Eagles News: Jalen Hurts has been working out with A.J. Brown

Jalen Hurts throwing to A.J. Brown amidst trade speculation on weekend prior to Eagles offseason workouts - CBS Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have been in the market for a wide receiver this offseason, yet the fruits of their labor have only resulted in Zach Pascal. There are still wide receivers available to be had, especially the players from the 2019 draft seeking lucrative extensions in the reset wide receiver market — whether its with their team or with another one. Which is where A.J. Brown enters the picture. The Tennessee Titans and Brown appear to be at an impasse in contract negotiations, as Deebo Samuel leaked the Titans won’t up their offer of $20 million per year for Brown — who can get more with the reset wide receiver market. Samuel and Brown are both represented by the same agent (Tory Dandy), so there’s more than just words coming out of Samuel’s mouth. Days before the Eagles are set to begin offseason workouts, Brown was seen catching passes from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this past weekend. Does it mean anything regarding Philadelphia as a potential trade destination for Brown (if he wishes to be traded)?

Titans general manager Jon Robinson ‘doesn’t foresee’ team trading A.J. Brown - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel held a pre-draft presser on Thursday afternoon. There were several worthy topics of discussion and interesting tidbits. Robinson spoke at length regarding the swiftly approaching 2022 NFL Draft, but in typical fashion, revealed very little regarding which direction the team could take the No. 26 overall selection in. As expected, the topic of A.J. Brown came up rather quickly. Brown was a no-show at Phase 1 of Tennessee’s voluntary offseason workout program earlier this week. Brown and his agent are searching for a new contract. Brown is set to enter the fourth and final year of his four-year rookie contract. He’s set to earn less than $4 million in 2022, which is obviously significantly less than what he’s worth. Reporters asked Robinson whether or not he’s willing to trade A.J. Brown. Tennessee’s chief decision maker swiftly replied with a “I do not foresee that happening.”

NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles “notably making calls” about trading up - BGN

Just how far might the Eagles move up? Howie Roseman has a history of jumping up a few picks to get a guy he really wants. See: DeVonta Smith last year, Andre Dillard in 2019, Fletcher Cox in 2012. Speculation about that possibility isn’t incredibly exciting since it would be about the Eagles securing a player they hoped would fall to No. 15, such as a Jameson Williams or a Jordan Davis. Trading up in the top 10, by contrast, is a juicy consideration. It feels like Ahmad Gardner will be long gone by the time he’s even within Philly’s range. But if he falls for some reason? That would be one to watch. Derek Stingley Jr. has some red flags that make it more complicated to target him in a trade up but the Birds might be tantalized by his potential. Trading up for any other corner, such as Trent McDuffie, feels too rich.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.54: Mocking the division - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton each act as the NFC East Commissioner, making the best possible picks for each team in the division.

2022 NFL Draft superlatives, from our favorite Eagles target to Day 3 wild cards - The Athletic

Who is your “I don’t get it” player who is a potential target of the Eagles? Berman: Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie might turn out to be Jaire Alexander, but for a player who’s considered a safe pick and a top-20 lock, I’m not enthralled with the idea of a top-20 cornerback who lacks elite traits. This is not to suggest that skills don’t matter. You must be able to cover, and he can cover. You must have instincts, and he has instincts. But there are players available that early who marry skills and traits. I get why the Eagles would be interested in him. But I also think the Eagles will have better options. Wulf: I don’t think the Eagles will use a first-round pick on a soon-to-be 24-year-old defensive tackle with no real history of pass-rush production, let alone one who was arrested for “family violence,” even if those charges were later dropped. So I don’t think Devonte Wyatt will be an Eagle.

NFL draft 2022 notes and rumors: Last-minute updates on potential Round 1 trades, rising prospects, surprise picks - ESPN+

How many off-ball linebackers in Round 1? Scouts love Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. They just don’t know where exactly he fits in this draft. He could go as high as No. 12 or as low as the top of Round 2. “One of the best people I’ve ever scouted,” an AFC scout said. “He will learn the playbook in two days. Minimal deficiencies.” Some teams peg him to a 4-3 defensive scheme due to his size (5-foot-11, 229 pounds), which is why Philadelphia (No. 18) makes some sense. There’s also buzz around New England (No. 21) potentially taking a linebacker. “Small and slow doesn’t help, but he’s a baller,” an AFC exec said. “Could see him fitting in New England because of the traits and the ability to run the show. Similar to Jerod Mayo from that standpoint.” Teams are all over the map on the top inside linebackers, opting for Dean or Utah’s Devin Lloyd or even Dean’s teammate, fast riser Quay Walker.

2022 NFL Draft: Don’t overthink Aidan Hutchinson; don’t overlook Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett - NFL.com

2) Jameson Williams is the best receiver in a strong class. I’ve got the need for speed! And no, I’m not remotely worried about the torn ACL. Modern medicine has worked wonders for the recovery from that injury, as evidenced by all reports on Williams’ rehab process. “It doesn’t seem like it’s that much of a concern to me from the teams I’ve spoken with,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network. “I don’t know if he’s going to be the first receiver taken, but he is going to be taken very high. I would not be surprised if he is a top-15 pick, ACL or not.” Williams is a game-changing stud with a special knack for playing big in big spots. In Alabama’s SEC Championship Game win over Georgia, he absolutely shredded the Dawgs’ vaunted defense with seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. And he was en route to another monster night in the national title game vs. UGA before tearing his ACL early in the second quarter, racking up 65 yards on four catches prior to the injury. I am a huge fan of Drake London and his Mike Evans-like game. I really dig the Ohio State duo of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. I’m very intrigued by George Pickens. This is a deep WR crop with a lot of attractive options. But Williams is going to be dynamite.

Report: Colts Hosted Packers Veteran Free Agent OT Dennis Kelly on Tuesday - Stampede Blue

Originally a 2012 5th round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles out of Purdue, the 6’8”, 321 pound veteran offensive tackle has made 51 career starts—including 32 such starts with the Tennessee Titans from 2016-20. The 31 year old offensive tackle made 4 starts for the Packers this past season and played almost exclusively at right tackle.

NFL Draft rumors: Trade-down scenarios for Giants at No. 7 - Big Blue View

We know, or at least think we know, that New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen would be happy to trade down with one of his picks at No. 5 and No. 7 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are a couple of proposed ways he could do that.

16 free agents that the Cowboys could sign after the draft - Blogging The Boys

Will Fuller. He had a down year due to a thumb injury, but that is the kind of injury that a player should be able to return from. He has other injury history, but as we know that is not always a deterrent for Dallas. Julio Jones. He has had injury issues that led to almost no production the past couple of years, but when Dan Quinn was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, he was a production machine. If his medicals were to check out, he would be a big but polarizing signing.

Report: Washington Commanders not expected to offer contract extension to DT Daron Payne - Hogs Haven

There has been speculation that Washington might look to trade Daron Payne for a variety of reasons. The parade of 1st round picks that has been used to beef up the defensive line meant they would face a dilemma down the line. If everyone is good, everyone needs to get paid, and that means not everyone will get paid unless the team has a perfect run in free agency and the draft to continuously reup on cheap, talented players everywhere else. That hasn’t happened and now it appears Payne is the next odd man out.

Maximizing Roster Construction by Valuing Positions in the NFL Draft - Over The Cap

The teams in the bottom right quadrant should be the premium positions to draft. Availability is historically low in free agency and the cost to acquire a player at those positions is very high. QB obviously has the highest value and I think I would put wide receiver as the 2nd most valuable. The next three- Edge, left tackles, and interior defensive line- I think you can argue about how to rank. Edge has become more available in free agency in recent years while left tackle sees no movement. Often the interior players can be found in later rounds easier than the edge and left tackle. At all these positions the players will likely live up to the contract even if they are not a star simply because the cost is so cheap. The only risk is if they are a total bust.

Malik Willis Is the New Face of the NFL’s QB Evaluation Debate - The Ringer

The former Liberty star has become the 2022 draft’s ultimate boom-or-bust candidate. But what will it signal for NFL teams if he succeeds—and what will it mean if he doesn’t?

Micah Parsons was asked to do a puck drop and might not know how hockey works - SB Nation

The AHL’s Hersey Bears, who are an affiliate for the Washington Capitals, invited Parsons to walk out on the ice on Sunday night and drop the puck. On paper it made perfect sense. Parsons is from Harrisburg, PA, he went to Penn State, this should all be hand-meets-glove. The only issue is that nobody told him how this should all work. So, instead of waiting for the team captains, dropping the puck and shaking their hands, Parsons instead strolled out on his own, quickly dropped the puck with nobody around, then shrugged as if to say “what did I do wrong?”

2022 NFL Draft Community Row: The State of Each NFC Division - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to the 2022 NFL Draft Community Row with the SB Nation NFL Show! We’re diving into the state of each division in the NFC ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft. NFC East with RJ Ochoa (Blogging the Boys) & Brandon Lee Gowton (Bleeding Green Nation) - 1:35. NFC North with Justis Mosqueda (Acme Packing Company) - 10:17. NFC South with Kevin Knight (The Falcoholic) - 24:27. NFC West with Mookie Alexander (Field Gulls) - 37:18.

