2022 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting all 32 picks in the first round

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than 36 hours away! Possibilities are endless in a class without a slam dunk quarterback and so many polarizing prospects. Here is how the first round of the draft could shake out tomorrow night.

1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia: Jacksonville kicks off the Doug Pederson era by drafting for the highest upside in the class. Travon Walker will contribute early on as a fantastic run defender and hopefully develop into a complete pass rusher.

2 - Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan: Dan Campbell and company drafting a local guy who can immediately emerge as a leader on defense makes a ton of sense. Hutchinson will boost Detroit’s pass rush and help them build a team identity.

3 - Houston Texans

Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, NC State: The Texans can swing for the fences by drafting an offensive tackle with supreme upside.

4 - New York Jets

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon: Jets would be thrilled to have Kayvon Thibodeaux fall to them and help give them a dominant edge rusher to round out their defense.

5 - New York Giants

Sauce Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati: A lockdown cornerback prospect for a rebuilding defense.

Related Bet on the 2022 NFL Draft at DraftKings Sportsbook

6 - Carolina Panthers

Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty: Matt Rhule knows drafting a quarterback gives him a lot more slack in the third year of his coaching tenure. Malik Willis is by far the most talented quarterback in the class and Carolina can make a big bet with him to finally give this team some direction.

7 - New York Giants (From Chicago)

Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, FSU: A physical and versatile edge defender who has no problem defending the run or turning pressures into sacks.

8 - Atlanta Falcons

Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama: The Falcons will want to make a splash in the draft this year. The offensive depth chart is young, to say the least, and adding Williams to a pass catching group with Kyle Pitts will give Falcons fans something to tune into every sunday.

9 - Seattle Seahawks (From Denver)

Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama: Seattle rights some wrongs from the Russell Wilson era by finally drafting quality tackles.

10 - New York Jets (From Seattle)

Derek Stingley Junior, Cornerback, LSU: The Jets get the best cornerback prospect in the class.

11 - Washington Commanders

Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State: Washington can maintain a strong offensive line with Charles Cross in the lineup. He can contribute day one as a guard or tackle.

12 - Minnesota Vikings

Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC: Big bodied receiver to eat up targets and yards underneath in a sort of Cooper Kupp-role in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

13 - Houston Texans (From Cleveland)

Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame: Houston lands one of the best players in the class and a leader to their young defense.

14 - Baltimore Ravens

Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa: Trevor Penning is a raw, but exciting tackle prospect that the NFL is seemingly very high on. Baltimore bets on his upside to help protect Lamar Jackson and be a catalyst in the run game.

15 - Philadelphia Eagles (From Miami)

Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia: The NFL devaluing Jordan Davis and letting him fall this far would be a huge win for Philadelphia. He is one of the best tackle prospects to come out since Aaron Donald and someone who would immediately be a difference maker in the Eagles hybrid defense.

16 - New Orleans (From Indianapolis)

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State: New Orleans needs playmakers in their offense. With Michael Thomas coming back from injury, they need another sure thing who can get open and make plays with the ball in his hands.

17 - LA Chargers

Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M: Protect Justin Herbert at all costs.

18 - Philadelphia Eagles (From New Orleans)

Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas: The Eagles still need another playmaking wide receiver. Treylon Burks is a big, strong receiver who can make huge plays after the catch and flashes dominance at the catch point. Using him as a “big slot” while DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins stretch the field gives Philly a really exciting and versatile trio of young wide receivers.

19 - New Orleans (From Philadelphia)

Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa: Safe, boring, correct pick to make.

20 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State: Pittsburgh values developing playmaking wide receivers and Garrett Wilson is a great choice for them with Ju-Ju Smith Schuster out of town. Wilson has a unique ability with the ball in his hands and he will keep the Pittsburgh offense dangerous.

21 - New England Patriots

Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida: The Patriots had an exodus of defensive backs in the last year. Kaiir Elam is a safe, smart pick to restock.

22 - Green Bay Packers (From Las Vegas)

George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia: The Packers need weapons on offense. Badly. George Pickens is extremely talented and has as high a ceiling as any receiver in the draft.

23 - Arizona Cardinals

Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State: Keeping Kyler happy is top priority for Arizona this draft. Jahan Dotson is a speedy playmaker and refined route runner that would add a lot to the Arizona offense.

24 - Dallas Cowboys

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue: The Cowboys continue building out Dan Quinn’s defense with a physical, athletic pass rusher. I would hate it if this happened.

25 - Buffalo Bills

Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington: Kyler Gordon is another league favorite at cornerback and he might get drafted over his more refined teammate at Washington. The Bills make sense given what their secondary looked like in the playoffs.

26 - Tennessee Titans

Zion Johnson, Offensive Lineman, Boston College: Tennessee maintains their identity by drafting a big, physical lineman so they can keep mashing on offense.

27 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia: The Bucs go with a simple, smart pick to add another quality interior defender to their line.

28 - Green Bay Packers

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State: The Packers love athletic pass rushers and after the successful development of Rashan Gary, they could make a similar bet with Arnold Ebiketie’s size and speed.

29 - Kansas City Chiefs (From San Francisco)

Logan Hall, Defensive Lineman, Houston: Logan Hall feels like an Andy Reid player.

30 - Kansas City Chiefs

Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia: Lewis Cine falling out of the first round feels too silly to happen and KC could be a great location for him. With Honey Badger *likely* going elsewhere, Cine is a versatile safety who can take his place.

31 - Cincinnati Bengals

Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington: After rebuilding their offensive line through free agency, Cincy can get some defensive playmakers in the draft. Trent McDuffie’s size might scare many NFL teams, but his tape is still good enough to warrant a first round selection.

32 - Detroit Lions (From Los Angeles)

Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati: Never underestimate the allure of the fifth year option. Detroit could take a chance here on Desmond Ridder. The Cincinnati passer would bring smarts, leadership and proven ability to efficiently run an offense. He might not be a flashy quarterback prospect, but he is as solid as they come.