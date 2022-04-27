2022 NFL Mock Draft: BGN Community Recap and Consensus Results

The 2021 Bleeding Green Nation Community Mock Draft is officially in the books! All 32 first-round picks have been posted.

A big thanks goes out to everyone who participated. I truly appreciate your contributions to our community here at BGN.

The champion of the 2022 BGN Community Mock Draft is ... Philly21! They received an 83.89% approval rating for taking Malik Willis with the Atlanta Falcons’ pick at No. 8 overall. Philly21 was the only user to have an approval rating in the 80s; the selections this year were not highly agreeable. That probably speaks to the unpredictability of the 2022 draft class.

With the Eagles potentially set to have multiple first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, let’s also recognize second-place finisher ablesser88. As it currently stands, the Eagles own their pick and the New Orleans Saints’ first-round pick next year. If the Eagles only end up with one first-round selection in 2023, Philly21 will make that pick. If they keep two, Philly21 and ablesser88 will make the two picks. We’ll make adjustments as necessary if/when the Eagles trade any/all of those selections.

Check out the full BGN Community Mock Draft recap below. You can sort the rating scores to see how you finished out of 32 spots.

Whereas the picks in the preceding table were selected by 32 BGN users, the picks in the following table were voted upon by the entire BGN community. It’s our fifth-ever BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft!