt Corral 43.00%
10 New York Jets tfrank9811 S Kyle Hamilton 72.27%
11 Washington Commanders Negadelphia Norm CB Derek Stingley Jr. 70.87%
12 Minnesota Vikings Kephas CB Trent McDuffie 72.99%
13 Houston Texans Bdawk20rules WR Drake London 63.72%
14 Baltimore Ravens ablesser88 DT Jordan Davis 79.83%
15 Philadelphia Eagles Fly Like An Eagle WR Chris Olave 65.31%
16 New Orleans Saints 20Safety_Hazard OT Charles Cross 78.07%
17 Los Angeles Chargers LBCeaglesFan! DT Devonte Wyatt 72.65%
18 Philadelphia Eagles Phoenix X Minimus CB Andrew Booth Jr. 67.83%
19 New Orleans Saints Georgia_eagle WR Garrett Wilson 77.58%
20 Pittsburgh Steelers EagleDomiNation WR Jameson Williams 61.24%
21 New England Patriots Domonate DE Jermaine Johnson 73.79%
22 Green Bay Packers Leo Bedio WR Treylon Burks 79.03%
23 Arizona Cardinals big DUB DE George Karlaftis 77.89%
24 Dallas Cowboys joey2arms S Jaquan Brisker 40.99%
25 Buffalo Bills ItownBallers22 CB Kaiir Elam 75.90%
26 Tennessee Titans BrianMcE03 OL Kenyon Green 76.05%
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4133Dave OL Zion Johnson 76.21%
28 Green Bay Packers The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop OT Bernhard Raimann 61.26%
29 Kansas City Chiefs GreenGrampa DE Boye Mafe 68.78%
30 Kansas City Chiefs Legend of Nick Foles OL Trevor Penning 77.27%
31 Cincinnati Bengals Thedeuce9 C Tyler Linderbaum 70.89%
32 Detroit Lions Dtechman44 LB Nakobe Dean 75.98%

Whereas the picks in the preceding table were selected by 32 BGN users, the picks in the following table were voted upon by the entire BGN community. It’s our fifth-ever BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft!

2022 BGN Consensus Mock Draft

Pick Team Selection
Pick Team Selection
1 Jacksonville Jaguars DE Aidan Hutchinson
2 Detroit Lions DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
3 Houston Texans OT Evan Neal
4 New York Jets OT Ikem Ekwonu
5 New York Giants OT Charles Cross
6 Carolina Panthers QB Malik Willis
7 New York Giants CB Ahmad Gardner
8 Atlanta Falcons QB Kenny Pickett
9 Seattle Seahawks S Kyle Hamilton
10 New York Jets DE Travon Walker
11 Washington Commanders CB Derek Stingley Jr.
12 Minnesota Vikings CB Trent McDuffie
13 Houston Texans DE Jermaine Johnson
14 Baltimore Ravens DT Jordan Davis
15 Philadelphia Eagles WR Jameson Williams
16 New Orleans Saints OT Trevor Penning
17 Los Angeles Chargers DT Devonte Wyatt
18 Philadelphia Eagles LB Devin Lloyd
19 New Orleans Saints WR Garrett Wilson
20 Pittsburgh Steelers QB Matt Corral
21 New England Patriots WR Chris Olave
22 Green Bay Packers WR Drake London
23 Arizona Cardinals DE George Karlaftis
24 Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Linderbaum
25 Buffalo Bills CB Andrew Booth Jr.
26 Tennessee Titans OL Kenyon Green
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL Zion Johnson
28 Green Bay Packers OT Bernhard Raimann
29 Kansas City Chiefs WR Treylon Burks
30 Kansas City Chiefs LB Nakobe Dean
31 Cincinnati Bengals OL Tyler Smith
32 Detroit Lions QB Desmond Ridder

