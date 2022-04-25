2022 NFL Mock Draft: Lions go linebacker

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

After taking Travon Walker with the second overall pick, corner and linebacker seem to be next biggest holes after for the Detroit Lions after just signed DeShon Elliott. Also factoring in Dan Campbell’s approach to the game, I think Dean’s old school style of linebacker play fits in Detroit. He might be “undersized” but he’s efficient. The Lions have invested in their front four so the scheme fit should suit him well. The Lions have addressed this position in free agency but mostly on cheap one year deals, such as bringing back former first-round pick Jarrad Davis . The Lions should go with best player available at 32 knowing that they pick again shortly after at 34.

Highlights:

Scouting report via NFL.com:

Overview: Explosive, three-down linebacker with the demeanor and quickness to become a volume tackler while holding down third-down duties at a high level. Dean’s play recognition is a work in progress, which limits reaction time and forces him to deal with more blockers than he’ll see as he gains more experience. Quick feet and plus agility will bring him to ball-carriers at a high rate but a lack of size and length means he’ll need to fine-tune his approach as a tackler to make sure he finishes what he starts. He might lack measurables, but he has the toughness and technique to see a boost in his performance once his play becomes more proactive. NFL Comparison: Devin Bush

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle): WR Garrett Wilson

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation) WR Jameson Williams

21) Patriots (Domonate): DE Jermaine Johnson

22) Packers (Leo Bedio): WR Treylon Burks

23) Cardinals (big DUB): DE George Karlaftis

24) Cowboys (joey2arms): S Jaquan Brisker

25) Bills (ItownBallers22): CB Kaiir Elam

26) Titans (BrianMcE03): OL Kenyon Green

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave): OL Zion Johnson

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): OT Bernhard Raimann

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa): DE Boye Mafe

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles): OL Trevor Penning

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9): C Tyler Linderbaum

32) Lions (Dtechman44): LB Nakobe Dean

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

1) Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3) Texans: OT Evan Neal

4) Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants: OT Charles Cross

6) Panthers: QB Malik Willis

7) Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner

8) Falcons: QB Kenny Pickett

9) Seahawks: S Kyle Hamilton

10) Jets: DE Travon Walker

11) Commanders: CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans: DE Jermaine Johnson

14) Ravens: DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles: WR Jameson Williams

16) Saints: OT Trevor Penning

17) Chargers: DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles: LB Devin Lloyd

19) Saints: WR Garrett Wilson

20) Steelers: QB Matt Corral

21) Patriots: WR Chris Olave

22) Packers: WR Drake London

23) Cardinals: DE George Karlaftis

24) Cowboys: C Tyler Linderbaum

25) Bills: CB Andrew Booth Jr.

26) Titans: OL Kenyon Green

27) Buccaneers: OL Zion Johnson

28) Packers: OT Bernhard Raimann

29) Chiefs: WR Treylon Burks

30) Chiefs: LB Nakobe Dean

31) Bengals: OL Tyler Smith

32) Lions: