Eagles News: Philadelphia’s biggest need entering the 2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL draft guides for all 32 teams: Biggest position needs, underrated holes and prospect fits - ESPN+

Biggest need: Wide receiver. It was the biggest need the Eagles had pre-free agency and it remains the biggest need they have after the Eagles weren’t involved in any of the major wide receiver movement this year. They did come away with Zach Pascal as a power slot wideout, but Pascal hasn’t generated many explosive plays and finished 87th of 91 qualifying receivers in DVOA last season. The Eagles could use a third receiver to finally move beyond the “we’re starting Jalen Reagor” era.

Decoding the Eagles’ plan at wide receiver, from Deebo Samuel to the draft - ESPN

2. Reagor, selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft, has largely fallen out of the receiver conversation in Philadelphia following a pair of underwhelming seasons. The Eagles are open to listening to offers for him, according to league sources. This feels like a situation where a change of scenery would be best for all sides. Even if he does return for the 2022 season, the Eagles won’t be banking on Reagor as a primary option. [...] The Eagles view themselves as a young team still on the climb, so they’d naturally want a receiver who could climb with them and still be in his prime when they’re ready to compete for titles. That could be a veteran at the right age and price (two of their previous targets, Ridley and Kirk, are 26 and 25, respectively) but it feels quite possible they’ll upgrade the position via a high pick in the draft later this week.

NFL Draft Rumors: Multiple executives believe Jameson Williams is Eagles’ preference at No. 15 - BGN

It wouldn’t be the end of the world by any means but it would be fairly annoying if the Eagles got sniped out of landing Williams with another team trading up to No. 14. The Eagles might be tempted to move up two or three spots to ensure that scenario doesn’t happen. It’s an approach they took last year to ensure they got a fellow Alabama receiver in Smith. The feeling here is that Williams could be gone before the Eagles have a real chance to get him. The New York Jets seem like real threats to take him at No. 10. The Washington Commanders are another potential landing spot at No. 11. If he clears that range, though? The Birds might really have a shot at an impact player. An impact player who seems to be recovering well and might return to game action a bit sooner than some expect.

Final Eagles mock drafts - BGN Radio

What’s better than one Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock? Two of them! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski each make 10 picks for the Birds ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The guys talk about types of players the team might take and major positions of need. They also discuss where their mocks may have gone wrong. Gear up for Thursday night with this jam-packed pod.

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft board - PhillyVoice

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss: It was reported that the Eagles had interest in trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Zach Wilson, who ultimately went No. 2 overall to the New York Jets. If there’s a 2022 quarterback prospect who is similar to Wilson — both in terms of skill set and college career path — it’s Corral. Both quarterbacks have plus “arm talent,” good mobility, an aggressive mindset, and they blossomed later in their college tenures.

For Eagles, evaluating draft prospects’ physical traits isn’t enough - NBCSP

There are several layers of psychological evaluation as far as the Eagles are concerned, starting with the scouts. They’re the ones on the road, they’re the ones on the college campuses for practice, they’re the ones building relationships with coaches, trainers and school officials. They’re the first ones in the organization to spend time around potential draft picks. “Really, the first credit to that goes to our scouts, all of the guys that are on the road all year,” Roseman said. “They do a tremendous job of being experts in their school and in their players. “They’re the ones who really alert us to some guys that we may need to spend extra time with.” Then it’s in the hands of Dom DiSandro, the Eagles’ VP of security. He’s the big dude you’ve seen for the last 20 years walking on and off the field on game day with Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson or Nick Sirianni. But that’s only a fraction of his role here.

2022 NFL Draft Prop Bet Extravaganza! - Football Outsiders

Will Jameson Williams fall to the Eagles at 15 or the Saints at 16? Based on everything Walkthrough has heard in the past few weeks: no! NFL decision-makers love Williams and won’t worry too much about placing him on the PUP while he rehabs his January ACL tear. Grinding the Mocks lists Williams’ ADP at 13, and that’s accounting for some inside-baseball mock draft reasoning (mix the quarterbacks in early, save a popular selection for the insatiable Eagles fanbase). The Saints or Eagles could trade up for Williams, or the Texans, Commanders, or Ravens might take a swing. Either way, Walkthrough is hitting the Under.

2022 NFL Draft: Lewis Cine, Logan Hall among seven potential surprise first-rounders - NFL.com

Lewis Cine. Several names surface in conversations with teams about the second safety off the board behind Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. But no one comes up more often than Cine, who is 6-foot-2 1/4, 199 pounds — and, as one GM put it, “can absolutely f---ing run.” Cine blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, with a 36 1/2-inch vertical leap and an 11-foot-1 broad jump. He was highly productive for the Bulldogs, racking up 73 tackles and nine pass breakups on the way to third-team All-America honors and winning defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Teams say his personality isn’t what you’d expect from such a physical player, but it’s not seen as a problem, especially given how hard he plays. So, while some prefer Michigan’s Dax Hill, Baylor’s Jalen Pitre or Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker, Cine has a lot of fans and his draft slot figures to reflect that.

The Late-Breaking Desmond Ridder Hype is More Than a Smoke Screen - The Ringer

“Through last week’s run of quarterback pro days, I can say Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder made a positive impression on scouts.” That’s a nugget from the grab bag of Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, buried beneath an analysis of the Matt Ryan trade and a conversation about NFL overtime. It was dropped on March 28—a prime date for nuggets at the bottom of articles that will never be mentioned again. That Ridder note hung around quietly between a remark on Johnny Manziel’s attitude in the new Fan Controlled Football league, and Malik Willis’s performance on the whiteboard for NFL scouts. But unlike most little draft nuggets, that Ridder note didn’t fade to black. It started to snowball. A week later, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler echoed the sentiment after Todd McShay mocked Ridder in the first round—at 32nd to the Lions. “Spots 24-38 could be a sweet spot for him,” Fowler said. ESPN’s Matt Miller upped the ante that same day, tweeting out that he would not be surprised if Ridder ended up being a top-20 pick. Miller later wrote that Ridder “wowed” decision-makers at both the NFL combine and the Senior Bowl, which is in line with Fowler’s report that Ridder “had a plan outlined for how he was going to beat a veteran in a training camp setting and become a starter in this league Year 1.”

An overview of the Cowboys roster ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft - Blogging The Boys

CeeDee Lamb is expected to be the top guy now with Amari Cooper gone. Michael Gallup is back, but it’s anyone’s guess as to when he’ll be able to play again after his injury. After those two, it’s a bunch of question marks. James Washington had a mostly unremarkable time in Pittsburgh, and Noah Brown has hardly had a chance to show anything in his time here. Simi Fehoko was drafted out of Stanford last year with good potential, but he effectively took a redshirt year last season. T.J. Vasher and Brandon Smith are widely expected to be practice squad candidates again. It’s easy to see why the Cowboys are prioritizing this position in the draft, and could even spend their first-round pick here. It’s a very deep receiver class, though, so don’t be surprised if Dallas opts to wait before drafting another receiver.

Kadarius Toney reports to Giants’ voluntary workouts - Big Blue View

Kadarius Toney reported to the New York Giants on Monday and took part in the team’s first Phase 2 workout of the voluntary offseason program. The team’s official website released a photo showing Toney working out, news that was initially reported by Bobby Skinner.

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about Washington’s plans for the 2022 NFL Draft - Hogs Haven

The plan continues to be signing Terry McLaurin to a long-term deal. He will reportedly not participate in on-field team activities that will start after the draft next month until he gets a new deal. Mayhew said they have had discussions with his team, but Rivera said whether his contract status won’t have any affect on who they draft this weekend. Chase Young and Curtis Samuel are both recovering from season-ending injuries. Both players are doing good in their rehab. Young is attacking his recovery from a torn ACL and working with new Head Athletic Trainer Al Bellamy. Curtis Samuel has looked good during team workouts, and Rivera is confident when he sees him moving around.

When it comes to players wanting out, things have changed dramatically since Terrell Owens in 2005 - PFT

It definitely wasn’t that way a generation ago. In 2004, receiver Terrell Owens had a phenomenal first season in Philadelphia. He capped the year by playing in the Super Bowl on a broken leg that had not fully healed. In 2005, he wanted to adjust his contract. The Eagles refused, taking a very basic, straightforward approach. You signed a contract, live with it. Owens decided not to live with it. He agitated for a trade or a release. He did so through a flurry of shirtless driveway sit-ups, front-lawn “next question” press conferences, locker-room squabbles, and eventually a four-game unpaid suspension followed by an invitation to take the rest of the year off, with pay. (The 2006 labor deal would end the ability of teams to suspend players with pay.) Think of how differently the Owens situation would have played out if he had the ability to communicate directly, immediately, and repeatedly with fans and media via platforms like Twitter or Instagram. Think of how quickly the Eagles may have decided it just wasn’t worth the headache to fight with him in such a public setting.

Travon Walker could be the No. 1 draft pick, and it would be a huge mistake - SB Nation

We’re three days away from the NFL Draft and nothing is certain, but the tea leaves are settling to reveal the Jaguars taking a huge risk with the No. 1 overall pick. There’s no need for subterfuge and smokescreen when you’re selecting first overall, and at this point it’s really feeling like they’re going to take Travon Walker. His odds to go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft are now tops at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s a complicated, weird draft. The 2022 class is exceptionally deep, with few truly standout players. There’s a very real chance a team selecting at No. 9 or No. 10 could get a player with talent equal to anyone in the Top 5. That would be the internal justification for taking Walker, because his athletic upside is so pronounced, so rare, that he really could become a force like we haven’t seen in the NFL. Or he’s dealt for peanuts in four years, and out of the league in six.

2022 NFL Draft Community Row: The State of Each AFC Division - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to the 2022 NFL Draft Community Row with the SB Nation NFL Show! We’re diving into the state of each division in the AFC ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft. Stephen Serda chats about the AFC West with lead analyst from Arrowhead Pride Ron Kopp Jr, and Editor in Chief of Bolts from the Blue Michael Peterson (:18). While we’ve spent much of the offseason discussing the loaded AFC West–we’d be smart not to forget about the tough AFC North. We sit down with the Editor in Chief of Cincy Jungle Jason Marcum to discuss how each team in the North can improve (15:02). Next, we head to the AFC South and chat with our friend Jimmy Morris from Music City Miracles to dissect the biggest draft needs of the division (27:05). We finish things up with Bruce Nolan from Buffalo Rumblings–discussing how the Bills can improve their already loaded roster and the needs of every other team in the East (40:47).

