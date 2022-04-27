2022 NFL Mock Draft: BGN Community Recap and Consensus Results

The 2021 Bleeding Green Nation Community Mock Draft is officially in the books! All 32 first-round picks have been posted.
A big thanks goes out to everyone who participated. I truly appreciate your contributions to our community here at BGN.
The champion of the 2022 BGN Community Mock Draft is ... Philly21! They received an 83.89% approval rating for taking Malik Willis with the Atlanta Falcons’ pick at No. 8 overall. Philly21 was the only user to have an approval rating in the 80s; the selections this year were not highly agreeable. That probably speaks to the unpredictability of the 2022 draft class.
With the Eagles potentially set to have multiple first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, let’s also recognize second-place finisher ablesser88. As it currently stands, the Eagles own their pick and the New Orleans Saints’ first-round pick next year. If the Eagles only end up with one first-round selection in 2023, Philly21 will make that pick. If they keep two, Philly21 and ablesser88 will make the two picks. We’ll make adjustments as necessary if/when the Eagles trade any/all of those selections.
Check out the full BGN Community Mock Draft recap below. You can sort the rating scores to see how you finished out of 32 spots.
2022 BGN Community Mock Draft
|Pick
|Team
|User
|Selection
|Approval
|Pick
|Team
|User
|Selection
|Approval
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|HellBentOnHurts
|DE Aidan Hutchinson
|77.17%
|2
|Detroit Lions
|Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan
|DE Travon Walker
|58.31%
|3
|Houston Texans
|herbalonius
|OT Evan Neal
|72.84%
|4
|New York Jets
|RideHighTide
|OT Ikem Ekwonu
|71.80%
|5
|New York Giants
|Brendanekstrom
|CB Sauce Gardner
|61.73%
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|Philliesandthebees
|QB Kenny Pickett
|68.32%
|7
|New York Giants
|Dr.MidnightGreen
|DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
|68.33%
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Philly21
|QB Malik Willis
|83.89%
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|chewy wellington
|QB Matt Corral
|43.00%
|10
|New York Jets
|tfrank9811
|S Kyle Hamilton
|72.27%
|11
|Washington Commanders
|Negadelphia Norm
|CB Derek Stingley Jr.
|70.87%
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kephas
|CB Trent McDuffie
|72.99%
|13
|Houston Texans
|Bdawk20rules
|WR Drake London
|63.72%
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|ablesser88
|DT Jordan Davis
|79.83%
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Fly Like An Eagle
|WR Chris Olave
|65.31%
|16
|New Orleans Saints
|20Safety_Hazard
|OT Charles Cross
|78.07%
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LBCeaglesFan!
|DT Devonte Wyatt
|72.65%
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Phoenix X Minimus
|CB Andrew Booth Jr.
|67.83%
|19
|New Orleans Saints
|Georgia_eagle
|WR Garrett Wilson
|77.58%
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|EagleDomiNation
|WR Jameson Williams
|61.24%
|21
|New England Patriots
|Domonate
|DE Jermaine Johnson
|73.79%
|22
|Green Bay Packers
|Leo Bedio
|WR Treylon Burks
|79.03%
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|big DUB
|DE George Karlaftis
|77.89%
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|joey2arms
|S Jaquan Brisker
|40.99%
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|ItownBallers22
|CB Kaiir Elam
|75.90%
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|BrianMcE03
|OL Kenyon Green
|76.05%
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4133Dave
|OL Zion Johnson
|76.21%
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop
|OT Bernhard Raimann
|61.26%
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs
|GreenGrampa
|DE Boye Mafe
|68.78%
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Legend of Nick Foles
|OL Trevor Penning
|77.27%
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Thedeuce9
|C Tyler Linderbaum
|70.89%
|32
|Detroit Lions
|Dtechman44
|LB Nakobe Dean
|75.98%
Whereas the picks in the preceding table were selected by 32 BGN users, the picks in the following table were voted upon by the entire BGN community. It’s our fifth-ever BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft!
2022 BGN Consensus Mock Draft
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|Pick
|Team
|Selection
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DE Aidan Hutchinson
|2
|Detroit Lions
|DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
|3
|Houston Texans
|OT Evan Neal
|4
|New York Jets
|OT Ikem Ekwonu
|5
|New York Giants
|OT Charles Cross
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|QB Malik Willis
|7
|New York Giants
|CB Ahmad Gardner
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|QB Kenny Pickett
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|S Kyle Hamilton
|10
|New York Jets
|DE Travon Walker
|11
|Washington Commanders
|CB Derek Stingley Jr.
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|CB Trent McDuffie
|13
|Houston Texans
|DE Jermaine Johnson
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|DT Jordan Davis
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WR Jameson Williams
|16
|New Orleans Saints
|OT Trevor Penning
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DT Devonte Wyatt
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles
|LB Devin Lloyd
|19
|New Orleans Saints
|WR Garrett Wilson
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|QB Matt Corral
|21
|New England Patriots
|WR Chris Olave
|22
|Green Bay Packers
|WR Drake London
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|DE George Karlaftis
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|C Tyler Linderbaum
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|CB Andrew Booth Jr.
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|OL Kenyon Green
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|OL Zion Johnson
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|OT Bernhard Raimann
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR Treylon Burks
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|LB Nakobe Dean
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|OL Tyler Smith
|32
|Detroit Lions
|QB Desmond Ridder
Loading comments...