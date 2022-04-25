2022 NFL Mock Draft: Lions go linebacker

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
After taking Travon Walker with the second overall pick, corner and linebacker seem to be next biggest holes after for the Detroit Lions after just signed DeShon Elliott. Also factoring in Dan Campbell’s approach to the game, I think Dean’s old school style of linebacker play fits in Detroit. He might be “undersized” but he’s efficient. The Lions have invested in their front four so the scheme fit should suit him well. The Lions have addressed this position in free agency but mostly on cheap one year deals, such as bringing back former first-round pick Jarrad Davis . The Lions should go with best player available at 32 knowing that they pick again shortly after at 34.
Highlights:
Scouting report via NFL.com:
Overview: Explosive, three-down linebacker with the demeanor and quickness to become a volume tackler while holding down third-down duties at a high level. Dean’s play recognition is a work in progress, which limits reaction time and forces him to deal with more blockers than he’ll see as he gains more experience. Quick feet and plus agility will bring him to ball-carriers at a high rate but a lack of size and length means he’ll need to fine-tune his approach as a tackler to make sure he finishes what he starts. He might lack measurables, but he has the toughness and technique to see a boost in his performance once his play becomes more proactive.
NFL Comparison: Devin Bush
2022 BGN Mock Draft Order
1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson
2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker
3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal
4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu
5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner
6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett
7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis
9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral
10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton
11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.
12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie
13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London
14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis
15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave
16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross
17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt
18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.
19) Saints (Georgia_eagle): WR Garrett Wilson
20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation) WR Jameson Williams
21) Patriots (Domonate): DE Jermaine Johnson
22) Packers (Leo Bedio): WR Treylon Burks
23) Cardinals (big DUB): DE George Karlaftis
24) Cowboys (joey2arms): S Jaquan Brisker
25) Bills (ItownBallers22): CB Kaiir Elam
26) Titans (BrianMcE03): OL Kenyon Green
27) Buccaneers (4133Dave): OL Zion Johnson
28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): OT Bernhard Raimann
29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa): DE Boye Mafe
30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles): OL Trevor Penning
31) Bengals (Thedeuce9): C Tyler Linderbaum
32) Lions (Dtechman44): LB Nakobe Dean
Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.
